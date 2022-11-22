ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Report: Matt Rhule Nebraska's Top Target to Become Next Football HC

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have "zeroed in" on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as their top head coaching candidate, per ESPN's Chris Low. Rhule and Nebraska "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days," Low added. The news comes after The Athletic's Mitch Sherman reported Thursday that Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE
College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 13

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, there are many reasons for gratitude in Week 13 of the 2022 college football season. Most notably, though, the rivalries. All of those beloved, goofy trophies are at stake, along with bragging rights for the next 12 months. Some of them—headlined by The Game between Michigan and Ohio State—have championship hopes on the line.
GEORGIA STATE
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 13

We have reached the final full college football slate of the year. That’s a tough sentence to spit out, if I’m being honest. While we still have an abundance of picks to make for conference championship games, bowl games and the College Football Playoff, our options will soon be limited.
GEORGIA STATE
Biggest Question Each NFL Super Bowl Contender Needs to Answer Before the Playoffs

If there's one thing we've learned through 11 weeks of NFL action, it's that no team is perfect. The Philadelphia Eagles were the last of the unbeaten squads to go down in 2022. But there's a reason there hasn't been an undefeated season since 1972, when the Miami Dolphins completed their unblemished run to a Lombardi Trophy.
The Best Rookie From Every NFL Team's 2022 Draft Class

With only seven weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, now is a great time to take stock of how the league's top rookies have fared thus far. While some teams didn't have first- or even second-round picks in April's draft, every team has had at least one first-year player make a significant contribution this season. Some were highly selected prospects, but many were not—and one wasn't drafted at all.
GEORGIA STATE
3 Players Bears Must Cut in 2022 NFL Offseason

The Chicago Bears are expected to go through a roster overhaul in the offseason. That expectation was set in motion by the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn and the development of Justin Fields at quarterback. Chicago must use the offseason to land more offensive weapons for its young...
CHICAGO, IL
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

Thanksgiving Day brought a trio of great NFL games. But there's still plenty more to come in Week 12. So if you're trailing in your fantasy football matchup, things could still swing the other way. There are 12 meetings on Sunday's slate, followed by a Monday night matchup between the...
WASHINGTON STATE
NFL Coaches on Hot Seats Down the Stretch of 2022 Season

For every action, Newton's Third Law states, there is an equal and opposite reaction. NFL head coaches find the scientific belief holds true in regard to job security, too. Make the playoffs, and you're very likely returning next year. Miss the postseason, though, your future may be unclear. Already in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Zach Wilson's Jets Career 'Isn't over' Despite Benching, Robert Saleh Says

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh still has high hopes for Zach Wilson despite Wednesday's benching. "Zach's career here is not over," Saleh told reporters Wednesday. "I know that's gonna be the narrative, I know that's what everyone wants to shout out and that's not even close to the case. The intent, the full intent, is to make sure Zach gets back onto the football field at some point this year."
NEW YORK STATE
WRBL News 3

News 3 PrepZone: Week 15 Georgia Highlights

Here’s all the scores and highlights from Week 15 of the PrepZone from our West Georgia schools: Brookstone 17, Pacelli 20 OT (Pacelli advances to GIAA 4A State Championship) Wilcox County 23, Schley County 55 (Schley County advances to GHSA 1A-Division 2 Semifinals) Troup County 38, Holy Innocents’ 28 (Troup County advances to GHSA 4A […]
GEORGIA STATE
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Standings, Scenarios After Bills, Cowboys, Vikings Wins

With the first three games of Week 12 in the books, the 2022 NFL playoff race remains wide open. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings were all victorious on Thanksgiving, bolstering their postseason hopes in the process. NFL Playoff Standings. AFC. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-2 (1st in AFC...

