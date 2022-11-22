Read full article on original website
Ohio State RB Miyan Williams back for Michigan game, sources say
Ohio State tailback Miyan Williams will return for Saturday's rivalry game against No. 3 Michigan, sources told ESPN.
Ex-Tennessee Football HC Jeremy Pruitt Gave Money to Player's Parent in Fast Food Bag
An NCAA notice of allegations and the University of Tennessee's response to the notice revealed that former Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt provided the mother of a Volunteers football player with money in 2020. According to Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel, the notice and response divulged that...
Top 10 Offensive Player of the Year favorites and their odds
NFL postseason awards often favor QBs like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, but could Tyreek Hill or Justin Jefferson take OPOY this season?
Report: Matt Rhule Nebraska's Top Target to Become Next Football HC
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have "zeroed in" on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as their top head coaching candidate, per ESPN's Chris Low. Rhule and Nebraska "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days," Low added. The news comes after The Athletic's Mitch Sherman reported Thursday that Rhule...
College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 13
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, there are many reasons for gratitude in Week 13 of the 2022 college football season. Most notably, though, the rivalries. All of those beloved, goofy trophies are at stake, along with bragging rights for the next 12 months. Some of them—headlined by The Game between Michigan and Ohio State—have championship hopes on the line.
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 13
We have reached the final full college football slate of the year. That’s a tough sentence to spit out, if I’m being honest. While we still have an abundance of picks to make for conference championship games, bowl games and the College Football Playoff, our options will soon be limited.
Lane Kiffin Says He Anticipates Being Ole Miss HC Next Season Despite Auburn Rumors
Despite rumors that Lane Kiffin would step down to take over at Auburn as soon as Friday, the Ole Miss head coach has maintained he isn't planning to leave. Lane Kiffin is asked if he anticipates being Ole Miss' coach next season: "Yes, I do." Kiffin also responded to the...
Biggest Question Each NFL Super Bowl Contender Needs to Answer Before the Playoffs
If there's one thing we've learned through 11 weeks of NFL action, it's that no team is perfect. The Philadelphia Eagles were the last of the unbeaten squads to go down in 2022. But there's a reason there hasn't been an undefeated season since 1972, when the Miami Dolphins completed their unblemished run to a Lombardi Trophy.
Mac Jones Delivers His 'Best Game of the Year' Despite Patriots' Loss to Vikings
Mac Jones has had a rocky 2022 NFL season. For at least one night, the New England Patriots star looked like a potential franchise quarterback again. If only it hadn't come in a losing effort. Jones toasted the Vikings defense for 382 yards and two touchdowns on 28-of-39 passing as...
The Best Rookie From Every NFL Team's 2022 Draft Class
With only seven weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, now is a great time to take stock of how the league's top rookies have fared thus far. While some teams didn't have first- or even second-round picks in April's draft, every team has had at least one first-year player make a significant contribution this season. Some were highly selected prospects, but many were not—and one wasn't drafted at all.
3 Players Bears Must Cut in 2022 NFL Offseason
The Chicago Bears are expected to go through a roster overhaul in the offseason. That expectation was set in motion by the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn and the development of Justin Fields at quarterback. Chicago must use the offseason to land more offensive weapons for its young...
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love
Thanksgiving Day brought a trio of great NFL games. But there's still plenty more to come in Week 12. So if you're trailing in your fantasy football matchup, things could still swing the other way. There are 12 meetings on Sunday's slate, followed by a Monday night matchup between the...
NFL Coaches on Hot Seats Down the Stretch of 2022 Season
For every action, Newton's Third Law states, there is an equal and opposite reaction. NFL head coaches find the scientific belief holds true in regard to job security, too. Make the playoffs, and you're very likely returning next year. Miss the postseason, though, your future may be unclear. Already in...
Giants vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Regular-Season TV Record with 42M Viewers
The Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants set a record for the most-watched NFL regular-season game on network television in league history. Fox Sports, which aired the game, delivered the news. There were numerous reasons this game was so popular, aside from the Thanksgiving tradition...
Zach Wilson's Jets Career 'Isn't over' Despite Benching, Robert Saleh Says
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh still has high hopes for Zach Wilson despite Wednesday's benching. "Zach's career here is not over," Saleh told reporters Wednesday. "I know that's gonna be the narrative, I know that's what everyone wants to shout out and that's not even close to the case. The intent, the full intent, is to make sure Zach gets back onto the football field at some point this year."
News 3 PrepZone: Week 15 Georgia Highlights
Here’s all the scores and highlights from Week 15 of the PrepZone from our West Georgia schools: Brookstone 17, Pacelli 20 OT (Pacelli advances to GIAA 4A State Championship) Wilcox County 23, Schley County 55 (Schley County advances to GHSA 1A-Division 2 Semifinals) Troup County 38, Holy Innocents’ 28 (Troup County advances to GHSA 4A […]
Analyzing Michael Thomas' Future with Saints and Best Potential Options in 2023
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas faces an uncertain future with the franchise as he recovers from a foot injury that landed him on injured reserve. Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced in early November that Thomas was having surgery on his toe and he didn't expect the team's top target to return during the 2022 season.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield on Being Benched for Sam Darnold: 'I Did Everything I Could'
The Carolina Panthers made the switch to Sam Darnold as the starting quarterback heading into Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. On Wednesday, Baker Mayfield—who won the starting job before the season but couldn't keep it—addressed reporters for the first time since that decision. "I think...
Matthew Stafford out for Rams vs. Chiefs with Neck Injury; Bryce Perkins Could Start
Matthew Stafford's injury woes continue. The veteran Los Angeles Rams quarterback was ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs by head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday due to a strained neck, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. If backup John Wolford isn't healthy by Sunday, Bryce Perkins would get...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Standings, Scenarios After Bills, Cowboys, Vikings Wins
With the first three games of Week 12 in the books, the 2022 NFL playoff race remains wide open. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings were all victorious on Thanksgiving, bolstering their postseason hopes in the process. NFL Playoff Standings. AFC. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-2 (1st in AFC...
