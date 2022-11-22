ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Opinion: California Must Stop Cannabis Companies from Inflating THC Numbers

By Jeff Journey
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAbH9_0jKCr0rA00
A billboard advertising cannabis on University Avenue in Hillcrest. Photo by Chris Jennewein

Most Californians can simply walk into their local, licensed cannabis dispensary and purchase a variety of products. Few consumers read each product’s label and make a decision on what to buy. Too often, they are actually in the dark about what they’re buying.

Research shows that a product’s price, THC percentage and a budtender’s recommendations are the primary things consumers look for. There has been a disproportionate focus on THC percentage – partly due to the inaccurate notion that potency is directly correlated with quality, and partly due to the lack of awareness about the important role of terpenes and other cannabinoids.

A knowledge gap is normal for new industries, but this is not the case in more mature substance markets like alcohol. Most people do not focus solely on the alcohol content when they buy a bottle of wine. Instead, they consider the varietal, the region, the flavor profile and, of course, the price.

Cannabis is not there yet, and it certainly doesn’t help that, in legal markets, regulators only require companies to disclose THC and CBD percentages on recreational and medicinal products. This inadvertently affirms the consumer belief that THC is king.

This focus on THC potency has incentivized cannabis businesses (brands, cultivators, distributors) to game the system, especially when the economics are challenging for legal operators. If consumers remain fixated on THC potency, some businesses are willing to deceive customers because they can charge more.

High THC cannabis products sell for a higher price, which has encouraged bad-actor cannabis businesses to shop around for similarly bad-actor testing labs that are willing to use bad science or commit fraud to manipulate results. The industry refers to this practice as “lab shopping.”

Regulations typically require that the THC content on the label must be within a relative percent difference of the actual tested results. In California, that threshold is 10%, which allows certain labs to doctor results or brands to get creative with their label claims.

These shady practices have led to a systemic problem of potency inflation that is detrimental to everyone involved. Lab shopping has often allowed the worst brands and labs to perform better, while high-efficacy brands and science-first labs have suffered. This creates an unnecessary and unsafe cycle of misinformation where the customer is at risk. As a result, potency inflation has spread like wildfire because there has been little accountability for cheaters – so far.

Lawsuits have recently been filed in Arkansas and California, claiming that companies deceived customers about the THC content in their products. These suits may fail because they are not based on actual science, but they help shine a light on a problem that needs immediate attention.

Corners of the regulated cannabis market are now operating like an illicit one. California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta recently announced a one-year program to eradicate illegal cultivation, but the public needs enforcement on this issue, too. California legislators should institute regulations that support a system for validating lab results by requiring well-designed comparative studies and recalls when products fail. All cannabis testing results should be made public, too.

These measures would ensure transparency and safety for consumers, and provide consequences for businesses that cheat.

Consumers know the exact level of every vitamin in their food, the amount of alcohol in every drink, and the full caloric breakdown of a can of soda. Cannabis shouldn’t be different, but that’s not the reality today — even in our regulated market. That must change.

Jeff Journey is the CEO of SC Labs, a cannabis and hemp testing company, and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He wrote this for CalMatters, a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s Capitol works and why it matters.

Comments / 13

Related
Times of San Diego

Report: California, ‘Story of Two Economies,’ Must Promote Growth in Underserved Regions

California must do more to promote inclusive and sustainable regional economic growth by prioritizing resources for underserved regions, a state watchdog panel has found. The report by the Little Hoover Commission, Equitable Economic Development Across California, examines how state government can promote inclusive growth in California’s less prosperous regions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Is There a Conservative Re-Alignment Taking Place in the Golden State?

Ric Grenell’s Fix California started a statewide inspection of the 58 counties’ voter rolls in July 2021 pushing voter integrity, as well as an effort to register Conservative voters. An alarming report by the Election Integrity Project California following California’s November 3, 2020 election showed the election was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Grant Information Act of 1999

Chapter 5.2 of Division 1 of Title 2 of the California Government Code provides the Grant Information Act of 1999. Government Code Section 8333 names the act and requires all state agencies to implement this act in a manner that is consistent with the statewide strategy for electronic commerce as established by the Department of Information Technology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Guaranteed income pilot programs to receive state funds

(BCN) — In efforts to combat extreme poverty, California is backing guaranteed income programs across the state for the first time. Announced Monday, the California Department of Social Services plans to hand out $25 million in cash payments to nearly 2,000 residents facing challenging conditions, specifically targeting those who are pregnant or aging out of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Expert: Black Friday Could Fall Short As Shoppers Struggle with Inflation Outpacing Wage Gains

An uncertain economy may have left Black Friday shoppers wary of splurging despite deeply discounted offers to win over consumers, according to an economics expert. On the one hand, the jobs market has been “very robust and very strong” with 260,000 jobs added in October, including 56,700 in California, according to Raymond Sfeir, director of the A. Gary Anderson Center for Economic Research at Chapman University.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego Channel

Black Friday to include increased CHP efforts against organized retail theft

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Thousands are expected to head to malls and stores across California Friday for Black Friday amid increased efforts statewide by the California Highway Patrol to tackle organized retail theft. The California Highway Patrol Organized Retail Crime Task Force is increasing its presence at shopping centers throughout...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California looks to ban all gas and diesel truck fleets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A controversial new proposal to ban diesel-powered trucks in California has sparked a divisive debate among the trucking industry, the state and environmentalists. The California Air Resources Board has laid out an ambitious plan to eventually force all diesel truck fleets off the road, with varying...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

When will gas prices drop in California?

Gas prices are set to stay high through the Thanksgiving holiday, but relief should be coming soon. Prices in California have declined, albeit slowly, since drivers saw record-high prices earlier this year. As of Monday afternoon, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $5.25, based on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
PENN VALLEY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy