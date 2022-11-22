A motion filed Monday by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) asked for a court order compelling Broadcom Corp. and Broadcom Inc. (together, Broadcom) to produce documents requested in subpoenas served in an Eastern District of Texas patent suit against Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Caltech’s motion argues that Broadcom’s claim preclusion contentions concerning other litigation the two are involved in are meritless.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO