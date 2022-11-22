ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Davis Cup 2022: USA dumped out by Italy in last eight as wait for record-extending 33rd title goes on; Canada reach semi-finals

USA's bid for a record-extending 33rd Davis Cup title is over after they lost a doubles decider to Italy in Thursday's quarter-final in Malaga. Italy's Simon Bolelli and Fabio Fognini beat Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win and their country's first semi-final in eight years, in which they will play Germany's conquerors Canada.
SkySports

DP World Tour: England's Dan Bradbury maintains clubhouse lead at Joburg Open

England's Dan Bradbury continued to set the pace as bad weather again disrupted play in the Joburg Open. Bradbury, who turned professional in July and only received an invite to the first tournament of the new DP World Tour season on Friday, added a 66 to his opening 63 at Houghton Golf Club to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par.
SkySports

World Cup | One To Watch | Lionel Messi

Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day seven is PSG and Argentina maestro Lionel Messi.
SkySports

Saturday at the World Cup: Can Argentina bounce back? France play Denmark

Argentina are tasked with atoning for their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, while France and Denmark are also in action at the World Cup on today. Following the early game between Tunisia and Australia, Poland will seek to avoid defeat to a buoyant Saudi Arabian side following their upset of Argentina.
SkySports

Jodi Ewart Shadoff battled back to claim maiden LPGA Tour title after career-threatening injury was worsened by a sneeze

For Jodi Ewart Shadoff, the path to her first Tour win was not an easy one to tread, with bizarre injuries becoming the biggest setback on her road to victory. The 34-year-old has been a regular face on the LGPA Tour for many years, but she could never quite get over the finish line, back problems and herniated discs setting her back over and over again.
SkySports

Paralympic bronze medalist John McFall becomes European Space Agency's first disabled astronaut

McFall, who is from Surrey, was selected by the ESA to join its training programme and could be the first disabled person to go to space. The 41-year-old lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident when he was 19. In 2005, he became a professional track and field athlete, going on to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland as a Paralympic sprinter.
SkySports

Gareth Southgate: England lacked quality in final third against USA and defends Phil Foden call

Gareth Southgate admitted England lacked "zip and quality in the final third" in their goalless draw with the US, but defended the decision not to play Phil Foden. A laboured England were unable to breakdown Gregg Berhalter's side at the Al Bayt Stadium and were fortunate not to even lose the Group B clash, with Southgate's players booed off at the full-time whistle.
SkySports

Davis Cup: Australia edge out Croatia to reach final for first time since 2003

Australia booked their place in the Davis Cup final for the first time in 19 years with a 2-1 victory over Croatia. Borna Coric gave Croatia the upper hand with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first singles rubber, the 26-year-old hitting 19 winners and committing just nine unforced errors.
SkySports

DP World Tour: Dan Bradbury leads Joburg Open after impressive first round

The Englishman, who turned professional in July, is just ahead of Germany's Nick Bachem at the Houghton Golf Club, with Romain Langasque one further back alongside his fellow Frenchman Clement Berardo who has only played 11 holes so far. Live DP World Tour Golf. November 25, 2022, 10:00am. Live on.
SkySports

Morocco 0-0 Croatia: World Cup Group F opponents play out turgid draw

World Cup 2018 runners-up Croatia made a frustrating start to their Group F campaign as a resolute Morocco secured a 0-0 draw in Al Khor. It was the third goalless draw at this winter's tournament in the space of 24 hours, and chances were at a premium with both defences on top. Indeed, three of the last four games at the World Cup have finished 0-0, more goalless draws than there were in the previous 73 matches in the competition combined.
SkySports

England reporter notebook: Gareth Southgate to stick with the team which beat Iran against USA

Gareth Southgate is expected to name an unchanged England starting line-up for Friday's World Cup Group B clash against USA, Sky Sports News has been told. Harry Kane's recovery from an ankle injury means he will lead the attack. Southgate is also planning to keep Kieran Trippier at right-back, despite Kyle Walker's returns to fitness following groin surgery last month.
SkySports

Davis Cup: Croatia to face Australia in semi-finals after knocking out Spain

Croatia will face Australia in the Davis Cup semi-finals after Marin Cilic's three-set win over Pablo Carreno Busta eliminated hosts Spain in Malaga. Cilic rebounded from losing the opening set 7-5 to win the second 6-3 and then recovered from 4-1 down in the deciding-set tiebreak to close it out 7-5, complete victory in three hours and 13 minutes and silence the partisan home crowd.
SkySports

FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association

FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's CEO. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved 'No Discrimination' armband, with...

