Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Tiger Woods to play in the PNC Championship with his son, live on Sky Sports in December
Tiger Woods will team up with son Charlie to play at the PNC Championship next month, tournament organisers have confirmed. Team Woods will make their third consecutive appearance in the 36-hole scramble event at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from December 17-18, where major champions and winners of The Players compete alongside a family member.
SkySports
Davis Cup 2022: USA dumped out by Italy in last eight as wait for record-extending 33rd title goes on; Canada reach semi-finals
USA's bid for a record-extending 33rd Davis Cup title is over after they lost a doubles decider to Italy in Thursday's quarter-final in Malaga. Italy's Simon Bolelli and Fabio Fognini beat Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win and their country's first semi-final in eight years, in which they will play Germany's conquerors Canada.
SkySports
DP World Tour: England's Dan Bradbury maintains clubhouse lead at Joburg Open
England's Dan Bradbury continued to set the pace as bad weather again disrupted play in the Joburg Open. Bradbury, who turned professional in July and only received an invite to the first tournament of the new DP World Tour season on Friday, added a 66 to his opening 63 at Houghton Golf Club to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par.
SkySports
World Cup | One To Watch | Lionel Messi
Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day seven is PSG and Argentina maestro Lionel Messi.
SkySports
Saturday at the World Cup: Can Argentina bounce back? France play Denmark
Argentina are tasked with atoning for their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, while France and Denmark are also in action at the World Cup on today. Following the early game between Tunisia and Australia, Poland will seek to avoid defeat to a buoyant Saudi Arabian side following their upset of Argentina.
SkySports
Jodi Ewart Shadoff battled back to claim maiden LPGA Tour title after career-threatening injury was worsened by a sneeze
For Jodi Ewart Shadoff, the path to her first Tour win was not an easy one to tread, with bizarre injuries becoming the biggest setback on her road to victory. The 34-year-old has been a regular face on the LGPA Tour for many years, but she could never quite get over the finish line, back problems and herniated discs setting her back over and over again.
SkySports
Hassan Azim dreams of becoming world champion alongside brother Adam: 'He's moving faster than me now, and that's fine'
While his younger brother is headlining Sunday afternoon’s BOXXER: Breakthrough bill live on Sky Sports, Hassan Azim is on the undercard and content to move through his career at his own pace. He is however determined, eventually, for both him and his brother Adam Azim to reach the top...
SkySports
England seek big improvement for Test vs South Africa who need win | Wales in turmoil vs injury-ravaged Australia
Below, we look at some of the main talking points ahead of another intriguing weekend of Test rugby... Follow Wales vs Australia and England vs South Africa in our dedicated live blog on Skysports.com and the Sky Sports App throughout Saturday from 2.30pm. England seek improvement vs Boks | SA...
SkySports
Paralympic bronze medalist John McFall becomes European Space Agency's first disabled astronaut
McFall, who is from Surrey, was selected by the ESA to join its training programme and could be the first disabled person to go to space. The 41-year-old lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident when he was 19. In 2005, he became a professional track and field athlete, going on to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland as a Paralympic sprinter.
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England lacked quality in final third against USA and defends Phil Foden call
Gareth Southgate admitted England lacked "zip and quality in the final third" in their goalless draw with the US, but defended the decision not to play Phil Foden. A laboured England were unable to breakdown Gregg Berhalter's side at the Al Bayt Stadium and were fortunate not to even lose the Group B clash, with Southgate's players booed off at the full-time whistle.
SkySports
England 0-0 USA: Three Lions lack intensity in goalless draw with Americans in Group B clash in Qatar
England edged closer to a place in the World Cup knockout rounds with a 0-0 draw with USA but their lacklustre display was a reality check on their ambitions at the tournament and means they will have to wait until their final group game with Wales on Tuesday to seal a last-16 spot.
SkySports
Davis Cup: Australia edge out Croatia to reach final for first time since 2003
Australia booked their place in the Davis Cup final for the first time in 19 years with a 2-1 victory over Croatia. Borna Coric gave Croatia the upper hand with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first singles rubber, the 26-year-old hitting 19 winners and committing just nine unforced errors.
SkySports
Wales midfielder Joe Allen fit and raring to go against Iran, confirms boss Rob Page
Wales manager Rob Page has a full squad to choose from for Friday's World Cup encounter with Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium after Joe Allen, who began training with the main group on Wednesday, was passed fit. The Swansea City midfielder has been out since mid-September with a...
SkySports
DP World Tour: Dan Bradbury leads Joburg Open after impressive first round
The Englishman, who turned professional in July, is just ahead of Germany's Nick Bachem at the Houghton Golf Club, with Romain Langasque one further back alongside his fellow Frenchman Clement Berardo who has only played 11 holes so far. Live DP World Tour Golf. November 25, 2022, 10:00am. Live on.
SkySports
Morocco 0-0 Croatia: World Cup Group F opponents play out turgid draw
World Cup 2018 runners-up Croatia made a frustrating start to their Group F campaign as a resolute Morocco secured a 0-0 draw in Al Khor. It was the third goalless draw at this winter's tournament in the space of 24 hours, and chances were at a premium with both defences on top. Indeed, three of the last four games at the World Cup have finished 0-0, more goalless draws than there were in the previous 73 matches in the competition combined.
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Gareth Southgate to stick with the team which beat Iran against USA
Gareth Southgate is expected to name an unchanged England starting line-up for Friday's World Cup Group B clash against USA, Sky Sports News has been told. Harry Kane's recovery from an ankle injury means he will lead the attack. Southgate is also planning to keep Kieran Trippier at right-back, despite Kyle Walker's returns to fitness following groin surgery last month.
SkySports
Davis Cup: Croatia to face Australia in semi-finals after knocking out Spain
Croatia will face Australia in the Davis Cup semi-finals after Marin Cilic's three-set win over Pablo Carreno Busta eliminated hosts Spain in Malaga. Cilic rebounded from losing the opening set 7-5 to win the second 6-3 and then recovered from 4-1 down in the deciding-set tiebreak to close it out 7-5, complete victory in three hours and 13 minutes and silence the partisan home crowd.
SkySports
FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association
FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's CEO. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved 'No Discrimination' armband, with...
SkySports
Pedri and Gavi evoke memories of Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta in Spain rout - World Cup hits and misses
"Our only goal is to control the game continuously," said Luis Enrique when it was all over. Spain did that, thrashing Costa Rica 7-0, thanks in part to the influence of their two teen sensations. Pedri and Gavi were simply outstanding in Spain's opener, pulling their stricken opponents apart seemingly...
SkySports
Neymar injury: Brazil forward ruled out of second World Cup group stage game with ankle injury
Neymar will miss Brazil's second World Cup match, but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said Friday. Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday.
Comments / 0