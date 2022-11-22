Read full article on original website
Disenchanted - Official Classic Claim Trailer
It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy.
Ranking the Phase 4 Marvel Movies and Shows From Worst to Best
The folks at IGN have pooled their minds to rank each of the 16 movies and shows that make up Phase 4. Where do fan-favorites like WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home fall? Let’s find out.
Jason Mantzoukas on Putting the Teenager in Tellarite on Star Trek: Prodigy
Whether you know him from his podcast How Did This Get Made?, his roles in movies and shows like John Wick: Chapter 3, The League, and The Good Place, or his many voiceover parts, actor Jason Mantzoukas is seemingly ubiquitous. And these days, one of his more high-profile roles is as the alien Jankom Pog on the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.
Nanny - Review
Nanny is in theaters Nov. 25. Something the horror genre excels at is bridging cultures through a well told native fairytale or folktale. For humans, fear is a universal connector and our regional stories and creatures can help define, and personify, our cultural bête noire with potency. Director/writer Nikyatu Jusu attempts to do just that with Nanny, a contemporary immigration story centering on a Senegalese single mother, Aisha (Anna Diop), trying to build a new life in New York City. Her quiet suffering over the separation from her young son manifests in her everyday life as increasingly frequent nightmares and disturbing visions filled with images and creatures from her native culture. While visually arresting and featuring a star-making performance by Diop, Nanny ultimately is a hodge-podge of too many ideas that never quite converge into one succinct meditation.
Marvel Studios' Legends - Official Drax and Mantis Trailer
The galaxy’s favorite duo is back. The Drax and Mantis episode of Marvel Studios’ Legends is now streaming only on Disney+. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is streaming on Disney+ on November 25.
Kevin Bacon Reveals How James Gunn Recruited Him for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
IGN chats with the veteran actor about joining the MCU -- as himself! -- in Marvel's Christmas special. Kevin Bacon talks about Star-Lord's love for bacon's breakthrough movie Footloose and being surprised by the mention of him the first time he saw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. In The...
Harrison Ford Didn't Think Indiana Jones 5 Was Necessary, But Is Happy With How It Turned Out
Indiana Jones 5 star Harrison Ford didn't think a fifth film was necessary but ended up happy with how it turned out. Speaking to Empire, Ford said he felt Indiana Jones already had his moment but the new film's script offered an interesting way to extend the character. "I didn't...
Netflix Is Developing a Big Budget PC Game; Here Is All We Know
Last month, Netflix revealed that the streaming platform had opened a new video game studio in Los Angeles. As previously reported, Chacko Sonny, the former Blizzard vice president and Overwatch executive producer is leading the studio. At the time, Netflix did not reveal much about the work and future projects...
Irene Cara, '80s pop star behind 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of "Fame" and "Flashdance" in the early '80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63.
Deadpool 3: New Rumors and Teases Suggest the Arrival of a Major X-Men Character in the Upcoming MCU Film
Ever since Deadpool 3 was announced to feature Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, not much has been revealed about the upcoming MCU film. However, a new casting leak from a popular insider might reveal which character might make its way to the famed live-action universe. Recently, leaker DanielRPK revealed that Marvel Studios...
