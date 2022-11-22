ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Disenchanted - Official Classic Claim Trailer

It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy.
IGN

Jason Mantzoukas on Putting the Teenager in Tellarite on Star Trek: Prodigy

Whether you know him from his podcast How Did This Get Made?, his roles in movies and shows like John Wick: Chapter 3, The League, and The Good Place, or his many voiceover parts, actor Jason Mantzoukas is seemingly ubiquitous. And these days, one of his more high-profile roles is as the alien Jankom Pog on the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.
IGN

Nanny - Review

Nanny is in theaters Nov. 25. Something the horror genre excels at is bridging cultures through a well told native fairytale or folktale. For humans, fear is a universal connector and our regional stories and creatures can help define, and personify, our cultural bête noire with potency. Director/writer Nikyatu Jusu attempts to do just that with Nanny, a contemporary immigration story centering on a Senegalese single mother, Aisha (Anna Diop), trying to build a new life in New York City. Her quiet suffering over the separation from her young son manifests in her everyday life as increasingly frequent nightmares and disturbing visions filled with images and creatures from her native culture. While visually arresting and featuring a star-making performance by Diop, Nanny ultimately is a hodge-podge of too many ideas that never quite converge into one succinct meditation.
IGN

Marvel Studios' Legends - Official Drax and Mantis Trailer

The galaxy’s favorite duo is back. The Drax and Mantis episode of Marvel Studios’ Legends is now streaming only on Disney+. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is streaming on Disney+ on November 25.
IGN

Netflix Is Developing a Big Budget PC Game; Here Is All We Know

Last month, Netflix revealed that the streaming platform had opened a new video game studio in Los Angeles. As previously reported, Chacko Sonny, the former Blizzard vice president and Overwatch executive producer is leading the studio. At the time, Netflix did not reveal much about the work and future projects...

Comments / 0

Community Policy