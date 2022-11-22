Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls author finishes filming movie based on her romance novel
A popular romance novel by a Sioux Falls author is now being made into a movie.
Faith Temple dog food giveaway Thursday, December 1st
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — 300 households can sign up for free dog food through Faith Temple Food. The free dog food will be delivered through DoorDash, on December 1st, if you live within 10 miles of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The Faith Temple Food giveaway is done in partnership with the Helpline Center and United Way Worldwide. The next food giveaway is Friday, December 2nd.
Watch the 2022 Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Parade of Lights was held on Friday, November 25. This year’s parade features 71 entries including many new floats and some past returning favorites. KELOLAND’s Scot Mundt and Grant Sweeter provided commentary for this year’s parade.
Parade of Lights float aglow with 50,000 bulbs
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Local businesses and organizations are putting the finishing touches on their festive floats ahead of Friday’s Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls. One award-winning crew from last year is hoping to take home the top prize again, by doubling-down on its number of lights.
Grab and Go! Sioux Falls business celebrates 2 years on Black Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business celebrated its two year anniversary with a fun throwback event. Cole and Alisa Schantz have always been on the hunt for a good bargain. “We’ve just always been kind of- the kind of scavengers looking for treasures ourselves,” said Cole...
Will it be a white Christmas this year?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Thanksgiving behind us, plenty of shoppers today probably had thoughts of Christmas. But with the mild air in place on this Black Friday, it may have been hard to think of a white Christmas. Well, I did think of a white Christmas, and here’s a look at our historic chance for a white Christmas.
Bread & Circus Kitchen to close temporarily
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local restaurant will be closing its doors temporarily for a remodel starting next week. In a Facebook post, Bread & Circus Kitchen said they are replacing their kitchen floor, which will require them to be closed until the project is complete. They will...
Pride of the Dakotas homecoming
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Members of the South Dakota State University march band returned home Friday exhausted, yet exhilarated, from their appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Their time in New York City was a whirlwind of music and site-seeing for the Pride of the Dakotas.
Children’s Inn opens new location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety is another non-profit to consider for giving Tuesday. The facility, which was formerly the Children’s Inn, opened its new location recently. It has 96 beds and is the only shelter of its kind in the area and allowing them to better serve victims of domestic abuse.
WATCH: Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday was a beautiful day to maybe go out for a run or a walk… which is what a crowd of people did at Fawick Park for the annual Jingle Bell Run. The annual 5K and 1-mile walk helps raise awareness about arthritis...
Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
The Rush Bar & Grill serving free meals on Thanksgiving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thanksgiving, many families and friends gather for a big meal. But for some, getting together with friends or family isn’t a possibility. That’s where a local bar and grill is able to help by dishing up a free meal. The Rush...
Running for a cause on Thanksgiving
With temperatures hovering near freezing, hundreds of runners - some wearing turkeys - circled the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds as part of the Fun Run for The Banquet.
Board of Regents to review their policies following a drag show done at SDSU
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office.
Collectors put 28 rare John Deere tractors up for auction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — International Harvester red, Alice Chalmers orange. But nothing is more recognizable in the ag industry than John Deere Green. The largest farm machinery manufacturer in the U.S. has been churning out tractors since 1917. This weekend two men who have been buying some of the rarest of the iconic green tractors are selling their collections. This is one of 28 John Deere tractors going up for auction on Saturday.
Sioux Falls adds new cops
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls will soon have more cops hitting the beat. The city had 8 officers graduate from the Law Enforcement Certification Course after 13 weeks of training. They will have several more weeks of in-house training before hitting the streets with a training officer.
Saturday Boredom Busters: November 26th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Jingle Bell Run is a benefit for the Arthritis Foundation. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls. The program begins at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K fun run starting at 9 a.m. followed by the 1-mile walk. Rails...
Cooling into next week: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, November 26
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We are nearly 10° above average in Sioux Falls this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures have been in the 40s and 50s for your Saturday. We have stronger north to northwest winds that will linger into tonight. Tonights lows will drop to the low...
Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
Declining use of mobile crisis team is good and bad news for Sioux Falls area
Just over a decade ago, police in Sioux Falls began a partnership with Southeastern Behavioral Health that allowed counselors to take over for officers during mental health crisis calls. The goal of that mobile crisis team (MCT) was to de-escalate situations where a caller had expressed thoughts of suicide or self-harm by working through the […] The post Declining use of mobile crisis team is good and bad news for Sioux Falls area appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
