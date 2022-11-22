This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. This delicious and easy Tortilla Soup is a great way to use up your leftover Thanksgiving turkey or chicken. If you have leftover turkey or chicken and need some dinner ideas, you will love this easy Tortilla Soup! The turkey (or chicken) is simmered with onions, tomatoes and spices and topped with crispy strips of baked tortilla chips. If you wish, add some avocado, cheese or sour cream! More leftover turkey soup recipes you may like, Turkey Pot Pie Soup or Turkey Noodle Soup.

