villages-news.com
The Villages is not a gated private community
Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
New Construction Plan Review Filed for Culver’s in Lakeland
The plan review was initially filed last month, and received an update yesterday, Nov 22.
mynews13.com
The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ocala-news.com
Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving
Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
villages-news.com
Eager builder pledges $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road
An eager builder has pledged $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road. Kolter Group is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of the congested problematic, two-lane roadway. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. The area could be home to 4,000 new residents within a few years.
cltampa.com
The Florida home of Hawaiian Tropic founder Ron Rice is now for sale
The home of "The Suntan King" is now for sale in Florida. Hawaiian Tropic sun tan lotion founder Ron Rice passed away at the age of 81 last May, and now his massive Ormond Beach house is on the market for $5,999,900. Located at 175 Ocean Shore Blvd., the 12,414-square-foot...
WFTV
‘An enormous effort:’: Daytona Beach Shores residents seek permanent fix to damaged seawall
VIDEO: ‘An enormous effort:’: Daytona Beach Shores residents seek permanent fix to damaged seawall Daytona Beach Shores residents say they’re still waiting for permanent fixes to seawalls and dunes destroyed by Hurricanes Nicole and Ian. (Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com/WFTV) DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Daytona Beach Shores residents...
Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home
It’s an unfortunate fact that some people treat their pets like garbage. But no dog deserves the fate that befell an Orlando dog who was discovered stuck inside a trash can. A Stinky Situation The canine’s name is Panda, and she’s estimated to be 4 years old. She was pulled from the garbage bin by […] The post Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
Bay News 9
Some flooded New Smyrna Beach homeowners still living in campers
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Jon Welch says in the 35 years he’s lived in New Smyrna Beach, floodwaters haven’t even come close to what they did during Hurricane Ian. His home is elevated several feet, but he says about two feet of floodwater came in and he’s had to gut the entire house and start from scratch.
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
villages-news.com
Intoxicated Massachusetts woman arrested at Lake Sumter Landing
An intoxicated Massachusetts woman was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was working the square at about 8:15 p.m. Friday when a woman approached him and reported that 73-year-old Sandra Marie Amburn of Pittsfield, Mass. was in the area of the stage and “was very intoxicated needed to stop drinking,” according to an arrest report. The woman pointed out Amburn, “who was standing in a crowd in front of the stage.”
WESH
Judge to decide if Volusia County can continue to prohibit short-term rentals in some areas
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A judge will soon decide whether the Volusia County government can continue to prohibit short-term rentals in unincorporated areas. A group of short-term renters filed a lawsuit against the county after county leaders voted last year to enforce an ordinance prohibiting them in residential neighborhoods.
WESH
I-95 northbound closed in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — An early morning crash created major backups for those in Volusia County. Interstate 95 was shut down for drivers heading north through Volusia County, with the crash being in the area of mile marker 239. Around 8 a.m., one lane was opened so drivers could...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wins $5 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are looking even brighter for one Florida man who won $5 million on a lucky scratch-off ticket!. Jerry Norasing, 37, of Orlando, won the $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Florida
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in central Florida that serves some of the absolute best BBQ. Keep reading to learn more.
