The Department of Music & Musical Theatre at SUNY Geneseo recently added a new minor option for students, as well as a specialty track, or concentration area, of study. “After diligent research and data analysis, we determined that the areas of music business and jazz and American music are areas that are not only very popular with students but also represent professions with a great deal of career potential as we head into the mid-21st century,” says Gerard Floriano ’84, chair of the department.

GENESEO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO