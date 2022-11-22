Read full article on original website
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
oklahoma Sooner
OU, Seton Hall Clash in ESPN Events Invitational Semifinals
NORMAN – Oklahoma (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) and Seton Hall (4-1, 0-0 BIG EAST) meet in the semifinal round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. (CT) at State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Fla. The Friday night matchup against the Pirates will be...
Oklahoma at Texas Tech: Our Picks
The AllSooners staff offers our picks for Saturday's season finale between Oklahoma and Texas Tech in Lubbock, TX.
oklahoma Sooner
Game Primer: OU vs. Texas Tech
• Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) will try for its 11th straight win against Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4) when it travels to Lubbock, Texas, for a 6:30 p.m. CT matchup at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. The game will be televised by FS1 with Eric Collins and Devin Gardner announcing.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Beat Huskers in ESPN Events Invitational Opening Round
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Tanner Groves scored a season-high 17 points, Jacob Groves added 16 and Oklahoma beat Nebraska 69-56 on Thursday night to open the ESPN Events Invitational. The Groves brothers combined for 13 of Oklahoma's final 17 points of the first half for a 41-34 lead. Jacob...
The Moore American
OU football: Why former OU defensive back Dominique Franks wants to return as a coach
It’s been awhile since Dominique Franks was on the field in an Oklahoma uniform, but he knows one thing. He’s ready to be back on the sidelines. But this time, he’s ready to coach. The former OU cornerback hadn’t thought much about coaching during his playing days....
Hot Sooners Hold Off Huskers For Win
Oklahoma's men's basketball team made nine-of-20 from three-point range and shot 51 percent overall from the field to beat Nebraska 69-56 on Thursday in a tournament in Kissimmee, Florida.
oklahoma Sooner
Second Half Surge Propels Sooners over Seton Hall
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored a season-high 25 points and Oklahoma pulled away late to beat Seton Hall 77-64 on Friday night at the ESPN Events Invitational. "Our guys did a great job prepping for the game on a short turnaround today," said Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser. "We had a couple different meetings and locked in. We played really tough. Seton Hall is so physical, they are athletic and they keep coming at you. It was a Big 12 level intensity game with how tough you had to be."
How A Stellar Final Two Games Could Lead to Jalil Farooq's Breakout for Oklahoma
Jalil Farooq's wide variety of talents could help Oklahoma in many ways next season.
blackchronicle.com
Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to change into bowl eligible for the twenty fourth consecutive season. The final time Oklahoma missed a bowl recreation got here in the 1998 marketing campaign, the place the Sooners completed 5-6 in what can be the last season of the John Blake period in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November twelfth that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was beginning to look a bit of dicey as as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win in opposition to Oklahoma State on the heels of a powerful begin that noticed the Sooners leap out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter earlier than surrendering the last 13 factors of the recreation to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for his or her 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
Oklahoma Lands Commitment From Former Four-Star, Notre Dame Defensive Tackle
The Sooners added major depth to a unit that has struggled at times this season.
How QB Jackson Arnold Helped Convince Oklahoma's Newest Commit to Choose OU
Juco defensive back Kendel Dolby told AllSooners he was blown away on his visit last week, especially with the coaches, the players, the recruits and the "crazy" fans.
CBS Sports
How to watch Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The Oklahoma Sooners will square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 5 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Field House. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. Oklahoma came out on top in a nail-biter against the South Alabama Jaguars last Friday, sneaking past...
oklahoma Sooner
Wilson Sets Program Record in Loss at Iowa State
AMES, Iowa – — Megan Wilson set a program record for service aces in a single season with 55 as the Oklahoma volleyball team dropped a four-set match, 3-1, at Iowa State Wednesday night, inside the Hilton Coliseum. OU was down 2-0 in the match after Iowa State...
oklahoma Sooner
Talpash Named Academic All-District
NORMAN — Oklahoma volleyball senior Grace Talpash was named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC, formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team, the association announced on Tuesday. Talpash, a marketing major with a minor in sports business, advances to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with first-, second- and third-team Academic All-America...
Emergency Protective Order Against OU Football Player Dropped
An emergency protective order filed against an OU Football player has been dropped, but he's not expected on the field for the Sooners' last regular-season game. The protective order was filed against OU tight end, Daniel Parker Jr. His live-in girlfriend filed the report on November 15, accusing Parker of...
Edmond, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Oklahoma City
When people think about Oklahoma City, they might envision scenes of the Wild West, dry and deserted areas, and oil derricks dotting the landscape, but the city is nothing like that. OKC has evolved over the last several decades into a thriving metropolis with a diverse population, a rich culture, and a robust food scene. Yes, you read that right. Oklahoma City’s restaurants are thriving, constantly reinventing what diners can expect to find in the land of wheat and cattle.
Curb construction controversy; one restaurant claims drive-thru cannot be used because of new sidewalk
A city construction project puts one drive thru restaurant at risk of going out of business.
okctalk.com
Red Carpet property sells for record price
In what may be the highest price ever paid per square foot of land in Oklahoma City, the developers of OAK at NW Expressway and Penn have purchased the Red Carpet carwash property on the southeast corner of that same intersection. The sales price was $2.2 million for under a...
