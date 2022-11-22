ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a room: Check out Taye Diggs in the trailer to the reality dating series 'Back in the Groove'

By Stephen Iervolino
 4 days ago
How Stella Got His Groove Back star Taye Diggs is back, taking turn as a reality dating show host and executive producer in the trailer to the forthcoming Hulu series Back in the Groove.

The producers tease: "Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check out of their comfort zones and check into The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic - where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men half their age."

To that end, the trio of lucky women -- Sparkle, 43; Brooke, 42; and Steph, 41 -- meet two dozen hot young guys who are all ready to test the ladies' limits as they look for love.

Hulu teases the women will "take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they're going to have a lot of fun doing it!"

Back in the Groove debuts on the streaming service with two episodes on Monday, December 5.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

