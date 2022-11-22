ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, WI

Visit the North Pole right here in Milwaukee thanks to Ballpark Commons

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Santa isn't the only one coming to town this holiday season: The whole dang North Pole is coming, too, thanks to The Enchanted North Pole hosted at Ballpark Commons beginning Friday, Dec. 2.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

The Port girls get the gang back together

THE PORT WASHINGTON girls’ basketball team includes (front row, from left) Kaylee Elgin, Izzy Meyer, Sierra Miller, Paige Scheunemann, (back row) Abby Grisar, Hope Gilhooly, Norah Merow, Lillian Merow, Peyton Keller, Maggie Zirbes, Savanna Miller and Marietta Knepfel. Photo by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
CBS 58

Oconomowoc kicks off 11th annual German Christmas Market

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The music, festive, the food, oh so flavorful, and the German culture on full display. Friday, Nov. 25, the city of Oconomowoc kicked off the holiday season with their 11th annual German Christmas Market. Organizers estimate the three-day market will see close to 30,000 people...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WISN

50 degree temperatures keep Milwaukee golf course busy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee reached a high temperature of 57 degrees Wednesday afternoon, which is 13 degrees above average. Lincoln Park Golf Course opened its doors Wednesday as a result of the warm weather. Lincoln Park Golf Course is owned and managed by Milwaukee County. The county will close the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
ozaukeepress.com

Flag flies in Fredonia’s Oak Park thanks to Eagle Scout and Lions

A beautifully landscaped flagpole graces Fredonia’s Oak Park, thanks to Eagle Scout Skyler Mills, the Fredonia Lions Club and other community sponsors who chipped in to help the Ozaukee High School junior and member of Boy Scout Troop 877 with the project. Posing with Skyler (second from right) in front of the flagpole were (from left) Lions Club member Al Krier, Skyler’s father Billy Mills and Lions Club member Paul Thill. Skyler completed the project earlier this year and received the highest award in Scouting in July. Photo by Sam Arendt.
FREDONIA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

You know you are from Kewaskum if…..

Kewaskum, WI – Comedian Jeff Foxworthy has a successful comedy routine that details ways to know if you are a redneck. Some neighbors in Kewaskum came up with one-liners that are drawing a smile. “You know you are from Kewaskum.”. Entries include: You call Fond du Lac Avenue “Main...
KEWASKUM, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Village to ring in season with Dec. 4 tree lighting in park

Saukville will ring in the holidays with the annual village Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in Veterans Park. Carols will be sung, Saukville Elementary School music students will perform and Santa is scheduled to make an appearance. The event is sponsored by River of Life Church.
SAUKVILLE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

New team, old chemistry:

Grafton girls’ culture of support will serve young squad well during hoops season. THE GRAFTON girls’ basketball team includes (front row, from left) Peyton Konczal, Natalie Ernst, Kendyl Conrad, Emily Sewell, Keira Bryhan, Natalie Manuel, Gracie McNabb, (back row) Allison Viesselmann, Grace Viesselmann, Sarah Aleknavicius, Kaitlin Mangan, Marissa Morgan, Amber Radtke, Josie Gehrke and Savannah James. Photo by Sam Arendt.
GRAFTON, WI
WISN

Kenosha bar owner wants to create a Happy Days Al statue

KENOSHA, Wis. — Milwaukee has its Bronze Fonz. Now, if a local business owner has his way, Kenosha could eventually have a Happy Days statue of its own. A familiar face lines the walls and even the ceiling at a neighborhood bar called the Port of Kenosha. The bar pays homage to Kenosha native Al Molinaro, an actor remembered by 70's sitcom fans as drive-in owner Al Delvecchio on Happy Days.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Do you remember Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save?

West Bend, WI – On this Thanksgiving we take a trip down Memory Lane and one of the much-loved pieces of local history, the grocery store. In particular, Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save. It was November 9, 2011 when Sendik’s opened on 18th Avenue in West Bend. It...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost

MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Thieves steal pair of French Bulldogs from apartment

MILWAUKEE — Jenna Hayes a Milwaukee woman told WISN 12 News someone broke into her apartment near 21st Street and Layton Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hayes claims the thieves stole her two French bulldogs, Frankie and Stella. The popular breeds can go for...
MILWAUKEE, WI

