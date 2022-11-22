A beautifully landscaped flagpole graces Fredonia’s Oak Park, thanks to Eagle Scout Skyler Mills, the Fredonia Lions Club and other community sponsors who chipped in to help the Ozaukee High School junior and member of Boy Scout Troop 877 with the project. Posing with Skyler (second from right) in front of the flagpole were (from left) Lions Club member Al Krier, Skyler’s father Billy Mills and Lions Club member Paul Thill. Skyler completed the project earlier this year and received the highest award in Scouting in July. Photo by Sam Arendt.

