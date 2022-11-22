Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
On Milwaukee
Visit the North Pole right here in Milwaukee thanks to Ballpark Commons
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Santa isn't the only one coming to town this holiday season: The whole dang North Pole is coming, too, thanks to The Enchanted North Pole hosted at Ballpark Commons beginning Friday, Dec. 2.
Brookfield neighborhood Turkey Bowl makes a community feel like family
A Brookfield neighborhood's annual Turkey Bowl played on Thanksgiving has made a community feel like family.
WISN
'We've only been open two hours': mile-long line for Packing House Thanksgiving meal
MILWAUKEE — Families waited in their cars outside The Packing House for nearly an hour and a half on Thanksgiving. They were lined up for the Drive Thru turkey meals. "Here to pickup Thanksgiving dinner because I work night shift and I couldn't cook for my family," said Eric Williams, an Oak Creek father with a family of six. "Working 12 hour night shifts."
ozaukeepress.com
The Port girls get the gang back together
THE PORT WASHINGTON girls’ basketball team includes (front row, from left) Kaylee Elgin, Izzy Meyer, Sierra Miller, Paige Scheunemann, (back row) Abby Grisar, Hope Gilhooly, Norah Merow, Lillian Merow, Peyton Keller, Maggie Zirbes, Savanna Miller and Marietta Knepfel. Photo by Sam Arendt.
CBS 58
Oconomowoc kicks off 11th annual German Christmas Market
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The music, festive, the food, oh so flavorful, and the German culture on full display. Friday, Nov. 25, the city of Oconomowoc kicked off the holiday season with their 11th annual German Christmas Market. Organizers estimate the three-day market will see close to 30,000 people...
WISN
50 degree temperatures keep Milwaukee golf course busy
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee reached a high temperature of 57 degrees Wednesday afternoon, which is 13 degrees above average. Lincoln Park Golf Course opened its doors Wednesday as a result of the warm weather. Lincoln Park Golf Course is owned and managed by Milwaukee County. The county will close the...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
ozaukeepress.com
Flag flies in Fredonia’s Oak Park thanks to Eagle Scout and Lions
A beautifully landscaped flagpole graces Fredonia’s Oak Park, thanks to Eagle Scout Skyler Mills, the Fredonia Lions Club and other community sponsors who chipped in to help the Ozaukee High School junior and member of Boy Scout Troop 877 with the project. Posing with Skyler (second from right) in front of the flagpole were (from left) Lions Club member Al Krier, Skyler’s father Billy Mills and Lions Club member Paul Thill. Skyler completed the project earlier this year and received the highest award in Scouting in July. Photo by Sam Arendt.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
You know you are from Kewaskum if…..
Kewaskum, WI – Comedian Jeff Foxworthy has a successful comedy routine that details ways to know if you are a redneck. Some neighbors in Kewaskum came up with one-liners that are drawing a smile. “You know you are from Kewaskum.”. Entries include: You call Fond du Lac Avenue “Main...
ozaukeepress.com
Village to ring in season with Dec. 4 tree lighting in park
Saukville will ring in the holidays with the annual village Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in Veterans Park. Carols will be sung, Saukville Elementary School music students will perform and Santa is scheduled to make an appearance. The event is sponsored by River of Life Church.
ozaukeepress.com
New team, old chemistry:
Grafton girls’ culture of support will serve young squad well during hoops season. THE GRAFTON girls’ basketball team includes (front row, from left) Peyton Konczal, Natalie Ernst, Kendyl Conrad, Emily Sewell, Keira Bryhan, Natalie Manuel, Gracie McNabb, (back row) Allison Viesselmann, Grace Viesselmann, Sarah Aleknavicius, Kaitlin Mangan, Marissa Morgan, Amber Radtke, Josie Gehrke and Savannah James. Photo by Sam Arendt.
WISN
Kenosha bar owner wants to create a Happy Days Al statue
KENOSHA, Wis. — Milwaukee has its Bronze Fonz. Now, if a local business owner has his way, Kenosha could eventually have a Happy Days statue of its own. A familiar face lines the walls and even the ceiling at a neighborhood bar called the Port of Kenosha. The bar pays homage to Kenosha native Al Molinaro, an actor remembered by 70's sitcom fans as drive-in owner Al Delvecchio on Happy Days.
WISN
'People think we're crazy': First in line outside Lakefront Brewery set to wait 13+ hours
MILWAUKEE — The Black Friday Eve line, or lack thereof, outside the Best Buy in Greenfield painted a much different picture than the same store in 2019, where a line wrapped around the building. It was a similar story at a Target in West Allis Thursday evening. Stanchions were...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Do you remember Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save?
West Bend, WI – On this Thanksgiving we take a trip down Memory Lane and one of the much-loved pieces of local history, the grocery store. In particular, Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save. It was November 9, 2011 when Sendik’s opened on 18th Avenue in West Bend. It...
WISN
Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost
MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Hidden message found at Regner Park bath house in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A search is underway for the former lifeguards who etched a message in the brickwork of the fireplace at the Regner Park bath house. According to site supervisor Bruce Wenninger, the writing dates to September 1, 1976.
WISN
Thieves steal pair of French Bulldogs from apartment
MILWAUKEE — Jenna Hayes a Milwaukee woman told WISN 12 News someone broke into her apartment near 21st Street and Layton Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hayes claims the thieves stole her two French bulldogs, Frankie and Stella. The popular breeds can go for...
