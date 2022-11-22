ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
NASDAQ

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally

Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands

The digital advertising space is being pinched by today's macroeconomic climate -- but you wouldn't know it to look at The Trade Desk's rising results. Shockwave Medical has a monopoly in the intravenous lithotripsy device niche, and there appears to be a growth market for that type of treatment. Now...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street

Confluent is one of the few companies that have consistently increased their guidance this year. The company is benefiting from the adoption of cloud computing, which has laid the foundations for data streaming. One Wall Street investment bank thinks Confluent stock could soar 147%. You’re reading a free article with...
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) gets strong Wall Street backing, stopping the stock’s free fall

Tesla (TSLA) is getting help from Wall Street with several analysts pointing to the stock now being at a buying opportunity level, which is helping to stop the bleeding. As we reported on Monday, Tesla’s (TSLA) stock is taking a beating, and investors are asking the board to help with a share buyback program.
NASDAQ

Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Lithium Mining Stocks In Focus

Lithium mining stocks have been on the rise in recent years, as the demand for lithium batteries has exploded. A number of companies have significant holdings in Lithium deposits, and these companies are reaping the benefits. Lithium stocks can be a good investment for a number of reasons. First, Lithium...
teslarati.com

Tesla bull and bear find common ground: TSLA is poised for a comeback

As it turns out, all Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) needed was an Elon Musk-caused Twitter overhang for the company’s bulls and bears to agree. After shedding over $700 billion in market value since hitting all-time highs in early November last year, both bullish and bearish analysts recently suggested that the electric vehicle maker is poised for a potential comeback.

