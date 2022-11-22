Exclusive - Meechy Darko has had plenty of experience working with RZA as part of the Flatbush Zombies, and he’s explained how it’s never not a surreal affair. Sitting down with HipHopDX, the Brooklyn native, who released his debut solo album, Gothic Luxury, back in August, said studio sessions with the Wu-Tang Clan legend always live up to the hype but it’s still bizarre to have Bobby Digital asking for his opinion on certain matters or knowing things about him.

14 HOURS AGO