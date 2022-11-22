Read full article on original website
Charleston White Pulls Gun On Interviewer Over King Von Question
A recent Charleston White interview went left after the gang member-turned-internet personality pulled a gun on the interviewer. White sat down for a conversation with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), where he spoke about lending financial help to the mother of the late rapper FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City in August 2020.
Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'
Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
Megan Thee Stallion Accuses 1501 Label Of 'Harassing' Roc Nation CEO
Megan Thee Stallion has accused 1501 Certified Entertainment of “harassing” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez in her ongoing legal battle with the label. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the Houston rapper recently sought a protective order for Perez in an attempt to prevent 1501 from deposing the Roc Nation boss.
French Montana: 'If Chinx Was Alive, He'd Be Top 5'
French Montana has shared some memories of his late friend and fellow Coke Boy rapper Chinx, and believes he would be a Top 5 MC if he was still alive today. Chinx (real name Lionel Pickens) was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Queens, New York, in 2015. He was 31. In the latest episode of WE tv’s Hip Hop Homicides, which aired on Thanksgiving Day Thursday (November 24), French recalled meeting Chinx for the first time.
Kodak Black Gifted Iced Out Dog Tags Containing Lawyer’s Info For When He’s In Trouble
Kodak Black has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, including a gift from his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, in the form of a glossy diamond-studded chain. “Early MERRY CHRISTMAS to my friend @kodakblack,” Cohen wrote on Instagram. “My man @dany.miami and @all_cash_no_credits hooked it up. Such a cool store with sneakers, clothes and out everything. Thank you Dany for making it happen appreciate you.”
Flavor Flav Filmed Calling His Baby Mother A ‘Gold-Digging Bitch’
Flavor Flav apparently isn’t on the best terms with his former manager, who also happens to be the mother of his youngest son. In a video obtained by AllHipHop on Friday (November 25), the Public Enemy rapper can be heard calling Kate Gammell a “gold-digging bitch” while he laments over the fact that she wanted to accompany him and their son on a shopping trip against his wishes.
Quando Rondo Disses King Von On NBA YoungBoy '3860' Collab Album
Quando Rondo has added more fuel to his rivalry with King Von, this time taunting the late rapper and his family on his latest project. The Never Broke Again signee dropped a joint album with his label boss NBA YoungBoy called 3860 on Friday (November 25), and on the song “Want Me Dead,” he takes aim at Von and his sister Kayla B.
Sonny Digital Reacts To Saweetie's 'Single Life' Sales Forecast: 'I Would Delete My Social Media'
Sonny Digital has called out the state of Hip Hop album sales and taken a shot at Saweetie in the process. The math didn’t add up for the super producer, who couldn’t figure out how an artist like Saweetie could compile millions of followers and likes on social media, but only parlay that into a 2,000 album sales projection — which is an unverified number — for her new EP THE SINGLE LIFE.
NBA YoungBoy Offers To Quit Rapping For $100M
NBA YoungBoy has offered to bring his rap career to an end and give away whatever unreleased music he has if anyone is willing to meet his price. The Baton Rouge rapper teased the offer with a photo of a LaCie external hard drive, which he posted to his Instagram stories on Wednesday night (November 23).
DJ Drama: Mr. Thanksgiving Is Thankful For A Lot This Year
Exclusive - DJ Drama is having one hell of a year, and the Atlanta-based DJ, producer and Generation Now co-founder, who also goes by the name Mr. Thanksgiving, has shared what he’s most thankful for in 2022. In anticipation of this year’s Thanksgiving Day (November 24), Drama ran through...
Coi Leray & BIA Hit Back At Critics After Latto Song Leaks Raise Questions About Their Lyrics
Coi Leray and BIA have responded after a series of leaked Latto songs raised questions about their respective pen games. Earlier this week, a reported 130 songs from Latto’s vault surfaced online, including previously unheard reference tracks for Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s “Blick Blick,” as well as BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money,” whose remix also features Nicki.
Westside Gunn Shows Off His Mansion & Luxury Car Collection: ‘Thankful’
Westside Gunn has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. The Griselda honcho showed off his rural mansion and fleet of luxury sports cars in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Eve (November 23). The FlyGod keeps his strictly cherry-red collection of exotic whips — including a G-Wagon, Mercedes...
Jim Jones & Juelz Santana Defend 21 Savage Over Backlash To Nas Comments
Jim Jones and Juelz Santana have come to 21 Savage’s defense after the Atlanta rapper came under fire for questioning Nas’ relevancy in the rap game. In a recent sit-down with No Jumper, the Diplomats duo brought some perspective to the ongoing debate and argued 21’s controversial comments, which were made on Clubhouse earlier this month, were misconstrued.
Ludacris Proves He’s Still Got It, Drops Crazy Freestyle Over ‘Billie Eilish’ Beat
Ludacris has been focused on TV and film in recent years, but his recent freestyle over Armani White‘s “Billie Eilish” beat proves he hasn’t missed a step. Alongside a clip posted to his Instagram on Tuesday (November 22), Luda included a caption stating that the verse was merely a “friendly reminder,” and that an official remix would be coming soon.
Snoop Dogg Reveals His Song Of The Year Pick: 'This Shit Bangin' Like A Muthafucka!'
Snoop Dogg has put out plenty of music in 2022, but as the year winds to a close, Tha Doggfather is giving it up to another artist for dropping what he believes is the best song this year. In a video posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday (November 23),...
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse
Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
Meechy Darko Recalls Surreal Studio Session With RZA: ‘It Busted My Head’
Exclusive - Meechy Darko has had plenty of experience working with RZA as part of the Flatbush Zombies, and he’s explained how it’s never not a surreal affair. Sitting down with HipHopDX, the Brooklyn native, who released his debut solo album, Gothic Luxury, back in August, said studio sessions with the Wu-Tang Clan legend always live up to the hype but it’s still bizarre to have Bobby Digital asking for his opinion on certain matters or knowing things about him.
Peter Rosenberg Channels His Inner Meek Mill On ‘Dreams & Turkey Wings’ Freestyle
Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg has dropped off the latest entry in his Thanksgiving Bars series, this time rhyming over the instrumental to Meek Mill‘s “Dreams and Nightmares.”. The radio personality unleashed the new Thanksgiving-themed song on Wednesday (November 23) with an accompanying music video that finds Rosenberg...
