Cape Gazette
Even while working at MBNA from 1998 to 2005, Jennifer McMillan always had an interest in selling merchandise on the internet. During those years, she had a side hustle collecting ephemera, which I learned comprises old papers, deeds, letters, etc., as well as old books. She sold them under the name McMillanbooks on eBay and Amazon. While she wasn’t making anywhere near the amount of money she was working in the marketing department at MBNA, she definitely saw the potential to make her business something bigger. When MBNA merged with Bank of America, the company began to layoffs, and Jennifer opted to take a severance package and follow her dream.
New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms
State-level law enforcement units created to investigate voter fraud have provided no indication of systemic problems. Critics say the units were about politics.
Frustrated with inconsistent mail delivery
It is 7:30 on Wednesday, Nov. 16. We have not had mail delivery. Some days we get mail at 9:30, but mostly, we get no mail at least two days a week. On Monday, we had no mail delivery. At times, we have gone for six days without mail delivery. Once, a check from Maryland took 17 days to get here.
