Princeton, NJ

The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
PRINCETON, NJ
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Receives Multiple Grants

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently received multiple grant awards from several funders signifying VACNJ’s continued commitment to empowering people to see, make, and learn about art. The grants awarded to the Art Center were:. * PwC Charitable Foundation awarded VACNJ $25,000 to...
SUMMIT, NJ
The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents Film Screening and Fine Art Conversations at Closing of Miriam Beerman Exhibit

(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents "Fine Art Conversations" and a screening of Miriam Beerman: Expressing the Chaos to add an interactive component to the exhibition closing day event Sunday, December 11 from 12:00pm–4:00pm. The exhibition showcases Beerman (1923–2022) as one of...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Events in December at Lewis Center for the Arts

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts has a busy schedule in December with the Princeton Dance Festival; Play, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts Program in Theater; Cyberfeminism Index: Book Reading and Conversation; Reading by Raven Leilani and Creative Writing Seniors; Media Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts; and the Fall Student Reading, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing. Here is a look at their events for December.
PRINCETON, NJ
The Basie Center presents CHEERS! A Holiday Wine Festival

(RED BANK, NJ) -- CHEERS! A Holiday Wine Festival will take place Sunday, December 4th at The Basie Center in Red Bank. There’s no better way to begin the most festive of all seasons than with family & friends at New Jersey’s premier new wine event. The event runs from noon to 5:00pm. Open for those 21 and over.
RED BANK, NJ
"Hairspray" comes to Count Basie Center for the Arts

(RED BANK, NJ) -- The National Tour of Hairspray comes to the Count Basie Center for the Arts November 28 & 29 at 7:30pm. Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
RED BANK, NJ
The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen on Saturday, December 3rd at 8:00pm. Almost Queen is the most authentic Queen tribute show since the days of Queen themselves. Lez Zeppelin - the all female Led Zeppelin band will open the night. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Free Intro to Greek Dance Workshop with the Hellenic Dancers of NJ

(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Kick off the holiday season with the Hellenic Dancers of NJ at a FREE “Intro to Greek Dance Workshop” on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 4:00pm – 5:00pm at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Church, 20 Hillcrest Road, Holmdel, NJ. No experience is necessary, and all dance levels are welcome to this family-friendly event! Registration via email is encouraged.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Newark's Mayor Baraka Announces First Four Community Organizations To Participate In Neighborhood Investment Program

(NEWARK, NJ) -- On November 22, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the Municipal Council authorized $731,505 in funding for four initiatives to strengthen Newark's commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19. The Neighborhood Investment Program, administered by the Department of Economic and Housing Development (EHD), is part of Mayor Baraka's $8.8 million Equitable Economic Recovery Plan to strengthen Newark's economy and bring aid to communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
NEWARK, NJ
The Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College kicks off Inaugural Lecture Series Featuring Broadway Actress Charissa Bertels

(NEWTON, NJ) -- The newly established Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College will hold its inaugural Artist Lecture Series as part of its interdisciplinary initiative, featuring professional artists in the visual, performing and literary arts. The Alpha Arts Institute welcomes Broadway actress Charissa Bertels, who will share her experiences as a professional artist.
NEWTON, NJ
Ramapo College of New Jersey Recognized again as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting

(MAHWAH, NJ) -- The recent midterm elections saw the second highest turnout of young voters in the past three decades and this didn’t happen by accident. In fact, Ramapo College of New Jersey students were highly intentional in their efforts to promote voter education and engagement, and as a result, Ramapo garnered national attention as one of the most engaged campuses for non-partisan student democratic engagement.
MAHWAH, NJ
UCMP Celebrates 10 Years of Serving Hudson County Kids

(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- United Children’s Music Project (UCMP) will hold its 10th Year Anniversary Event on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:00pm at Weehawken’s Chart House (1700 Harbor Boulevard). At this special celebration, UCMP will honor supporters Weehawken Mayor Richard F. Turner, Enrique Márquez (Asst. Dean, Manhattan School of Music), Amelia Gold (Assoc. Head of School/Dir. of Arts at Elisabeth Morrow School), and Bernice Fleischer, (Asst. Arts).
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
State Theatre Announces Holiday Sale Now Through Nov. 28

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey has announced a 20% off Holiday Sale. The sale runs from Monday, November 21 through Monday, November 28, 2022. During the State Theatre’s Holiday Sale, tickets for most State Theatre shows are 20% off with promo code HOLIDAYSAVINGS when purchased by November 28. Tickets can be purchased online with the promo code, in-person at the theater, or by calling 732-246-SHOW (7469).
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
