Visit Drumthwacket for NJs Holiday Open Houses! (Photos)Morristown MinutePrinceton, NJ
If You're A Music Lover, You Need To Check Out Princeton's Best-Kept SecretOssiana TepfenhartPrinceton, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
NJ Dad Charged With Infant Daughter's DeathBridget MulroyPerth Amboy, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Receives Multiple Grants
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently received multiple grant awards from several funders signifying VACNJ’s continued commitment to empowering people to see, make, and learn about art. The grants awarded to the Art Center were:. * PwC Charitable Foundation awarded VACNJ $25,000 to...
The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents Film Screening and Fine Art Conversations at Closing of Miriam Beerman Exhibit
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents "Fine Art Conversations" and a screening of Miriam Beerman: Expressing the Chaos to add an interactive component to the exhibition closing day event Sunday, December 11 from 12:00pm–4:00pm. The exhibition showcases Beerman (1923–2022) as one of...
"Jersey City Nutcracker" Brings Holiday Tradition Home
For more than a decade, Jersey City has had its own special holiday tradition: Nimbus Dance’s Jersey City Nutcracker. The city-centric show runs from Dec. 9 through 23 at the new Nimbus Arts Center. About the author: Maddie Orton is an Emmy-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker. She has worked...
Events in December at Lewis Center for the Arts
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts has a busy schedule in December with the Princeton Dance Festival; Play, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts Program in Theater; Cyberfeminism Index: Book Reading and Conversation; Reading by Raven Leilani and Creative Writing Seniors; Media Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts; and the Fall Student Reading, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing. Here is a look at their events for December.
The Basie Center presents CHEERS! A Holiday Wine Festival
(RED BANK, NJ) -- CHEERS! A Holiday Wine Festival will take place Sunday, December 4th at The Basie Center in Red Bank. There’s no better way to begin the most festive of all seasons than with family & friends at New Jersey’s premier new wine event. The event runs from noon to 5:00pm. Open for those 21 and over.
"Hairspray" comes to Count Basie Center for the Arts
(RED BANK, NJ) -- The National Tour of Hairspray comes to the Count Basie Center for the Arts November 28 & 29 at 7:30pm. Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
Walter Wickiser Gallery Inc. presents a Virtual Exhibition: "Thomas Kelly: Schoolyard Forever"
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Walter Wickiser Gallery Inc. presents a virtual exhibition, "Thomas Kelly: Schoolyard Forever," now through January 17th, 2023. The exhibition is virtual on Artsy.net with images and details available in a private viewing room. Artsy is the premier art gallery website with millions of views per day.
The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen on Saturday, December 3rd at 8:00pm. Almost Queen is the most authentic Queen tribute show since the days of Queen themselves. Lez Zeppelin - the all female Led Zeppelin band will open the night. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen...
Free Intro to Greek Dance Workshop with the Hellenic Dancers of NJ
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Kick off the holiday season with the Hellenic Dancers of NJ at a FREE “Intro to Greek Dance Workshop” on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 4:00pm – 5:00pm at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Church, 20 Hillcrest Road, Holmdel, NJ. No experience is necessary, and all dance levels are welcome to this family-friendly event! Registration via email is encouraged.
National Book Award Winner Terrance Hayes To Have Reading At Warren County Community College
(WASHINGTON, NJ) -- The Warren County Community College Visiting Authors Series continues on Tuesday, December 6, with a reading and master class by the poet Terrance Hayes. The reading, beginning at 7:30pm in room 123A, is free and open to the public. Terrance Hayes is the author of six books...
Newark's Mayor Baraka Announces First Four Community Organizations To Participate In Neighborhood Investment Program
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On November 22, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the Municipal Council authorized $731,505 in funding for four initiatives to strengthen Newark's commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19. The Neighborhood Investment Program, administered by the Department of Economic and Housing Development (EHD), is part of Mayor Baraka's $8.8 million Equitable Economic Recovery Plan to strengthen Newark's economy and bring aid to communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
The Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College kicks off Inaugural Lecture Series Featuring Broadway Actress Charissa Bertels
(NEWTON, NJ) -- The newly established Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College will hold its inaugural Artist Lecture Series as part of its interdisciplinary initiative, featuring professional artists in the visual, performing and literary arts. The Alpha Arts Institute welcomes Broadway actress Charissa Bertels, who will share her experiences as a professional artist.
Imperial Brass presents "Christmas Rejoicing" in Westfield and Morristown
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- Imperial Brass presents "Christmas Rejoicing" in Westfield and Morristown this December. Each performance includes holiday favorites such as Farandole, Sleigh Ride, Trepak and White Christmas, brass band arrangements of Christmas selections – and a sing-along. The first performance takes place at the Redeemer Lutheran Church (229...
Montclair Art Museum Presents vanessa german:...please imagine all the things I cannot say...
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Montclair Art Museum (MAM) presents a new exhibition opening in February of 2023 featuring the work of vanessa german (b. 1976) entitled ...please imagine all the things I cannot say... The exhibition runs from February 11, 2023 to June 25, 2023. vanessa german: …please imagine all...
Ramapo College of New Jersey Recognized again as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- The recent midterm elections saw the second highest turnout of young voters in the past three decades and this didn’t happen by accident. In fact, Ramapo College of New Jersey students were highly intentional in their efforts to promote voter education and engagement, and as a result, Ramapo garnered national attention as one of the most engaged campuses for non-partisan student democratic engagement.
UCMP Celebrates 10 Years of Serving Hudson County Kids
(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- United Children’s Music Project (UCMP) will hold its 10th Year Anniversary Event on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:00pm at Weehawken’s Chart House (1700 Harbor Boulevard). At this special celebration, UCMP will honor supporters Weehawken Mayor Richard F. Turner, Enrique Márquez (Asst. Dean, Manhattan School of Music), Amelia Gold (Assoc. Head of School/Dir. of Arts at Elisabeth Morrow School), and Bernice Fleischer, (Asst. Arts).
Ocean County Library Announces Concert Series With classical vocalists Dakota & Elle
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library has announced a concert series by Ocean County classical vocalists Dakota & Elle. The tenor-soprano duo will perform in six branches, through early February. The classical, contemporary, and sacred music specialists serve as directing partners and board members of the Bellarine Theatre...
State Theatre Announces Holiday Sale Now Through Nov. 28
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey has announced a 20% off Holiday Sale. The sale runs from Monday, November 21 through Monday, November 28, 2022. During the State Theatre’s Holiday Sale, tickets for most State Theatre shows are 20% off with promo code HOLIDAYSAVINGS when purchased by November 28. Tickets can be purchased online with the promo code, in-person at the theater, or by calling 732-246-SHOW (7469).
"Waimea" by Steve Herold to Screen at First Annual SModcastle Film Festival
(ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ) -- On December 1 at 7:45pm, the First Annual SModcastle Film Festival presents a block of films that include Lady Betty, Waimea, and Who Dunt Dunt Dunnit. The festival takes place at Smodcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands. Lady Betty - In a cosy corner of a country...
