ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Astronaut Scott Kelly arrives in Ukraine, visits Bucha mass graves

Astronaut Scott Kelly arrived in Kyiv on Sunday to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion, visiting a suburb of the capital that has become synonymous with Moscow’s atrocities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky named Kelly, the twin brother of Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), as an ambassador of Ukraine’s United24 fundraising campaign late last month. Scott Kelly…

Comments / 0

Community Policy