Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Gloucester City
The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services (NJDHHS) that a raccoon removed from a yard in Gloucester City has tested positive for rabies. On Nov. 17, a raccoon was killed by two family dogs in a residential backyard. The...
Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
Woman pulled from water after fiery crash in Gloucester, NJ
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police pulled an injured woman from a body of water after finding a car and truck on fire before dawn on Thanksgiving morning. Initial reports from police indicate the woman may have made her way into the pond because her vehicle was on fire. Police received...
Update on 3 Sick Pitbull Puppies Abandoned in Millville, NJ, Woods
Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pitbull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
Camden City Woman Charged With Murder Following Fatal Stabbing on Thanksgiving
Early morning fire destroys Hopewell Township house
A Madison Avenue house was destroyed by an early morning fire, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. A neighbor reported smoke in the area and police were dispatched to investigate it at 1:33 a.m. Nov. 25. When police officers arrived, they found the house fully involved in flames. The house was unoccupied.
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
Camden woman and accomplice charged with alleged shoplifting from TJ Maxx in West Windsor
A Camden woman was charged with shoplifting and her accomplice, also a Camden resident, was charged with conspiracy to commit shoplifting at the TJ Maxx store on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to the West Windsor Police Department. The accomplice went into the TJ Maxx store and allegedly picked out several...
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
Middle Twp., NJ, Police Investigate Thanksgiving Night Shooting
Authorities in Middle Township say no one was injured after shots were fired following what may have been an attempted car burglary Thanksgiving night. Police responded to the 100 block of East Anna Street in the Whitesboro section of the township just before 11:30 for a report of a possible shooting.
Southwest Philly will soon be home to ‘Africatown,’ powered by a grant-winning nonprofit
The African Cultural Alliance of North America received a $9 million state grant on Black Friday, adding to funds that will support the development of Africatown in Southwest Philadelphia. ACANA, a nonprofit that has provided social and legal support for African immigrants in Philly since the early 2000s, will use...
Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash
Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say
A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Wanted Man Flees, Surrenders After Standoff
The Atlantic City Police Department says a wanted man surrendered after fleeing from detectives and then refusing to leave an apartment. 22-year-old Kenneth Marlow of Atlantic City was wanted for a shots-fired incident, where no one was injured, that occurred earlier this month. He has now been charged with unlawful...
700 free turkeys will help families in need on Thanksgiving, health system says
Virtua Health distributed 350 frozen turkeys to families in Camden County Tuesday morning. The walk-up distribution, which took place at Virtua Camden in Camden City, also included fresh produce, such as onions, celery, Idaho potatoes, carrots and sweet potatoes. Virtua’s Eat Well Mobile Farmers Market, a year-round store-on-wheels which brings healthy,...
Medical Report: More bad news for sugary beverages
A new study involving 900,000 people has found a link between drinking two or more sugar-sweetened beverages a day and the risk of developing obesity-related cancers. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more.
Delaware police seek assistance in locating missing 15-year-old girl
Alexis Marrero has been missing since October 1 when authorities said she left the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware.
$50K Powerball Winner Sold In Mercer County
A $50,000 Powerball winner was sold in New Jersey. The third-tier prizewinning ticket from the Wednesday, Nov. 23 drawing was bought at the Countryside Food Mart on Lawrenceville-Pennington Road Lawrenceville in Mercer County. The winning numbers were: 01, 02, 31, 39, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 25....
Officials: South Philadelphia barricade situation ends with 1 man in custody
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A man is in Philadelphia police custody after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a residence, during a domestic dispute. Officials say the incident happened Friday, about 3:15 in the afternoon, on the 2000 block of South 23rd Street. Police were called to a residence on the report...
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
