Miami, FL

Dolphins OLB coach shares why he appreciates Bradley Chubb as a player and person

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Since joining the Miami Dolphins, Bradley Chubb has been making an impact on the field and in the locker room.

Between the sidelines, he’s recorded just four tackles and a half-sack in his two games, but he’s also hurried and hit opposing quarterbacks a number of times.

This is the type of effort that Miami hoped they’d when they packaged picks and running back Chase Edmonds to Denver for the linebacker at the deadline.

On Monday, Chubb’s position coach, Ty McKenzie, was asked what impressed him the most about the linebacker since his arrival in South Florida.

“From a person standpoint, his willingness to get better,” McKenzie said. “One thing about him when he came in, he had a couple things on his mind of areas of focus that he needs to improve on and I had mine, and we kind of put it together – his willingness and work ethic to want to get better to really maximize his potential.

“On the field, I would say things that we saw on tape, his ability to bend, to attack, to find edges, to work edges on offensive tackles. And I think that he’s just only going to get better, just keep working with him. It goes back to one thing that I love off the field which is just his willingness to get better every day.”

When Chubb originally came to Miami, he played 54 snaps just four days after arriving, but now the training wheels are coming off for him.

“It goes back to Chubb, him preparing that week when he first got in,” McKenzie explained. “I think he was here for four days or so and then he played in the game. That entire week, we had multiple meetings with him, extra meetings doing extra things with him and he just wants the willingness for him with a good work ethic. We got him up and running and he’s here to play. As a coach, that’s what we’re here to do is get them on the field.”

It’s Chubb’s readiness that really impresses his coaches and separates him from others.

“I think one of the biggest things with certain players in the league is the alertness – alertness to always look at themselves with an open eye of how they can improve,” McKenzie said. “So when he came in, he already had that alertness of just watching his own game. Then we sat down and watched the cut up and kind of went over a couple of things from my perspective, and we see things the same. This guy’s got a good football mind, and he likes to improve every day so he’s been great.”

With more time, Chubb will get more comfortable, and he’ll continue to open things up for himself and his teammates.

