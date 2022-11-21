ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

followsouthjersey.com

What’s Good? Thanksgiving Basket Drive Thru – With Isaiah Showell

WESTVILLE, N.J. — Victory in Christ Christian Center and Bethlehem Baptist Church of Woodbury served 700 people with dry food, turkey, and produce for the Thanksgiving holiday. Jasmine Moore and Pastor Glenn Deshields were leading the charge. Moore is the executive director of the nonprofit called The Victory Group and Deshields is the Pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, ultimately serving South Jersey in excellence.
WESTVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone

Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Rabid Cat Confirmed in Lindenwold

The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services (NJDHHS) that a cat found in Lindenwold has tested positive for rabies. On November 16, a Lindenwold resident found a sick stray cat. The resident picked up the cat in a cloth...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Hit the ice at WinterFest's skating rink at Cooper River Park

Once the temperatures drop and the sun sets earlier, sitting around the house becomes the norm. Camden County has just the cure for the winter blues. Starting on Black Friday, WinterFest Ice Skating at Cooper River will transform Cooper River Park into an ice rink. Every Thursday through Sunday until...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City’s anti-violence unit finds its success in what doesn’t happen

Atlantic City’s anti-violence unit has a hard time counting its successes. That’s because they can’t herald the crimes that didn’t happen. “If there’s one shooting, you don’t hear about the 15 that we possibly stopped,” Nafis Hamilton explained when BreakingAC met with the team for a better understanding of their work. “A lot of stuff we do goes unnoticed and everyone in here is happy with that.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

Camden Man Sentenced to 41 Months for Defrauding COVID-19 Programs

A Camden County, New Jersey, resident was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) benefits, fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits, and illegally possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Stephen Bennett, 46, of...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
downbeach.com

Ventnor Police charge 2 juveniles withy burglarizing vehicles

VENTNOR – Police here arrested two juveniles Monday and charged them with the alleged burglary of vehicles. It was at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 that a resident contacted the police after observing two males pulling on door handles of several parked cars in the 4900 block of Atlantic Avenue. The caller provided a brief description of the subjects, which was relayed to patrol units in the area.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

