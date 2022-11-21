Read full article on original website
Help children and families have food and toys this Christmas in New Jersey
In the season of giving and hope, it's important to remember that giving is better than receiving and providing hope for those in need of it is equally as important as putting others before yourself. As you get going or continue with Christmas shopping and gathering food for the holiday...
followsouthjersey.com
What’s Good? Thanksgiving Basket Drive Thru – With Isaiah Showell
WESTVILLE, N.J. — Victory in Christ Christian Center and Bethlehem Baptist Church of Woodbury served 700 people with dry food, turkey, and produce for the Thanksgiving holiday. Jasmine Moore and Pastor Glenn Deshields were leading the charge. Moore is the executive director of the nonprofit called The Victory Group and Deshields is the Pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, ultimately serving South Jersey in excellence.
First time 50-ft Christmas tree is set up on the AC Boardwalk
The Showboat in Atlantic City is not messing around with a ton of new additions coming to the old casino, the owners decided to put up a 50-foot holiday tree on the boardwalk. According to shorelocalnews.com, this tree is the first one to ever be set up on the boardwalk in the 152-year of history.
31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone
Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
Beloved bus driver starts reading program at South Jersey school
Mr. Herman always knew he wanted to be a bus driver. But his new passion is helping children learn how to read.
southjerseyobserver.com
Rabid Cat Confirmed in Lindenwold
The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services (NJDHHS) that a cat found in Lindenwold has tested positive for rabies. On November 16, a Lindenwold resident found a sick stray cat. The resident picked up the cat in a cloth...
phillyvoice.com
Hit the ice at WinterFest's skating rink at Cooper River Park
Once the temperatures drop and the sun sets earlier, sitting around the house becomes the norm. Camden County has just the cure for the winter blues. Starting on Black Friday, WinterFest Ice Skating at Cooper River will transform Cooper River Park into an ice rink. Every Thursday through Sunday until...
South Jersey teen battling cancer is granted wish to swim with dolphins
A South Jersey teenager who has been battling cancer is going to see her dream of swimming with the dolphins come true.
Update on 3 Sick Pitbull Puppies Abandoned in Millville, NJ, Woods
Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pitbull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
Atlantic City’s anti-violence unit finds its success in what doesn’t happen
Atlantic City’s anti-violence unit has a hard time counting its successes. That’s because they can’t herald the crimes that didn’t happen. “If there’s one shooting, you don’t hear about the 15 that we possibly stopped,” Nafis Hamilton explained when BreakingAC met with the team for a better understanding of their work. “A lot of stuff we do goes unnoticed and everyone in here is happy with that.”
insidernj.com
Camden Man Sentenced to 41 Months for Defrauding COVID-19 Programs
A Camden County, New Jersey, resident was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) benefits, fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits, and illegally possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Stephen Bennett, 46, of...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Extremely Dangerous Intersection in Atlantic City, NJ, Needs to be Fixed NOW
This could be a new low for Atlantic City. A blatant traffic issue exists near one of the casinos in the city that could easily result in a tragic accident. For this to even exist is a failure in the most basic sense of the word. To Atlantic City's elected officials, I don't even know what to say about this.
16 Arrested, 785 Bricks of Heroin/Fentanyl Seized in Massive Atlantic City, NJ, Bust
Authorities in Atlantic City say a months-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics resulted in 16 people being arrested and massive quantities of drugs and guns being taken off of the streets. The actions of numerous law enforcement agencies culminated with nearly a dozen search warrants being executed over the...
phillyvoice.com
Twin brothers charged in Atlantic City drug bust that netted 39,000 doses of heroin, fentanyl
Atlantic City police and other law enforcement partners have charged 16 people after an investigation into a drug distribution ring that was allegedly led by twin brothers, authorities said. Joseph and Justin Suarez, both 37, are accused of operating the drug ring in the area of Florida Avenue, the Ducktown...
Teen driver arrested in EHT crash that injured high school students
A 17-year-old Egg Harbor Township High School student was going more than 40 miles an hour over the posted speed limit when he crashed, causing injuries to his two passengers, police said. The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, was arrested Sunday and charged with two...
downbeach.com
Ventnor Police charge 2 juveniles withy burglarizing vehicles
VENTNOR – Police here arrested two juveniles Monday and charged them with the alleged burglary of vehicles. It was at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 that a resident contacted the police after observing two males pulling on door handles of several parked cars in the 4900 block of Atlantic Avenue. The caller provided a brief description of the subjects, which was relayed to patrol units in the area.
Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
