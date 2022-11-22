Read full article on original website
Security review after protesters disrupt Berlin air traffic
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany are reviewing security measures at Berlin’s airport after six climate activists entered the grounds and briefly disrupted flights. German news agency dpa quoted a spokesman for Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Friday saying Thursday’s incident was being reviewed to determine what further action may be required. Police said four protesters glued themselves to the ground near the runway, while two others cycled across the premises. The group Uprising of the Last Generation claimed responsibility, saying it wanted to highlight the problem of fossil fuel subsidies, such as for jet fuel, which allow a minority of the world’s population to fly while the majority suffer the consequences of climate change stoked by greenhouse gas emissions.
Russian rocket kills newborn in repeat attack on small town
VILNIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian rockets have rained down on a small town in eastern Ukraine for the second time in a week, killing a newborn boy and destroying the municipal hospital. A doctor was critically injured in the overnight attack Wednesday. Six days ago, according to the mayor, 11 people died when a Russian rocket hit an apartment building. Kyrilo, the baby boy killed in the latest rocket attack, was born two days ago. He and his mother were supposed to be discharged Wednesday. Russia has targeted hospitals repeatedly since the war began Feb. 24, including a deadly airstrike in March on a maternity ward in the city of Mariupol that killed a woman and her unborn child.
EU official: Kosovo, Serbia reach a deal on vehicle plates
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says Kosovo and Serbia have reached a deal on a dispute over vehicle number plates, defusing rising tension between the two Western Balkan neighbors. The EU’s high representative, Josep Borrell, posted in his social media page that Kosovo’s and Serbia’s negotiators “have agreed to avoid further escalation and to fully concentrate on the proposal on normalization of their relations.” Earlier this week Borrell had failed to convince the two countries’ leaders to do that, raising concerns in Brussels. The EU-backed Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, which is aimed at normalizing relations between the former foes in the Western Balkans, has been at a virtual standstill for years.
Italy’s Meloni meets Jewish groups, decries antisemitism
ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has stressed the “essential importance” of Italy’s Jewish community for the nation and Europe. She spoke during a meeting Wednesday with the head of the World Jewish Congress and Italian Jewish groups. Meloni’s office issued a readout of the meeting as the premier seeks to distance her far-right Brothers of Italy party from Italy’s anti-Jewish racial laws and the suppression of democracy under Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. The statement said during the meeting “there emerged full agreement in the need for a strong and more incisive common commitment to combat every form of antisemitism, a phenomenon in worrisome growth including on the web and social media.”
Australia to make posts public to avoid repeat of power grab
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An inquiry into a former Australian prime minister secretly appointing himself to multiple ministries has recommended that all such appointments be made public in the future to preserve trust in government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he will recommend his Cabinet accept all of the retired judge’s recommendations. Albanese ordered the inquiry after revelations that his predecessor Prime Minister Scott Morrison had taken the unprecedented steps of appointing himself to five ministerial roles between March 2020 and May 2021, usually without the knowledge of the existing minister. The extraordinary power grab came to light after Morrison’s conservative coalition was voted out of office in May after nine years in power.
Lebanese reformist, another lawmaker lose parliament seats
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s constitutional council has taken away parliament seats from two newly elected lawmakers, including an activist who had pledged to fight corruption. Thursday’s development followed an appeals process that claimed the initial vote count was inaccurate. One of those unseated is Ramy Finge, a dentist and pro-democracy activist from the northern city of Tripoli. He was among 13 independent candidates who had won seats in Lebanon’s parliamentary elections last May, unseating opponents from Lebanon’s traditional parties. The council returned his seat to his opponent and long-time legislator Faisal Karami, an ally of the militant Hezbollah group.
US sending Ukraine $400 million in ammunition, generators
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is sending an additional $400 million in ammunition and generators to Ukraine. The White House made the announcement Wednesday. The U.S. is pulling the gear from its own stockpiles to get the support to Ukraine as fast as possible as Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy sources and winter sets in. Including the latest aid, the U.S. has committed more than $19 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on Feb. 24. The new package of aid will be provided through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its own stock and quickly ship them to Ukraine.
From prisoner to PM, Malaysia’s Anwar had long ride to top
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — More than two decades after his dramatic ouster from government and imprisonment, Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim finally has his day. Anwar was named Malaysia’s prime minister by the nation’s king and sworn in Thursday. He trumped a Malay nationalist leader to clinch the top job after Saturday’s divisive elections led to a hung Parliament. Becoming prime minister capped Anwar’s roller-coaster political journey, from a former deputy prime minister whose sacking and imprisonment in the 1990s led to massive street protests and a reform movement that rose into a major political force. It was a second victory for his reformist bloc, which won 2018 polls but lost power after 22 months amid a power struggle.
IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter
BERLIN (AP) — The head of the International Energy Agency says Europe should be able to cope with the natural gas supply crunch in the coming months thanks to considerable reserves but warned that the continent could face a bigger energy crisis next winter. Fatih Birol cited the fact that Russian gas supplies to Europe may end completely next year, while China’s demand for liquefied natural gas looks set to rebound as its economy recovers from the pandemic. Additionally, the IEA projects new gas capacity coming online in 2023 to be the lowest in two decades. Birol said Thursday that solidarity among European nations was key. The IEA chief said Russia will lose about $1 trillion in revenue by 2030 because of its war in Ukraine.
Egypt announces freedom, mass pardon for 30 jailed activists
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities have announced the release of 30 political activists from jail. The announcement late on Thursday marks the latest in a series of mass releases from detention amid intensifying international scrutiny over Egypt’s human rights record. There was no word on the identities of the activists or how many had already been freed. Egypt’s hosting of the two-week world climate summit earlier this month was overshadowed by the hunger strike of imprisoned Egyptian political dissident, Alaa Abdel-Fattah. He intensified his hunger strike and stopped drinking water during the summit, then as concerns for his fate mounted, halted the strike. Since 2013, Egypt has cracked down on dissidents and critics, jailing thousands, virtually banning protests and monitoring social media.
Mexico says it will host US, Canadian leaders in January
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he will host meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City early next year. López Obrador said Friday that the Jan. 9-10 North American summit would also include bilateral meetings with both countries. The Mexican president said in October that Biden had already agreed to make the trip. Neither U.S. nor Canadian officials have officially confirmed their attendance. The three leaders met last year in Washington. Such talks usually focus on immigration, security and the economy. But this year, both the United States and Canada have asked for consultations over López Obrador’s policy of favoring Mexico’s state-owned power company.
Kim’s sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attacked South Korea with a string of insults for considering new unilateral sanctions against the North. Kim Yo Jong called South Korea’s president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” Her diatribe Thursday came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it was considering additional sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. Last month, South Korea imposed its first unilateral sanctions on North Korea in five years. The United Nations Security Council is unlikely to impose new sanctions because China and Russia oppose them.
Mexican president suffers court reverse, tensions rise
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has struck down part of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s ‘jail, no bail’ program. The court voted against mandatory pre-trial detention for people accused of fraud, smuggling or tax evasion. Because trials can take years in Mexico, the justices argued that being held in prison during trial was equivalent to being punished with no conviction. Instead, prosecutors will now have to convince judges there are reasons not to release people on their own recognizance. López Obrador has already been railing about corrupt judges and rulings he doesn’t like, and Thursday’s supreme court vote was likely to spark more attacks by the president.
US official urges ‘de-escalation’ as Turkey strikes Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S. official currently in Syria is calling for an “immediate de-escalation” following days of deadly airstrikes and shelling along the Syria-Turkey border. Nikolas Granger, the U.S. senior representative to northeastern Syria, said in comments posted on Friday that the actions destabilize the region and undermine the fight against the Islamic State group. Turkey this week launched a wave of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish rebels hiding in neighboring Syria and Iraq, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the Kurdish groups. The groups have denied involvement in the bombing and say the Turkish strikes have killed civilians and threatened the anti-IS fight.
Algeria sentences 49 to death for mob killing amid wildfires
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — An Algerian court sentenced 49 people to death Thursday for the brutal mob killing of a painter who had been suspected of starting devastating wildfires. In fact the man had come to help fight the fires. The 49 people will likely serve life in prison instead because Algeria has a moratorium on executions. Defense lawyers said 38 others were sentenced to between two and 12 years in prison. The killing last year shocked the country after graphic images were shared on social media. It came as the region was reeling from wildfires that killed some 90 people, including soldiers trying to tame the flames.
Iran leader praises force tasked with quashing protests
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a televised address has praised paramilitary volunteers tasked with quashing dissent
Venezuela’s government, opposition to resume negotiations
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of Venezuela and its opposition say they will resume over the weekend long-stalled negotiations meant to find a common path out of their country’s complex crisis. The announcement Thursday comes two weeks after delegates from both parties met to address the Venezuelan crisis, promoted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Norwegian diplomats will guide the negotiations. The talks formally began in September 2021 in Mexico but were suspended the following month when President Nicolas Maduro ordered his delegation to withdraw in protest of the extradition to the United States of a close ally.
Greece: 7 Egyptians held, suspected of crewing migrant boat
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have arrested seven Egyptians who had been on board a fishing boat crammed with nearly 500 people that lost steering and triggered a major rescue effort earlier this week. The seven were arrested on suspicion of being involved in migrant smuggling, after a preliminary investigation identified them as allegedly having been involved in crewing the vessel. The dilapidated 25-meter (82-foot) boat had been heading from Libya to Italy with 483 people on board when it lost steering in rough seas south of the Greek island of Crete early Tuesday. The coast guard said a preliminary investigation showed the passengers had paid a smuggling ring $3,000-$4,000 each to be transported to Italy.
Taiwan votes for opposition Nationalist party in local polls
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Voters in Taiwan overwhelmingly chose the opposition Nationalist party in several major races across the self-ruled island in an election Saturday in which lingering concerns about threats from China took a backseat to more local issues. Chiang Wan-an, the Nationalist party’s mayoral candidate, won the...
