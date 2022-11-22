ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Apple Insider

Apple scrapped a $49 Apple Pencil for iPhone, claims rumor

A purported leak on Chinese social media site Weibo says Apple made a million of a new Apple Pencil, that could work with the iPhone -- and scrapped all of them. The Apple Pencil line up currently consists of $99 first generation edition, and the $129 second generation model. This new rumor, relayed from Weibo by regular leaker DuanRui, says that Apple came close to making a third model that would have cost $49.
Apple Insider

Foxconn apologizes to rioters, Apple is on the scene

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Foxconn also said that it was in communication with the affected employees, and was doing what it could "to actively solve the concerns and reasonable demands of employees." However, at the same time, Chinese...
Apple Insider

Apple will fix unfair commission for South Korea developers

With some exceptions, developers are required to pay 30% commission to Apple for all App Store sales. However, in South Korea, they have been charged on not the price of the app, but that price plus the 10% local value added tax (VAT). Consequently, the fees to Apple have worked...
Apple Insider

St. Louis Galleria Mall Apple Store has stopped unionization efforts

Apple's retail store in the St. Louis Galleria Mall has dropped its bid to unionize, blaming the company's hostility towards such efforts. On November 16, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union filed to represent employees at the St. Louis Apple Store. The group already represents Apple Towson Town Center employees in Maryland.
SAINT LOUIS, OK
Apple Insider

AirPods Pro 2 are AirPods Max in your pocket, says Apple

Apple engineer Esge Andersen says that the company wants AirPods Pro 2 to sound like AirPods Max, and has detailed steps the team took to get there. AppleInsider described the AirPods Pro 2 as being "already excellent earbuds, improved." Now Esge Anderson has revealed what work has been going in to the new earbuds since their predecessor's launch in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy