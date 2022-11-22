Read full article on original website
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?
ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
Rochester Surgeon To Take Control Of All Kwik Trips in 2023
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. Zietlow knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
Do You Know The Minnesota Connection To The Pepsi Harrier Jet Lawsuit?
Friday night I got a little too invested in a new Netflix series, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? which in and of itself is pretty interesting, at least for me. But there is a Minnesota connection to the story, that is brief but a small Minnesota town was playing a big part in the Pepsi Points/Harrier Jet story.
Minnesota Christmas Tree Farmers Say Get Your Trees Now
For anyone who likes to wait until closer to Christmas to decorate hopefully you are not someone who also likes a real tree versus an artificial one. When I was younger I do remember our family always having a real Christmas tree, We did not go out in the country and cut one down or anything we went to a pop-up tree farm in the suburbs and picked one out.
Slight Dip Reported in Minnesota Flu Hospitalizations
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Hospitalizations due to influenza in Minnesota finally dipped a bit last week but the number of influenza-related school outbreaks continues to climb. The weekly update on flu activity from the Minnesota Department of Health shows there were 241 flu-related hospitalizations in the state during...
Watch Out: Busiest Travel Days Of Holiday Season Are Here In Minnesota
The 2022 holiday season is shaping up to be much more active than last year, and the busiest travel days of the entire season are already bearing down on us here in Minnesota. After two pandemic years where we likely either hunkered down at home or had much smaller holiday celebrations, it appears that many Minnesotans are going to get back to heading out to be with friends and relatives this holiday season.
Your Guide to Festive Holiday Events in Southeast Minnesota this Weekend
Once Thanksgiving is over and Friday the 25th hits it's officially the holiday season! At least for me, some people already started listening to Christmas music. But whether you've already been in the Christmas mood or you're waiting until after Thanksgiving to celebrate, this weekend is a great time to check out some festive holiday events in southeast Minnesota!
Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Highest In 37 Years In Minnesota This Year
The cost of your Thanksgiving dinner is set to be the highest since the mid-80s this year in Minnesota!. Just like everything else these days, the cost of your Thanksgiving dinner is set to be way more expensive here in Minnesota this year, with costs shooting up to levels we haven't seen in nearly 40 years!
Minnesota Supreme Court Won’t Review Rochester Rape Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man convicted of rape charges has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Supreme Court has denied a request by 58-year-old Scott Ramey to review his conviction and 23-year prison sentence for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old homeless woman two years ago. An Olmsted County jury found him guilty of first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Strike Authorization Vote Scheduled For 15,000 Minnesota Nurses
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The leaders of the union representing the 15,000 Minnesota nurses who went on strike in September are preparing for another possible work stoppage. The Minnesota Nurses Association today announced that a strike authorization vote will be held on November 30. If approved by a...
Have You Ever Tried Minnesota’s Official State Candy?
What sweet treats are on your Mt. Rushmore of candy? I'd pick Reece's Peanut Butter Cups, Peanut M&Ms, Kit-Kats, and Snickers. None of those are Minnesota's official state candy. What about Starbursts or Skittles? Nope and Nope. Minnesota's official state candy is made right here in the Land of 10,000...
Bloomington Restaurant Shooting Suspect Arrested in Oklahoma
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Bloomington are reporting the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting at a restaurant in the Twin Cities suburb on Wednesday. A news release says investigators developed a number of leads that led to the identification of the gunman as a 47-year-old Texas man. Information obtained by investigators led them to believe Aaron Le fled the scene in a white Mercedes Sprinter van without license plates.
Minnesota Boy with Autoimmune Disorder Touched by Kind Classmates
13-year-old Minnesotan Thatcher Johnson is like most other middle school boys. He likes football, basketball, baseball, and video games. But he also has an autoimmune disorder called alopecia. When his classmates and their dads found out they did something pretty amazing for Thatcher. What is Alopecia?. Alopecia is an autoimmune...
Minnesota’s Flu Season is Off to a Roaring Start
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's influenza season is off to an early and very rough start. For a second straight week, the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a spike in influenza-related hospitalizations and school outbreaks. The number of people hospitalized after becoming ill from influenza doubled over the past week from 120 to 243. As was the case a week ago, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were in the Twin Cities area, which accounted for 84% of the total. There were only 12 influenza-related hospitalizations in southeastern Minnesota.
Iowa Man Awarded Millions for Debilitating Medical Misdiagnosis
He was initially diagnosed with the common flu. Now an Iowa man is being paid $27 million after a misdiagnosis led to permanently brain-damaging meningitis. According to the Des Moines Register, 53-year-old Joseph Dudley's saga began in 2017. He went to his local Urgent Care facility in February of that year with symptoms quickly diagnosed as the flu. He was fatigued and feeling dizzy, developing a fever that continued to worsen. His temperature was 103 degrees when he and his wife arrived that evening after 7 p.m.
Craving Pot Pie? It’s Minnesota’s Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipe
Craving a good pot pie? Searches for "turkey pot pie" were up by 120% in the state of Minnesota this year. YorkTest.com was the website that conducted this survey, sharing that people might be over the long-time trend of serving a traditional bird:. A Thanksgiving with no turkey? This may...
Look! Minnesota Is In the Top Ten LEAST Obese States!
Minnesota is in the top ten for LEAST overweight states. Yes, it's true. Surprising, but true. Who Says Minnesota Is One of the Top Ten Least Overweight States?. What...you want to argue about it? Let's take the win and go grab some tots. Just kidding, the information comes from WalletHub....
Wild Chase and Shooting Lead to Federal Charge Against MN Man
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man is facing a federal charge connected to a wild chase in a stolen car back in August. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Carson McCoy of Blaine is facing a charge of possession of a firearm as a felon. He is currently being held without bail.
