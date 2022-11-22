ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?

ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Christmas Tree Farmers Say Get Your Trees Now

For anyone who likes to wait until closer to Christmas to decorate hopefully you are not someone who also likes a real tree versus an artificial one. When I was younger I do remember our family always having a real Christmas tree, We did not go out in the country and cut one down or anything we went to a pop-up tree farm in the suburbs and picked one out.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Slight Dip Reported in Minnesota Flu Hospitalizations

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Hospitalizations due to influenza in Minnesota finally dipped a bit last week but the number of influenza-related school outbreaks continues to climb. The weekly update on flu activity from the Minnesota Department of Health shows there were 241 flu-related hospitalizations in the state during...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Watch Out: Busiest Travel Days Of Holiday Season Are Here In Minnesota

The 2022 holiday season is shaping up to be much more active than last year, and the busiest travel days of the entire season are already bearing down on us here in Minnesota. After two pandemic years where we likely either hunkered down at home or had much smaller holiday celebrations, it appears that many Minnesotans are going to get back to heading out to be with friends and relatives this holiday season.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Supreme Court Won’t Review Rochester Rape Case

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man convicted of rape charges has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Supreme Court has denied a request by 58-year-old Scott Ramey to review his conviction and 23-year prison sentence for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old homeless woman two years ago. An Olmsted County jury found him guilty of first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Bloomington Restaurant Shooting Suspect Arrested in Oklahoma

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Bloomington are reporting the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting at a restaurant in the Twin Cities suburb on Wednesday. A news release says investigators developed a number of leads that led to the identification of the gunman as a 47-year-old Texas man. Information obtained by investigators led them to believe Aaron Le fled the scene in a white Mercedes Sprinter van without license plates.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota’s Flu Season is Off to a Roaring Start

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's influenza season is off to an early and very rough start. For a second straight week, the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a spike in influenza-related hospitalizations and school outbreaks. The number of people hospitalized after becoming ill from influenza doubled over the past week from 120 to 243. As was the case a week ago, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were in the Twin Cities area, which accounted for 84% of the total. There were only 12 influenza-related hospitalizations in southeastern Minnesota.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Iowa Man Awarded Millions for Debilitating Medical Misdiagnosis

He was initially diagnosed with the common flu. Now an Iowa man is being paid $27 million after a misdiagnosis led to permanently brain-damaging meningitis. According to the Des Moines Register, 53-year-old Joseph Dudley's saga began in 2017. He went to his local Urgent Care facility in February of that year with symptoms quickly diagnosed as the flu. He was fatigued and feeling dizzy, developing a fever that continued to worsen. His temperature was 103 degrees when he and his wife arrived that evening after 7 p.m.
IOWA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy