ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

Register For The Two Person Combined Quota Game On Dec. 12th At Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club In Dade City

By Bruz Fellenz
golfcoastmagazine.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
destinationtampabay.com

International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar

The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
OLDSMAR, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
pascosheriff.com

Community Alert: Found Potbelly Pig, Hudson

On Nov. 26, around 6 p.m., PSO’s Agricultural Unit found a gray and black female potbelly pig, near the intersection of Dayton Dr. and Peoria Ave. in Hudson. If you can provide proof of ownership, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 and refer to case number 22-040950.
HUDSON, FL
WFLA

Tampa Bay Weekend: Holidays abound, parades, craft festivals & more

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, now that we’ve slept off the tryptophan from Thanksgiving dinner and are moving straight in to the holiday season. From Small Business Saturday markets, to millions of holiday lights twinkling in the Trop, to parades and watch parties, there’s something […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wesleychapelcommunity.com

Tampa Premium Outlet Traffic Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours

WESLEY CHAPEL - Black Friday shopping turned into a nightmare for several thousand shoppers at the Tampa Premium Outlets off State Road 56 and I75. Drivers reported waiting in lines for 3 to 4 hours to exit the mall. Some ran out of gas while others had to abandon their vehicles to go get food or supplies or use the restroom.
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Groundbreaking Ceremony Ushers In Caboose Junction RV Park Construction

Willaford family to build train-themed RV park on 20-acre parcel north of Interstate-Four. What do you do if you have a passion for trains and more than 20 acres of vacant land? If you’re Plant City residents Robert and Felice Willaford, you construct a train-themed RV park. Its slogan: If you like trains, you’ll love Caboose Junction.
PLANT CITY, FL
floridavacationers.com

14 Best Things to do in Crystal River Fl You Must Try [From a Local]!

Looking for the best things to do in Crystal River?. As a Crystal River native of over 28 years, I have a deep love and respect towards the city I call home. From a birds eye view the town of Crystal River stretches from Lake Rousseau on the north edge of the city, to Kings Bay just south of downtown. It’s come to my attention over the years that many people have not only never heard of the small gulf-coast town but also have no idea of the treasures that await them once they actually stop to look around.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names

“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Massive local light display opens

November 26, 2022 - The Oakdale Christmas Spectacular is now open for the 46th consecutive year in St. Petersburg. According to its website, the display features over 600,000 lights and fiber optics, about 700 animated objects and two outdoor TV presentations. The free event is at 2719 Oakdale St. S. on a half-acre property. The lights come on at 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 3.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

As Fo’ Cheezy grows, so does its impact

After stints on popular cooking shows like Hells Kitchen and Beat Bobby Flay, Chef Robert Hesse realizes he could have set up shop in the culinary destination of his choice. However, the St. Petersburg native felt a calling to give back to the city where he spent his oft-troubled youth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man allegedly attacks woman at Lake Square Mall

A Leesburg man allegedly attacked a woman in the parking lot at Lake Square Mall. Leesburg police were dispatched to the mall Tuesday afternoon after the woman called 911 to report the attack. The woman told the officer who interviewed her that she has been in a romantic relationship with 39-year-old Chaz Horne. She said that they had been celebrating his birthday by driving around the city when Horne told her to take him to Orlando to celebrate his birthday. She refused to take him because he had previously bought narcotics in Orlando. She said he got angry and that when she called her daughter on her cell phone to de-escalate the argument, Horne struck the left side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. He proceeded to throw the cell phone to the ground, shattering the phone’s screen. He hit her in the face with his fist a second time before getting out of the car and walking away. The officer noted in his report that he could see that her makeup was smeared and that her face was beginning to swell where she indicated Horne had hit her.
LEESBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy