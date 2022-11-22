Register For The Two Person Combined Quota Game On Dec. 12th At Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club In Dade City

Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022Uncovering FloridaFlorida State
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
destinationtampabay.com
International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar
The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Found Potbelly Pig, Hudson
On Nov. 26, around 6 p.m., PSO’s Agricultural Unit found a gray and black female potbelly pig, near the intersection of Dayton Dr. and Peoria Ave. in Hudson. If you can provide proof of ownership, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 and refer to case number 22-040950.
Where to find the most DAZZLING Christmas lights in Tampa Bay
Look no further, your family’s 2022 guide for the best holiday lights in Tampa Bay is here! There’s no better way to put your family into the holiday spirit than touring one of the beautiful Christmas light displays! Related stories we think you’ll love: The Best Christmas Events for Families in Tampa Bay Our Favorite Family-Friendly […]
Tampa Bay Weekend: Holidays abound, parades, craft festivals & more
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, now that we’ve slept off the tryptophan from Thanksgiving dinner and are moving straight in to the holiday season. From Small Business Saturday markets, to millions of holiday lights twinkling in the Trop, to parades and watch parties, there’s something […]
12th annual Shopapalooza Festival kicks off Saturday, Nov. 26 at Vinoy Park
The 12th annual Shopapalooza kicks off Saturday, November 26 at 10 a.m. and will feature more than 350 local vendors.
wesleychapelcommunity.com
Tampa Premium Outlet Traffic Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours
WESLEY CHAPEL - Black Friday shopping turned into a nightmare for several thousand shoppers at the Tampa Premium Outlets off State Road 56 and I75. Drivers reported waiting in lines for 3 to 4 hours to exit the mall. Some ran out of gas while others had to abandon their vehicles to go get food or supplies or use the restroom.
plantcityobserver.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony Ushers In Caboose Junction RV Park Construction
Willaford family to build train-themed RV park on 20-acre parcel north of Interstate-Four. What do you do if you have a passion for trains and more than 20 acres of vacant land? If you’re Plant City residents Robert and Felice Willaford, you construct a train-themed RV park. Its slogan: If you like trains, you’ll love Caboose Junction.
Enchant 'Christmas light maze' in St. Pete open for the holidays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Enchant's Christmas light adventure is back in St. Petersburg, and this year there are all new features including the story-themed maze, the "Everwhite" tree and the starry night chandelier effect. It may not snow in the Tampa Bay area, but Enchant will surely put you...
floridavacationers.com
14 Best Things to do in Crystal River Fl You Must Try [From a Local]!
Looking for the best things to do in Crystal River?. As a Crystal River native of over 28 years, I have a deep love and respect towards the city I call home. From a birds eye view the town of Crystal River stretches from Lake Rousseau on the north edge of the city, to Kings Bay just south of downtown. It’s come to my attention over the years that many people have not only never heard of the small gulf-coast town but also have no idea of the treasures that await them once they actually stop to look around.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names
“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
stpetecatalyst.com
Massive local light display opens
November 26, 2022 - The Oakdale Christmas Spectacular is now open for the 46th consecutive year in St. Petersburg. According to its website, the display features over 600,000 lights and fiber optics, about 700 animated objects and two outdoor TV presentations. The free event is at 2719 Oakdale St. S. on a half-acre property. The lights come on at 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 3.
Thousands of Black Friday shoppers expected at Westfield Brandon
Westfield Brandon leaders are expecting thousands of shoppers to visit the mall through the holiday weekend.
‘It’s been a whirlwind’: Couple to wed in front of 40K strangers on Lakeland Christmas Parade float
A couple will wed in front of 40,000 strangers on a Lakeland Christmas Parade float.
stpetecatalyst.com
As Fo’ Cheezy grows, so does its impact
After stints on popular cooking shows like Hells Kitchen and Beat Bobby Flay, Chef Robert Hesse realizes he could have set up shop in the culinary destination of his choice. However, the St. Petersburg native felt a calling to give back to the city where he spent his oft-troubled youth.
NEW Bay Rocket Jet Boat Ready to Thrill in Downtown Tampa!
The 2800 horsepower Bay Rocket jet boat is the newest addition to the Yacht Starship fleet and it’s ready to launch you and the family to heart-pounding speeds and 180-degree turns for a thrill ride on the Bay like no other. And when we say ‘like no other’, we mean it. The Bay Rocket is […]
cltampa.com
Built by Sam Schooley, St. Pete's historic 'Spanish Castle' is now for sale
The "Spanish Castle," a historic home in Old Pasadena built by prolific 1920s-era builder Samuel V. Schooley is now on the market. Located at 7003 Park St. S, Schooley completed the home in either 1924 or 1925 as a spec house for the burgeoning Pasadena neighborhood, according to the Preserve the 'Burg.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man allegedly attacks woman at Lake Square Mall
A Leesburg man allegedly attacked a woman in the parking lot at Lake Square Mall. Leesburg police were dispatched to the mall Tuesday afternoon after the woman called 911 to report the attack. The woman told the officer who interviewed her that she has been in a romantic relationship with 39-year-old Chaz Horne. She said that they had been celebrating his birthday by driving around the city when Horne told her to take him to Orlando to celebrate his birthday. She refused to take him because he had previously bought narcotics in Orlando. She said he got angry and that when she called her daughter on her cell phone to de-escalate the argument, Horne struck the left side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. He proceeded to throw the cell phone to the ground, shattering the phone’s screen. He hit her in the face with his fist a second time before getting out of the car and walking away. The officer noted in his report that he could see that her makeup was smeared and that her face was beginning to swell where she indicated Horne had hit her.
New Construction Plan Review Filed for Culver’s in Lakeland
The plan review was initially filed last month, and received an update yesterday, Nov 22.
