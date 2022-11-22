ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

One person shot following argument in Lumberton Walmart, police say

Lumberton, N.C. — One person was shot in the hip following an argument in a Lumberton Walmart, according to WPDE. Lumberton Police say they responded to a call that was made around 11:30 this morning. When the responding officers arrived, the building was being evacuated. Officers entered the store looking for victims and the shooter.
My Fox 8

Police: 1 person shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton is closed after one person was shot Friday morning inside the store. A sign outside of the location, which initially said the store would be closed until Saturday, now says the store will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday.
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL News

Moore County man arrested, accused of burning bank and church buildings

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of burning several buildings. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs, is charged with five counts of felony burning of buildings, six counts of felony breaking or entering, one count of felony setting fire to brush or woodlands, one count of damaging crops or trees and one count of injury to property in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WLTX.com

South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
MARION COUNTY, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Woman escapes serious injury in crash on Thanksgiving

A woman escaped serious injury during a single-vehicle crash on Highway 73 near Jackson Springs. A Cadillac Northstar was traveling southbound on Highway 73 near Derby Road on Thanksgiving night. The female driver told investigators she swerved to avoid hitting a deer. According to troopers with the N.C. State Highway...
JACKSON SPRINGS, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Multiple shootings last week result in multiple injuries

EAST LAURINBURG — Multiple shootings on Friday, Nov. 19, resulted in two individuals to be transported to out-of-county medical facilities. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to 7th Street in East Laurinburg after shots rang out. A man had been in his yard when he was struck twice, once in the stomach and the other time in the arm.
LAURINBURG, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Crash with Food Lion truck claims life

An accident involving a Food Lion semi-truck has claimed the life of a local man on Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 22 and McCaskill Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. So far into the investigation, officials on scene with the N.C. State Highway Patrol tell Sandhills...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina police officer allegedly harassed people, pulled down his pants, spat at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-duty Tabor City police officer was arrested Saturday night at the Florence Motor Speedway after he allegedly harassed several people while they were entering the racetrack and later pulled down his pants and fought with people at a campsite outside the track, according to a police report obtained by […]
TABOR CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy