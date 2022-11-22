EAST LAURINBURG — Multiple shootings on Friday, Nov. 19, resulted in two individuals to be transported to out-of-county medical facilities. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to 7th Street in East Laurinburg after shots rang out. A man had been in his yard when he was struck twice, once in the stomach and the other time in the arm.

LAURINBURG, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO