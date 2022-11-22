Read full article on original website
WRAL
Man dies after shooting at Cumberland County apartment complex
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a man died from his injuries in the shooting at the Crosswinds Green Two apartment complex.
One person shot following argument in Lumberton Walmart, police say
Lumberton, N.C. — One person was shot in the hip following an argument in a Lumberton Walmart, according to WPDE. Lumberton Police say they responded to a call that was made around 11:30 this morning. When the responding officers arrived, the building was being evacuated. Officers entered the store looking for victims and the shooter.
Funeral announced for woman stabbed to death at NC Food Lion
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman who was stabbed to death Monday at a Lumberton Food Lion.
WJCL
South Carolina woman eating lunch with husband killed when car drives into restaurant
A South Carolina woman eating lunch with her husband inside a Wendy's restaurant died after being hit by a car that drove into the restaurant. Janie Kirkland, 70, of Hartsville, was hit at the Lee County restaurant on Tuesday, according to the Lee County coroner. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Smith...
Operation Turkey touches thousands in Cumberland County through giving away Thanksgiving meals
A tradition to help feed the homeless and less fortunate comes to Fayetteville for its seventh year.
My Fox 8
Police: 1 person shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton is closed after one person was shot Friday morning inside the store. A sign outside of the location, which initially said the store would be closed until Saturday, now says the store will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Moore County man arrested, accused of burning bank and church buildings
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of burning several buildings. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs, is charged with five counts of felony burning of buildings, six counts of felony breaking or entering, one count of felony setting fire to brush or woodlands, one count of damaging crops or trees and one count of injury to property in Moore County.
cbs17
Man drowns after accidentally backing truck into pond in Sanford, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — In what the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is calling a tragic accident, a man drowned in a pond on Tuesday after backing a truck into it. Christopher Antonio Wicker, 21, of Broadway had been visiting a friend at their home on Cooper Store Road in Harnett County, the sheriff’s office said.
WLTX.com
South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
One shot at N.C. car wash hours before Thanksgiving
Fayetteville police and CBS 17 responded to the Pride Auto Wash on Summerwood Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to find one person that had been shot.
cbs17
Moore County man accused of setting church, Bible on fire, NC insurance dept. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is accused of breaking into a church and setting both the building and its altar Bible on fire, search warrants indicate. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs was arrested by agents with the state Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday.
sandhillssentinel.com
Woman escapes serious injury in crash on Thanksgiving
A woman escaped serious injury during a single-vehicle crash on Highway 73 near Jackson Springs. A Cadillac Northstar was traveling southbound on Highway 73 near Derby Road on Thanksgiving night. The female driver told investigators she swerved to avoid hitting a deer. According to troopers with the N.C. State Highway...
WMBF
Police: 7-year-old child hit by gunfire in 1 of 3 weekend shootings in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a trio of weekend shootings that investigators believe are connected. Officers were first called around 9:15 p.m. Friday to Jackson Street where a home was hit by gunfire. They said people were inside the house but no injuries were reported.
Officials investigating Black Friday shooting inside Walmart in Lumberton, WRAL reports
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Law enforcement officers are responding to a Friday shooting inside a Walmart Supercenter, according to the Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. It's unclear how many people were shot, if any, inside the store at 5070 Fayetteville Road.
Multiple shootings last week result in multiple injuries
EAST LAURINBURG — Multiple shootings on Friday, Nov. 19, resulted in two individuals to be transported to out-of-county medical facilities. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to 7th Street in East Laurinburg after shots rang out. A man had been in his yard when he was struck twice, once in the stomach and the other time in the arm.
Police: 31-year-old woman stabbed to death at Lumberton Food Lion identified; man in custody
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is in custody after a woman, who has now been identified, was stabbed to death Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a Food Lion in Lumberton, according to police. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Kayla Nicole Hammonds, of Lumberton. Desmond Lee Sampson, 37, was taken into custody
sandhillssentinel.com
Crash with Food Lion truck claims life
An accident involving a Food Lion semi-truck has claimed the life of a local man on Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 22 and McCaskill Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. So far into the investigation, officials on scene with the N.C. State Highway Patrol tell Sandhills...
UPDATE: Suspect Arrested Following Shooting at Lumberton Walmart
Lumberton Police is investigating a shooting at a local Walmart, where police say one person was shot following an argument.
cbs17
Man found dead in a field, Fayetteville homicide investigators seeking answers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a field in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a release. The circumstances that led to the man’s death remain unknown and an investigation by Fayetteville police’s homicide unit is underway to get answers.
North Carolina police officer allegedly harassed people, pulled down his pants, spat at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-duty Tabor City police officer was arrested Saturday night at the Florence Motor Speedway after he allegedly harassed several people while they were entering the racetrack and later pulled down his pants and fought with people at a campsite outside the track, according to a police report obtained by […]
