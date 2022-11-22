ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carterville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wrul.com

Conner Returns, Wolff Gets Win #100 in Season Opener

The Carmi-White County Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with a 56-38 win over the Gallatin County Hawks at McDougal-Evers Gymnasium on Tuesday night. It was a special night for the Bulldogs for many different reasons. Fans returned to CWCHS for the first “normal” home opener since 2019, as there was a packed house with no COVID-19 restrictions or regulations inside. There was also a large return on the court, as Bulldog senior Bryce Conner played in his first game in 331 days. Conner broke his elbow in the first game of the 2021 Eldorado Holiday Tournament, and has spent the last 11 months rehabbing and preparing for this season.
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Lady Bulldogs come up short against Eldorado

The Carmi-White County Lady Bulldog basketball team fell against the Eldorado Lady Eagles Monday night in the 36th Annual Harrisburg Preview Tournament by a final score of 43-35. The game started off as a slow-paced shootout early on. Thanks to a last second heave by Mara Serafini to end the...
ELDORADO, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Outdoor skating rink opening in southern IL this week

Southern Illinois will be treated to an outdoor ice skating rink for the holiday season. The temporary rink is nearing completion on the tower square in Marion, Illinois. They're working to be open beginning on Black Friday, and hope to keep it operating through February. The rink plans to be...
MARION, IL
wrul.com

Terry Allen Hays

Passed Away: 9:09 A.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in McLeansboro, IL. A MEMORIAL VISITATION ONLY WILL BE HELD FROM 12:00 NOON TO 2:00 P.M., SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2022 AT HARRE FUNERAL HOME, McLEANSBORO, IL. A FAMILY BURIAL OF ASHES WILL TAKE PLACE AT A LATER DATE. Date of Birth: April...
MCLEANSBORO, IL
wevv.com

Hardin County man without home after fire

HARDIN COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A man is hospitalized and without a home after a fire. Rosiclare fire crews were called out Sunday around 6 p.m. to Spivey Road. When firefighters arrived, they found the owner in the woods with smoke inhalation. Fire officials say, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
HARDIN COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale

A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
CARBONDALE, IL
intothelightadventures.com

Tug Boats and Barges

Tug Boats and Barges on the Ohio River, we were camping by the Ohio river as we are heading south again, one of our favorite places in Metropolis Illinois. The tug boats are still running on this river in November where as I heard that the mighty Mississippi river is drying up in some places farther south where the barges are sitting still because there is not enough water to go down stream.
METROPOLIS, IL
kbsi23.com

3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in Jefferson County. Christine E. Mason, 24, from Chicago was driving a 2009 gray Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 92. She struck the rear end of a camper being pulled by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

West Frankfort school evacuated due to "fire issue"

FRANKLIN COUNTY - A West Frankfort school was evacuated on Tuesday morning due to an issue that prompted a fire department response. Central Junior High School, located on Cherry Street in West Frankfort, was evacuated around 8 a.m. this morning. At least three engines with the West Frankfort Fire Department...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale Police investigating deadly crash

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 11 p.m. on East Walnut Street, near Village Drive, on Saturday, November 19. Police said the officers found a vehicle flipped and the driver injured...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022

Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
SALEM, IL
kbsi23.com

18 year old dies after crash in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – An 18 year old died after a crash Saturday night in Carbondale. Trace O. Bittle, 18, of Marion, was driving on East Walnut Street near Village Drive. Police responded around 10:56 p.m. on Nov. 19. Bittle was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale....
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, November 22nd, 2022

Salem Police arrested a 27-year-old man who said he was homeless for violation of an order of protection. Brian Scott was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail after allegedly going into a business where a person protected by the order was employed. Salem Police arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester...
SALEM, IL
suntimesnews.com

Sparta Police report

SPARTA — The Sparta Police Department has released its latest arrest reports. On Sunday, Nov. 20 at approximately 8:30 a.m., an officer with the Sparta Police Department arrested 45- year-old Toni M. Sheldon of Tilden, Ill. for:. Toni M. Sheldon. -Randolph County warrant for FTA possession of methamphetamine. On...
SPARTA, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Pulaski Co., Ill. business break-in under investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a Karnak business was broken into. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call about a possible break-in at a business on IL 169 in Karnak early Monday morning, November 21. When deputies arrived, they...
PULASKI COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County

County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man arrested after police chase in two states

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Union City, Tennessee man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a police chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky. The Ballard County Sheriff’s Department said they were contacted on Saturday night, November 19 by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s...
UNION CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy