The Carmi-White County Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with a 56-38 win over the Gallatin County Hawks at McDougal-Evers Gymnasium on Tuesday night. It was a special night for the Bulldogs for many different reasons. Fans returned to CWCHS for the first “normal” home opener since 2019, as there was a packed house with no COVID-19 restrictions or regulations inside. There was also a large return on the court, as Bulldog senior Bryce Conner played in his first game in 331 days. Conner broke his elbow in the first game of the 2021 Eldorado Holiday Tournament, and has spent the last 11 months rehabbing and preparing for this season.

GALLATIN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO