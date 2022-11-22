Read full article on original website
Conner Returns, Wolff Gets Win #100 in Season Opener
The Carmi-White County Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with a 56-38 win over the Gallatin County Hawks at McDougal-Evers Gymnasium on Tuesday night. It was a special night for the Bulldogs for many different reasons. Fans returned to CWCHS for the first “normal” home opener since 2019, as there was a packed house with no COVID-19 restrictions or regulations inside. There was also a large return on the court, as Bulldog senior Bryce Conner played in his first game in 331 days. Conner broke his elbow in the first game of the 2021 Eldorado Holiday Tournament, and has spent the last 11 months rehabbing and preparing for this season.
Local Sports Recap – November 23, 2022
The CWC Boys Basketball team begins their season with a win against Gallatin County. The CWC Girls Basketball will take on West Frankfort tonight at the Harrisburg Preview Tournament.
Lady Bulldogs come up short against Eldorado
The Carmi-White County Lady Bulldog basketball team fell against the Eldorado Lady Eagles Monday night in the 36th Annual Harrisburg Preview Tournament by a final score of 43-35. The game started off as a slow-paced shootout early on. Thanks to a last second heave by Mara Serafini to end the...
Outdoor skating rink opening in southern IL this week
Southern Illinois will be treated to an outdoor ice skating rink for the holiday season. The temporary rink is nearing completion on the tower square in Marion, Illinois. They're working to be open beginning on Black Friday, and hope to keep it operating through February. The rink plans to be...
Terry Allen Hays
Passed Away: 9:09 A.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in McLeansboro, IL. A MEMORIAL VISITATION ONLY WILL BE HELD FROM 12:00 NOON TO 2:00 P.M., SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2022 AT HARRE FUNERAL HOME, McLEANSBORO, IL. A FAMILY BURIAL OF ASHES WILL TAKE PLACE AT A LATER DATE. Date of Birth: April...
Hardin County man without home after fire
HARDIN COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A man is hospitalized and without a home after a fire. Rosiclare fire crews were called out Sunday around 6 p.m. to Spivey Road. When firefighters arrived, they found the owner in the woods with smoke inhalation. Fire officials say, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale
A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
Tug Boats and Barges
Tug Boats and Barges on the Ohio River, we were camping by the Ohio river as we are heading south again, one of our favorite places in Metropolis Illinois. The tug boats are still running on this river in November where as I heard that the mighty Mississippi river is drying up in some places farther south where the barges are sitting still because there is not enough water to go down stream.
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in Jefferson County. Christine E. Mason, 24, from Chicago was driving a 2009 gray Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 92. She struck the rear end of a camper being pulled by...
West Frankfort school evacuated due to "fire issue"
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A West Frankfort school was evacuated on Tuesday morning due to an issue that prompted a fire department response. Central Junior High School, located on Cherry Street in West Frankfort, was evacuated around 8 a.m. this morning. At least three engines with the West Frankfort Fire Department...
Carbondale Police investigating deadly crash
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 11 p.m. on East Walnut Street, near Village Drive, on Saturday, November 19. Police said the officers found a vehicle flipped and the driver injured...
Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
18 year old dies after crash in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – An 18 year old died after a crash Saturday night in Carbondale. Trace O. Bittle, 18, of Marion, was driving on East Walnut Street near Village Drive. Police responded around 10:56 p.m. on Nov. 19. Bittle was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale....
Police Beat for Monday, November 22nd, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 27-year-old man who said he was homeless for violation of an order of protection. Brian Scott was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail after allegedly going into a business where a person protected by the order was employed. Salem Police arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester...
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a “major” crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost. This is south of Mount...
Sparta Police report
SPARTA — The Sparta Police Department has released its latest arrest reports. On Sunday, Nov. 20 at approximately 8:30 a.m., an officer with the Sparta Police Department arrested 45- year-old Toni M. Sheldon of Tilden, Ill. for:. Toni M. Sheldon. -Randolph County warrant for FTA possession of methamphetamine. On...
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
Pulaski Co., Ill. business break-in under investigation
PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a Karnak business was broken into. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call about a possible break-in at a business on IL 169 in Karnak early Monday morning, November 21. When deputies arrived, they...
Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County
County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
Man arrested after police chase in two states
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Union City, Tennessee man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a police chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky. The Ballard County Sheriff’s Department said they were contacted on Saturday night, November 19 by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s...
