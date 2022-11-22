Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Altoona, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Blue Knob resort gears up for fifth annual ‘Merry On the Mountain’
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blue Knob All Seasons Resort on top of Pennsylvania’s highest skiable mountain will be holding its fifth “Merry On the Mountain” event. The resort in Claysburg will hold the event on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4:30 p.m. till 8 p.m. at the Blue Knob Conference Center There are many indoor and […]
First ever Emily Whitehead Foundation Turkey Trot labeled a success
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thanksgiving is especially meaningful for one family in Philipsburg. They are grateful their daughter Emily is still here. Back in 2010, when she was 5, she came down with Leukemia. Conventional treatment didn’t work, but Emily was the first person in the world to receive CAR-T cell therapy. This morning, […]
Leighty’s Farm Market offers free holiday photo ops
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Leighty’s Farm Market is ready for its holiday year, with the complete opening of their Christmas Land. Christmas Land is their scenic area located in the greenhouse section of the grocery store, where families can take photos for free. This year features 15 different backdrops to choose from. Leighty’s Farm Market […]
Everett Borough holds Home for Christmas festival
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Holidays are officially here! Everett Borough started its season with its annual Home for Christmas Festival Friday. This festival featured local crafters, organizations, and entrepreneurs showcasing their products along Main Street. Hundreds of community members got to purchase gift items or take any treats. This year has over 40 participants, […]
How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need. According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals. The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
Bedford County to hold traditional ‘Holiday Nights of Lights’
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Christmas is next month and Bedford County is getting the community in the spirit with its traditional “Holiday Nights of Lights.” Happening from Thanksgiving to New Year’s on weekends and certain dates, folks have the chance to experience the Christmas-themed lights in the community in a car ride that lasts over […]
WJAC TV
Hunters struggle to find supplies for deer hunting season
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Regular firearms deer season begins tomorrow, but with rising prices and supply shortages - hunting preparations this year may be a little trickier than most previous years. A problem a lot of hunters say they keep running into this season is a lack of ammunition.
Central PA Humane Society dogs receive Thanksgiving meal
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)—The furry friends at the Central PA Humane Society were treated to a Thanksgiving meal thanks to the kindness of an Altoona family. Bill Sell has been cooking a Thanksgiving treat for the dogs at the shelter for five years. This hearty, healthy meal is something he cooks for his three dogs. This […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center “was zapping with excitement as they welcomed scouts from around the region to their Electricity Merit Badge program!” Photo courtesy Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
Canton prepares for state quarterfinal matchup with Northern Cambria
TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Canton football team is practicing at Towanda this week, on the turf in preparation for its state quarterfinal matchup with Northern Cambria. The Warriors are looking to return to the Class 1A semifinals for the second straight year and are coming off a rare November bye week.
Central, State College onto state semifinals
ALTOONA (WTAJ) — State College High and Central advance to the PIAA football semifinals with wins Friday Night. The Little Lions beat North Allegheny 28-7, leading wire-to-wire in their 6A quarterfinal. State High capitalized on four North Allegheny interceptions. Quarterback Finn Furmanek rushed for two scores, while quarterback Owen Yurka rushed for one, and threw […]
Canton headed to second straight Final Four
ALTOONA, Pa. (WETM) – The Warriors are headed to the state semifinals for the second year in a row. The Canton football team got off to a fast start and defeated Northern Cambria 42-13 in the Class A state quarterfinals in Altoona. Weston Bellows returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to give […]
Local high school asks you to be ‘Santa to a Senior’ in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Be A Santa To A Senior campaign is looking for you to help brighten the holidays for 400 seniors in Blair and Cambria counties. The company “Home Instead” has been hosting this campaign for 19 years. This year is the largest number of seniors they plan on helping. Bishop Guilfoyle […]
State College
Bellefonte football coach submits resignation
BELLEFONTE — Bellefonte Area High School will have a new football coach in 2023. Although last week’s Bellefonte school board meeting was postponed due to a surprise snowstorm, head coach Vaughn Donmoyer’s resignation is still on the agenda. The resignation will be officially accepted at the meeting,...
wtaj.com
Local single mother creates tasty new business with the help of her kids
DUNLO, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the town of Dunlo Pennsylvania — there’s a single mother of five working hard to support her kids. Not only that, she’s giving back to a great mission — and it all started with pretzels. “About 12 years ago we...
Bystanders save numerous animals, but not all from Centre County shed fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fire on Friday in Centre County killed some animals, but thanks to a group of bystanders, some were saved. Crews were called to the 900 block of Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte for a reported building fire. After arriving, crews saw a shed that was engulfed by flames. Bellefonte Fire Company […]
wtaj.com
Meet Hazel from the Huntingdon County Humane Society
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon County Humane Society Director, Lisa Boland stopped by with her buddy, Hazel. Hazel is a 3½ month old hound mix. “She came into the shelter with a sister and a brother,” says Boland. The shelter microchips, and spay and neuters their...
Allegiance Rehabilitation Center opened its doors to all who needed a Thanksgiving meal
Allegiance Rehabilitation Center in Cambria County opened it's doors to visitors Thursday afternoon who wanted free Thanksgiving meals.
Small Business Saturday events happening across Central Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — This weekend, Small Business Saturday will take place in different areas across Central Pennsylvania to help support local businesses while crossing off your holiday shopping list. Starting in Centre County, shoppers at small businesses in Bellefonte can purchase a tote bag and collect unique pins from each location. Those who collect at least […]
