ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Salvation Army Christmas kickoff at SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Salvation Army, Christmas has officially started with a kick off event on the steps of the State House. Salvation Army leaders say the Angel Tree program will give 2,500 midlands children presents this year and its Red Kettle Campaign is aiming to raise $300,000 thousand to fund next years programs.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a holiday schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed, Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, and the day after Thanksgiving - Friday, Nov. 26.
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings

Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
abccolumbia.com

FEMA financial aid available for SC residents affected by Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Governor’s Office announced residents who suffered property damage from Hurricane Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties can now register for disaster assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance helps residents affected by Ian with storm-related costs that are not covered by their insurance. Officials...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $800 coming to individuals in South Carolina

Hand holding out moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Do you live in South Carolina? Well, then I've got some great news for you! You likely have some cash coming your way. Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. The income tax refund checks are to be sent in late November or December for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
crbjbizwire.com

Pinewood’s Head of School honored with SCISA’s Dr. Charles S. Aimar Award for Educational Leadership

The South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) announced Dr. Daniel Seiden, Head of School at Pinewood Preparatory School, was recently named the 2021-2022 recipient of the prestigious Dr. Charles S. Aimar Educational Leadership Award at SCISA’s Fall Heads Conference. This is the highest honor bestowed by SCISA and recognizes and celebrates an individual whose selfless dedication and commitment to independent education have made a positive impact on the life of a school and young people. SCISA recognized Dr. Seiden as a trailblazer. “When outside forces intentionally, or unintentionally made educational leadership a lonely endeavor, Dr. Seiden continually stepped up to stand in the breach to protect his beloved campus, and our association from negative political influence”, said SCISA Executive Director Dr. Spencer Jordan.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy