Minneapolis, MN

Vikings Super Bowl odds drop after Sunday's loss vs. Cowboys

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings were riding high after a huge win over the Buffalo Bills on November 13th. They were looking great in the Super Bowl odds per 538. Going into week 11, the Vikings were sitting in a great spot with 9% odds to win the Super Bowl.

After Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, those numbers dropped nearly in half down to 5%.

These projections are very fluid and change as the data does. The Vikings currently sit at eighth in Super Bowl odds and that is in line with what the betting markets think of the Vikings currently.

The Vikings can change a lot of opinions on Thursday night with a big win over the New England Patriots.

