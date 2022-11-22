Read full article on original website
When Will NASCAR’s Aging Team Owners Finally Retire — And Who’s Most Likely To Replace Them?
No one, not even an owner, can stick around forever. What does the future hold for the 5 men at the helm of some of NASCAR's biggest teams?
3 NASCAR Drivers Who’ll Be in the Hot Seat in 2023 and What They Must Do to Keep Their Ride
Let's take a look at what Harrison Burton, Alex Bowman, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. must do next season to shore up their plans for 2024 and beyond.
NASCAR drivers invade 2022 Snowball Derby entry list
The entry list continues to grow for the famed super late model event at 5 Flags Speedway. Five Flags Speedway a half-mile asphalt oval in Pensacola, Florida. Every year, the track hosts arguably the biggest asphalt late model event of the season, the Snowball Derby. View the 2022 Snowball Derby...
Kaulig Racing Has a Serious Problem on Its Hands
With A.J. Allmendinger moving to the Cup Series next year, Kaulig Racing's Xfinity Series program is in trouble.
NASCAR Fans Threw Beers at Jeff Gordon After His 2004 Win at Talladega
The 2004 Aaron's 499 spring race at Talladega Superspeedway may not be a race that's engrained in the minds of most NASCAR fans. But, for Jeff Gordon, it's a race he'll never forget. During an episode of The Dale Jr. Download podcast back in 2018, the former driver of the...
Why Cole Custer Will Actually Benefit From His Demotion to the Xfinity Series
There's a bit of a silver lining for Cole Custer in his demotion from the NASCAR Cup Series to the Xfinity Series.
A Hall of Fame Crew Chief Reduced Dale Earnhardt to Silence as He Battled Mark Martin for a Championship
Kirk Shelmerdine is going into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January. One of his former crew members shared a humorous story about how Shelmerdine handled Dale Earnhardt.
Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale
There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
Jeff Gordon Won His Final Championship in the Last NASCAR Season to End After Thanksgiving
The 2001 NASCAR season's conclusion was pushed back to the day after Thanksgiving.
NBC Sports
Friday 5: Memorable images from 2022 NASCAR season
The end of the season provides a chance to look back and each year I go through the photos on my phone and find those that show the highs and lows of a sport that goes from February to November. Here are some of the photos that stood out for...
Helio Castroneves Has Muscle Behind Him for the Daytona 500, Which Could Be Very Crowded in 2023
Helio Castroneves has interest from Justin Marks and Floyd Mayweather Jr. if he wants to try the 2023 Daytona 500.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Continues a Tradition as Hallowed as Turkey on Thanksgiving
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tied for the lead in wrecks this season, continuing a trend during his Cup Series career.
NASCAR Hopes Data From Le Mans Test Improves Next Gen Short Track Racing
NASCAR has its own Le Mans project going on and Garage 56 will hopefully be able to bring new updates to the Next Gen Cup Series cars. This past season was the inaugural year with the new car. We had some great moments and some not-so-great moments from race quality to safety issues.
Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin Turned a Faulty Report Into 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series
Denny Hamlin turned some inaccurate reporting into the deal with Michael Jordan than launched 23XI Racing.
racer.com
Peterson joins Front Row as McDowell's crew chief
Front Row Motorsports has hired Travis Peterson to be Michael McDowell’s crew chief next season while a decision is still to be made on who will lead the No. 38 team. Peterson joins the organization and McDowell’s No. 34 team after serving as a race engineer at RFK Racing for the last five seasons. Prior to that, Peterson spent time in the same role at Hendrick Motorsports and JR Motorsports.
2022 Cup Series Season in Review: Kaulig Racing
Kaulig Racing produced a respectable first season in the Cup Series and will face increased expectations in 2023.
