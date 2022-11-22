Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Russians kill another Kyiv ballet dancer
Vadym Khlupianets, an ensemble member of the Kyiv National Academic Operetta Theatre, has been killed by a sniper near Bakhmut,in the eastern Donetsk, the Ukrainian army has announced. Vadym, 26, had joined the armed forces to defend Ukraine on February 24. Most of the company turned out for his funeral,...
Slipped Disc
Breaking: Currentzis players are suspended in Germany over pro-war acts
BR reports that a number of players in the Russia-based MusicaEterna have been suspended after making offensive gestures about the war. One filmed himself turning the heating up to make Germans freeze. Another sang a nationalist song and proclaimed his praise of the murderous Wagner Group mercenaries. Others waves Russian flags in support of the war on Ukraine.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister: 'No greater threat' than Russia, seeks to preserve 'global rules-based order'
Lithuania has faced retaliation from China over Taiwan, facing import discrimination after allowing Taipei to open a trade office in the city of Vilnius.
Slipped Disc
Verdi’s town stages Women’s Day red-shoe protest
The Teatro Reggio di Parma has decorated its front steps with red shoes to draw attention to violence against women, a solidarty gesture with the UN’s International Women’s Day. Report here.
Slipped Disc
Mexico mourns top trumpet
The death of Juan Manuel Arpero is being lamented across the Spanish-speaking world. In Mexico he is considered the best trumpet player they ever heard. A student of Maurice André in france, he played in the national orchestra from 1976 to 1990 before founding two orchestras of his own.
Slipped Disc
Maestro move: Galicia’s Swisser
The Real Filharmonía de Galicia has named the modernist Swiss conductor Baldur Brönnimann as its next artistic director. He will succeed Paul Daniel in the New Year.
Slipped Disc
French festival orders British faggots and chips
The Aix-en-Provence festival has announced two major opera commissions for next summer. George Benjamin and Martin Crimp’s opera Picture a day like this will follow their 2012 triumph with Written on Skin. And Philip Venables (pictured) and Ted Huffman are working on The Faggots and Their Friends Between Revolutions,...
Slipped Disc
Germans gingerly embrace music and the Jews
The fifth international days of Jewish music is being rolled out this week across the German regions. After a contemplative Berlin concert in a restoeed synagogue by the Israeli Nigun Quartet (pictured), the town of Heringsdorf on the Baltic island of Usedom gave the German-language premiere of the film The Song of Names, based on my first novel.
Slipped Disc
Music school headmaster is banned by the Church
During our investigations into rapes and other abuses at Chethams Music School in Manchester, it was impossible to ignore that many of the offences dates to the 1990s when the headmaster was Bishop Peter Hullah. He distanced himself from responsiblity when testifying at the trial of one of the perpetrators.
Slipped Disc
Watch: Two dancing parts of Pärt at Teatro Reggio Emilia
Fondazione Nazionale della Danza / Aterballetto, a pioneering dance structure in Italy presents two choreographers from Canada and Cuba: Danièle Desnoyers and Norge Cedeño Raffo. In close collaboration with the Orchestra La Toscanini of Parma, Teatro Municipale Valli Reggio Emilia is the stage for Double Side, where an ensemble of dancers, singers and string players perform a baroque suite and Arvo Pärt’s Stabat Mater.
