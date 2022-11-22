The Highland County Board of Elections will hold its election audit at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. The public is welcome. All preschool thru elementary age children, and their parents, are invited to the second annual “Breakfast at the Manger” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Bainbridge Church of Christ. The morning includes the re-enactment of the real Christmas story, creating your own pancakes with gummie worms, marshmallows, sweet tarts, etc., designing your own Christmas ornament, decorating homemade sugar cookies, and even petting some farm animals. This event is free and reservations are not required. The church is located at 3812 U.S. Route 50, Bainbridge. For additional information please contact the church office at 740-634-3925.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO