Times Gazette
Conquering diabetes in Highland County
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. Shala Shupert, public health nurse at the Highland County Health Department, said that, “The number of Highland County residents living with diabetes is higher than both the national and state averages. Hemoglobin A1C and fingerstick blood glucose readings are great ways to detect diabetes and prediabetes or see how well controlled your diabetes is.”
Times Gazette
Greenfield Tour of Homes
It is time for the 16th annual Christmas Tour of Homes in Greenfield hosted by the Greenfield Historical Society after a two-year break. The tour will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, and will feature four homes, an art studio and the B&O Depot. The tour cost is $10. A chicken noodle dinner will precede the tour at the Grain and Hay Building from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of the meal is $10 and includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll and butter, drink and a choice of cakes.
Times Gazette
Tiny art show open to public
Seventy-plus Hillsboro community and student artists have come together for Shipphaus Mercantile’s first community art show in Hillsboro. “The Tiny, Tinier, Tiniest theme is inspired by keeping art size minimal and includes thoughts on tiny solutions to big problems, less is sometimes more, feeling tiny, and other big concepts displayed in a small work of no bigger than 5 inches by 7 inches,” she mercantile said in a news release.
Times Gazette
Unlawful passing, 21 days of rain, 14.4% jobless rate
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
The Highland County Board of Elections will hold its election audit at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. The public is welcome. All preschool thru elementary age children, and their parents, are invited to the second annual “Breakfast at the Manger” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Bainbridge Church of Christ. The morning includes the re-enactment of the real Christmas story, creating your own pancakes with gummie worms, marshmallows, sweet tarts, etc., designing your own Christmas ornament, decorating homemade sugar cookies, and even petting some farm animals. This event is free and reservations are not required. The church is located at 3812 U.S. Route 50, Bainbridge. For additional information please contact the church office at 740-634-3925.
Times Gazette
Patriot House 6 months away
The Patriot Public House, a new restaurant currently under construction on West Main Street in Hillsboro, could be open in as few as six months, according to the restaurant’s owner, Angel Mootz. Mootz and her husband, Jim, purchased lots encompassing 111-119 West Main St. in Hillsboro, including 115-119 from...
Times Gazette
Visitor wants Christ in school
There should be some way for students to celebrate Jesus Christ in the Hillsboro City Schools since “evil” traditions are promoted at the school, Paula Anteck Toenniges said at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting. Toenniges said she has not been involved in the Hillsboro schools for...
Times Gazette
New fairgrounds building may be up for next fair
The contract top construct a new livestock facility at the Highland County Fairgrounds was awarded to Perkins Carmack Construction at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Jeff Duncan said the bid would include all four aspects of the proposed project including supplying of the...
Times Gazette
Fertilizer Applicator Certification Training
OSU Extension Highland County will host a Fertilizer Applicator Certification Training on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5-8 p.m. at Southern State Community College (Room 106) located at 100 Hobart Drive in Hillsboro. Registration is required no later than Nov. 28, 2022. There is a $35 fee due with registration. Food...
Times Gazette
Day sworn in as Hillsboro auditor
Pictured (l-r) being sworn in Wednesday is new Hillsboro Auditor Patty Day. Also pictured are her husband Herb Day (center) and Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha performing the ceremony.
Times Gazette
Board takes a ‘learning walk’
The Greenfield School Board meeting this week saw board members engage in a “learning walk” led by Rainsboro Principal Maggie Lyons through the halls and into the classrooms of Rainsboro Elementary. Board members were led into classrooms of different grades to see how the learning intentions and success...
Times Gazette
Local author ‘wacky’ in new book
NEW VIENNA — A local author’s story has been published in a “wacky” collection of stories. Katrin Babb, of New Vienna, is one of 101 contributors to “Chicken Soup for the Soul: My Wonderful, Wacky Family.” Each story tells a loving story about “our crazy, quirky families.”
Times Gazette
WC named College of Distinction
Wilmington College recently received word of its inclusion again this year as one of the nation’s “Best Colleges,” as selected by Colleges of Distinction. WC also earned program-specific recognition in business, education and career development for the 2022-23 academic year. Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer for Colleges...
