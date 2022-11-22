Read full article on original website
Montana State's Isaiah Ifanse plans to return in 2023, '100% go' for 2022 playoffs
BOZEMAN — Montana State football fans might've noticed that senior running back Isaiah Ifanse didn't partake in senior day activities before Saturday's Brawl of the Wild. That's because this won't be his final season. Ifanse is planning to return to MSU for the 2023 season, MSU play-by-play broadcaster Keaton...
Redhawks Fly to Missoula for a Playoff Battle With Montana
It’s not how you start that’s important, but how you finish! It has been a rollercoaster of a season, but our University of Montana Grizzlies still made the FCS playoffs and championship aspirations are still alive. The Griz entered the season as a top-five team in the country and were undefeated through five games, but injuries and heartbreaking losses derailed what was supposed to be an impressive regular season.
Griz fans excited for playoffs despite Brawl of the Wild loss
The Grizzlies will face off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Saturday at 8 p.m. in a football playoff game in Missoula.
Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback
I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
Trevor Noah is Coming to Bozeman! Here’s How to Score Tickets
Trevor Noah is coming to Bozeman, and we want to send you to the show for free. Trevor Noah is bringing his Off the Record Tour to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 28, 2023, and we're giving away tickets to the show. Trevor Noah has been the...
Top 10 Things For ESPN College Gameday To Check Out In Bozeman.
Now that the world knows that ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Bozeman for The Brawl of the Wild, the question is, where should the crew from College Gameday hang out while they're here?. There are a ton of cool things to check out in Gallatin County, but what places...
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Everything you need to know about Cat/Griz parking, rules, and closures
Warm clothes and some patience will be required for the 2022 Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman this Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday come with some strict rules for Cat/Griz parking and what times gates will be open. WE WILL UPDATE WITH ADDITIONAL DETAILS AS THEY ARE RELEASED. With ESPN...
mountainliving.com
In Big Sky, an Interior Designer Embraces Mountain Minimalism
Many notable artists have found inspiration living in Montana—Theodore Waddell, Kevin Red Star and Andrea Joyce Heimer, to name but a few—but Susie Hoffmann never planned to become one of them. Back when the interior designer was a kid growing up in the Boston suburbs, her paintings and drawings were more influenced by Deutschland than the Treasure State. “My opa was a German furniture builder, woodworker and an artist.
Want Local? Three Montana Events You Need To See To Believe
Not everyone in Bozeman is going to be attending the big game this weekend. Yes, Brawl of the Wild is highly popular, but there are still folks that don't have tickets or just don't choose to go. Luckily for those folks, there is still a whole lot of fun to be had here in Bozeman.
Montana Morning Show Giving Away The Greatest Christmas Gift Ever
'Tis the season of giving, and what better gift than the most iconic Christmas gift of all time?. The XL Country Morning Show with Derek and Megan has teamed up with Wolf's Mercantile in Livingston to give you the chance to make all of your family and friends jealous this Christmas Season with Derek and Megan's A Major Award Christmas Give-A-Way.
It’s Here! Popular Bozeman Radio Station Goes 24/7 Christmas
MY 103.5, a popular Bozeman radio station, has flipped to all Christmas music 24/7. We've been teasing a big surprise all week on air and on the MY 103.5 app. It was hard keeping the secret, but now we can finally spill the beans! MY 103.5 will play all your favorite Christmas music this holiday season.
Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice
Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
Hilarious Comedian Making Stop In Bozeman! Get Your Tickets NOW
If you are ready for a fun night full of laughter, you won't want to miss this famous comedian's stop in Bozeman. Jeff Dunham will be at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on April 29th and tickets are on sale NOW!. The hilarious Dunham has made appearances on numerous platforms, like The...
Bozeman Events Calendar for Cat Griz Weekend 2022: Music, Shopping and Parties
Looking for fun during Cat Griz weekend in Bozeman? You're in luck. The weekend is packed with concerts and big shopping events. Thursday, November 17th, 2022: Ladies Night in Downtown Bozeman - (Main Street, Bozeman) This annual shopping and socializing event is huge. Happening from 5pm to 8pm and beyond. Over 50 downtown businesses have sales, specials, freebies, raffles, beverages, snacks and goodie bags.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Popular Bozeman Business Needs New Location Immediately
A popular Bozeman business is frantically searching for a new location after being forced to relocate. Genuine Ice Cream Co. is currently searching for a new permanent location. The current location, at 411 W. Main St. was sold to developers earlier this year. Plans for redevelopment have been submitted and do not include Genuine Ice Cream Co. The business posted an explanation on its website.
Wind Chill: -25 Possible Overnight Thursday for Bozeman Area
With setup for such an incredibly busy weekend at hand, a Wind Chill Advisory for the Bozeman area and much of SW Montana is not terribly welcome. Wind chill of -25 are certainly possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning. It's almost a perfect storm. With a few inches of fresh...
Here’s The Best Way To Help Out Montanans This Holiday Season.
We're in the middle of November, and we've already experienced some brutally cold temperatures here in Montana. If this is any indication of what is to come, we could be in for a rough winter. A long and cold winter means higher heating costs, and for some Montanans, that's simply not an option. Over the last several months, we've witnessed record prices for fuel and groceries, with many Montanans struggling to make ends meet.
Sentence To Be Modified For Montana Man Who Violated Probation
A Montana man recently sentenced for a wildlife crime and violating his probation for a previous similar crime probably will have his sentence modified this week, according to a court motion filed Monday. On Oct. 25, U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson ordered the revocation of Joshua Anders Rae's probation...
