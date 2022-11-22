ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Jackson Hole Radio

Iconic Yellowstone National Park hotel to stay closed

An iconic hotel in Yellowstone National Park will not be welcoming winter guests this season. The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain shuttered until next spring. The hotel shut down immediately after this summer’s flooding due to damage of the wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight...
The Moose 95.1 FM

Compared To Other States, Just How Bad Is Winter In Montana?

Winter is here, which means snow tires, studded tires, chains on tires, 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive...well, you get the picture. The winter months can be pretty brutal in Montana, from snow and ice-covered highways to avalanche warnings and loss of power. If you're going to live here, you certainly need to be prepared, but when compared to other states, just how bad is winter in Montana?
msn.com

Yellowstone's Dutton Ranch Is a Real Property—And Yes, You Can Actually Stay There

If to watch Succession is—to quote Stephen Colbert—to experience a sense of "schaden-porn" in seeing the really dysfunctional but aesthetically stunning lives of a superrich New York media baron and his daddy-issue-ridden kids, Paramount's Yellowstone serves up much of the same, except with a superrich Montana cattle baron and his own set of highly unstable adult children.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears

A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Taste of Country

Did ‘Yellowstone’ Leak a Huge Season 5 Tragedy?

This Yellowstone theory video comes with an apology for something we said in our last video that might not only prove to be wrong, but offensive. When Yellowstone released the Season 5 trailer, fans noticed several things that seemed to predict certain events on the Paramount Network drama. One was that John Dutton becomes governor of Montana. Another was that the Dutton Ranch is hosting live events to boost revenue. Neither of those are too wild or controversial, but another of our five observations proved to be.
930 AM KMPT

Why I Think Montanans Are Moving to These 3 States

As welcoming as Montanans are, I've never heard much enthusiasm for the idea of more people moving here, there's even a "Montana is Full Turn Back" sticker for sale right now on eBay. Maybe it's because housing has gotten much more expensive or because Montanans want to "Keep Montana Weird," which is on a T-shirt, actually. Well I think the best way to persuade out-of staters to move somewhere else is to tell them why even Montanans are choosing other places. Stacker used data from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to find which are the most popular states people move to from each state's population. This article has them all, but we'll focus on the top 3 from Montana. And if you're thinking about moving here, really pay attention:
K2 Radio

Wyoming’s National Parks Sadly In A Unique Top 10

The National Park Service in the US is massive, there are over 400 National Parks sites with more than 84 million acres of in total. In 2021, the NPS had 297,115,406 visits and over 1.3 billion hours spent by those visitors in the National Park system. That's a lot of...
The Oregonian

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (AP) — Perched atop a fence at Badlands National Park, Troy Heinert peered from beneath his wide-brimmed hat into a corral where 100 wild bison awaited transfer to the Rosebud Indian Reservation. Descendants of bison that once roamed North America’s Great Plains by the tens...
Washington Examiner

Klamath River dam demolition to be largest in history

Four dams will be demolished on a large California river that would return free-flowing salmon to the area for the first time in more than a century. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission unanimously approved the $500 million project Thursday for the Klamath River, which flows 257 miles along the California-Oregon border before emptying into the ocean.
AOL Corp

Kevin Costner reflects on mortality during trip to Yellowstone: 'Sometimes I think about the things I'm going to miss most in my life'

Kevin Costner reflected on his mortality during a recent visit to Yellowstone. The star of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone made the trip the show's' namesake national park in honor of the 150th anniversary of its founding. He camped, hiked and took it all in, capturing the experience for a four-part docuseries on Fox Nation that retraces its history and shows what it's like today.
KIDO Talk Radio

The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington

We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
Field & Stream

Montana Judge Issues Temporary Order Restricting Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks

On November 15, a Montana judge announced a temporary order that returns the state’s wolf hunting regulations to 2020 quotas around Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Wolf management units, 313, 316, and 110 were all impacted. Based on the new order, only two wolves total can be taken in WMU 110 and only one wolf each in WMU 313 and 316. One wolf has already been harvested in WMU 113—meaning the order essentially closed that unit to hunting for the rest of the season. The one-wolf quota replaced a 6-wolf quota for WMU 313, as well as more liberal quotas for the other units, which had been reorganized before the 2021 season.
XL Country 100.7

