Among the heroes identified by witnesses and officials in the Club Q shooting was U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas James, who reportedly charged the suspected shooter with Richard Fierro and possibly others at the bar.James, through a Centura Heath spokesman, issued a statement Sunday for the first time since the shooting at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub."I simply wanted to save the family I found," James said. "If I had my way, I would shield everyone I could from the nonsensical acts of hate in the world, but I am only one person.""Thankfully, we are family, and family...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 26 MINUTES AGO