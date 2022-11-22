Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Barrett Maddox, elite OL out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment
Barrett Maddox has made his decision, and he’ll be staying at home in Tennessee. The elite OL recruit announced his decision on social media, noting that he was “100000% Committed” to the Commodores. The 6’6 280 pound Maddox chose Vanderbilt over multiple other offers, including Army, UCLA and Kansas among 27 offers.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Vols received some great news the day before taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale. 2023 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. Hobbs, 6-foot-4/270 lbs from Concord, NC (Jay M Robinson), is ranked by On3 as the No. 3...
Strong second half pushes Gamecocks past Spartans
South Carolina used a strong second half to snap a three-game losing streak as it would defeat USC Upstate by a score of 68-53. The Gamecocks (3-3) outscored the Spartans (2-4) 40-22 in the second half after being down by three at halftime. The Gamecocks were led by forward GG...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Takeaways: Tennessee Outlasts USC In Overtime, Advances To Battle 4 Atlantis Championship
Tennessee outlasted Southern Cal, 73-66, Thursday afternoon to advance to the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. The Vols faced a 2-3 zone for almost the entirety of the game and found a way to win despite horrible perimeter shooting. Three quick takeaways as Julian Phillips lifted the Vols to the...
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Tennessee
South Carolina fans stormed the field Saturday night after a mammoth 63-38 upset over No. 5 Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks scored on their first five drives and never let their foot off the gas in the commanding upset. Were you part of the memorable night in Columbia?. Check...
Tennessee football can still make CFP: How Vols can be assured a spot
Even with that 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee football is technically not out of the hunt for the College Football Playoff. The Vols came in at No. 10 in the rankings, and there is a path to the top four. That path obviously starts with beating the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, and winning convincingly will help.
Satterfield Looks Ahead to Clemson Matchup
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the game plan and challenges Clemson's defense presents.
WIS-TV
Benedict Tigers set to take on Bulldogs in first appearance in playoffs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict Tigers are set to take on the Wingate Bulldogs Saturday. The 2022 NCAA Division II Playoff game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff at the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Tigers are making their first-ever showing in the playoffs. After going 11-0 and...
upstatespartans.com
Men's Basketball Heads to State Capital for a Black Friday Matchup with South Carolina
USC Upstate (2-3; 0-0 Big South) vs. South Carolina (2-3; 0-0 SEC) Colonial Life Arena | Columbia, S.C. TV: SEC Network+ | Via WatchESPN.com or the ESPN App. Meeting on Black Friday, USC Upstate and South Carolina are meeting for the seventh time in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.), meeting in consecutive seasons for the second time in the series (2010-11 & and 2021-22). The Gamecocks lead the series 6-1 and have taken the last two meetings (2018 and 2021) with the Spartans' lone victory in the series coming with a 74-68 victory in 2013.
WKRN
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt …. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Woman killed after being hit by car. Woman killed after being hit by car. Metro police identify man shot and killed near...
WSMV
Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Vanderbilt University student was found Wednesday in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology, went on a hike on Sunday while home for Thanksgiving break and never returned. She turned 20 years old on Wednesday, the same day officers found her body.
WSMV
Water main break floods Bridgestone Arena, Preds games postponed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services are working to repair a ruptured water line inside Bridgestone Arena early Friday morning. The break occurred just after 5 a.m. and flooded parts of the arena. A spokesperson with the Nashville Predators confirmed the inside of Bridgestone Arena has some flooding and Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. and it has yet to be determined when the teams will make up the game.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
Columbia Star
The Columbia Ball begins the debutante season
The first of the season’s debutante balls, The Columbia Ball, was held Thanksgiving Eve, November 23rd, at the University of South Carolina’s Pastides Alumni Center. Mr. Kirby Darr Shealy III, president of the Columbia Ball, and Mrs. Shealy, along with the debutante daughters and their mothers and grandmothers, received members and guests. The festivities began at 7:00 p.m. with the reception, followed by the presentation of the debutantes, the debutante figure, dinner, and dancing in the ballroom. The debutantes were introduced by Mr. Kirby Darr Shealy III, and music was provided by the Ross Holmes Band.
wgnsradio.com
VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
WSMV
Search underway for Vanderbilt student who went missing on solo hike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a Vanderbilt student who went missing in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 20, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after failing to return from her solo hike. According to New Hampshire Conservation Officers, Sotelo was dropped off...
chattanoogacw.com
Kid Rock fighting to preserve historic Tennessee home: 'Where does it end?'
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — American singer-songwriter Kid Rock is sounding off on preserving history as the future of Beechwood Hall hangs in the balance. In an interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock said he's "sick of seeing history torn to the ground." His remarks come as...
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown
An argument between two men led to a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening in Summertown.
