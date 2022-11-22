ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaydownsouth.com

Barrett Maddox, elite OL out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment

Barrett Maddox has made his decision, and he’ll be staying at home in Tennessee. The elite OL recruit announced his decision on social media, noting that he was “100000% Committed” to the Commodores. The 6’6 280 pound Maddox chose Vanderbilt over multiple other offers, including Army, UCLA and Kansas among 27 offers.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt

The Tennessee Vols received some great news the day before taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale. 2023 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. Hobbs, 6-foot-4/270 lbs from Concord, NC (Jay M Robinson), is ranked by On3 as the No. 3...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Strong second half pushes Gamecocks past Spartans

South Carolina used a strong second half to snap a three-game losing streak as it would defeat USC Upstate by a score of 68-53. The Gamecocks (3-3) outscored the Spartans (2-4) 40-22 in the second half after being down by three at halftime. The Gamecocks were led by forward GG...
SPARTANBURG, SC
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Tennessee

South Carolina fans stormed the field Saturday night after a mammoth 63-38 upset over No. 5 Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks scored on their first five drives and never let their foot off the gas in the commanding upset. Were you part of the memorable night in Columbia?. Check...
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

Tennessee football can still make CFP: How Vols can be assured a spot

Even with that 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee football is technically not out of the hunt for the College Football Playoff. The Vols came in at No. 10 in the rankings, and there is a path to the top four. That path obviously starts with beating the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, and winning convincingly will help.
KNOXVILLE, TN
upstatespartans.com

Men's Basketball Heads to State Capital for a Black Friday Matchup with South Carolina

USC Upstate (2-3; 0-0 Big South) vs. South Carolina (2-3; 0-0 SEC) Colonial Life Arena | Columbia, S.C. TV: SEC Network+ | Via WatchESPN.com or the ESPN App. Meeting on Black Friday, USC Upstate and South Carolina are meeting for the seventh time in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.), meeting in consecutive seasons for the second time in the series (2010-11 & and 2021-22). The Gamecocks lead the series 6-1 and have taken the last two meetings (2018 and 2021) with the Spartans' lone victory in the series coming with a 74-68 victory in 2013.
COLUMBIA, SC
WKRN

Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead

Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt …. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Woman killed after being hit by car. Woman killed after being hit by car. Metro police identify man shot and killed near...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Vanderbilt University student was found Wednesday in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology, went on a hike on Sunday while home for Thanksgiving break and never returned. She turned 20 years old on Wednesday, the same day officers found her body.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Water main break floods Bridgestone Arena, Preds games postponed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services are working to repair a ruptured water line inside Bridgestone Arena early Friday morning. The break occurred just after 5 a.m. and flooded parts of the arena. A spokesperson with the Nashville Predators confirmed the inside of Bridgestone Arena has some flooding and Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. and it has yet to be determined when the teams will make up the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
Columbia Star

The Columbia Ball begins the debutante season

The first of the season’s debutante balls, The Columbia Ball, was held Thanksgiving Eve, November 23rd, at the University of South Carolina’s Pastides Alumni Center. Mr. Kirby Darr Shealy III, president of the Columbia Ball, and Mrs. Shealy, along with the debutante daughters and their mothers and grandmothers, received members and guests. The festivities began at 7:00 p.m. with the reception, followed by the presentation of the debutantes, the debutante figure, dinner, and dancing in the ballroom. The debutantes were introduced by Mr. Kirby Darr Shealy III, and music was provided by the Ross Holmes Band.
COLUMBIA, SC
wgnsradio.com

VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Search underway for Vanderbilt student who went missing on solo hike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a Vanderbilt student who went missing in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 20, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after failing to return from her solo hike. According to New Hampshire Conservation Officers, Sotelo was dropped off...
FRANCONIA, NH
budgettravel.com

NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

BRENTWOOD, TN

