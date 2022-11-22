Read full article on original website
Kirkus Reviews
Rebecca Godfrey Dies at 54
Rebecca Godfrey, the Canadian author who explored troubled youth in two critically acclaimed books, has died at 54, the New York Times reports. Godfrey, a Toronto native, began her career as a journalist before making her literary debut in 2002 with the novel The Torn Skirt. The story of a high school student who becomes obsessed with an antisocial girl, the novel gained critical praise, including from a Kirkus reviewer, who wrote that Godfrey “constantly impresses with her precise eye and impassioned tone.”
Kirkus Reviews
Food Writer Julie Powell Dies at 49
Julie Powell, who turned her popular cooking blog, The Julie/Julia Project, into the bestselling memoir Julie & Julia, has died at 49, the New York Times reports. The cause of death was cardiac arrest. Powell, a native of Austin, Texas, worked in public development when she started her blog, with...
Slipped Disc
Sad news: Ned Rorem has died
The great American songbook composer (and much else) died this morning in his apartment, four weeks after his 99th birthday. Ned was renowned for his wit, his gay diaries, his edgy friendship with Leonard Bernstein, his knack for being at the beating heart of American music for three quarters of a century. His death was reported to slippedisc.com by a friend who was present in the apartment.
Kirkus Reviews
Poet Bernadette Mayer Dies at 77
Bernadette Mayer, the influential writer known for her stream-of-consciousness poetry that sometimes incorporated visual art, has died at 77, Artforum reports. Mayer, a Brooklyn native, was educated at the New School, where she first started writing poetry. Four years after graduating, she gained critical acclaim with Memory, a work containing more than 1,000 photographs she had taken, presented with a seven-hour long recording of a text in which she discussed the images. An edition of the work was published by Siglio Press in 2020.
Kirkus Reviews
A Thankfulness Practice for Writers and Authors
Ready or not, National Novel Writing Month is winding down (don’t panic!), and the holiday season is officially here. For some folks this week is a celebration of loved ones, football, turkey, and a massive food spread. For others it is also the beginning of careful and quiet reflection—a season for slowing down and enjoying a reprieve. It’s an opportunity to think inward, to examine ourselves, where we are, and all we have accomplished over the year.
Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies
Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
"Music Icon" Dies
“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Radio Ink
Jim Bohannon Dies at 78
Jim Bohannon, a Washington-based, right-of-center radio host whose namesake program was syndicated coast-to-coast by Westwood One, died on Saturday at the age of 78. The cause of death was cancer, the Washington Examiner newspaper reported. Bohannon passed away at the Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House, according to an obituary published online.
Award-Winning Musician Dies
Latin Grammy Award-winning Cuban musician Pablo Milanés has died at the age of 79, NBC News reports. Milanés, who helped to create the "nueva trova" movement in Cuba, reportedly died earlier this week in Madrid, Spain.
Leslie Jordan obituary
American actor and comedian best known for his role in the TV comedy Will and Grace
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Andrew Prine, Western Staple, Dies at 86
Andrew Prine, whose performances in westerns earned him a Golden Boot Award in 2001, died Monday while traveling in Paris, THR reports. He was 86. His wife, actress-producer Heather Lowe, confirmed his death was due to natural causes, calling him "the sweetest prince." Born in Jennings, Florida, on Valentine's Day...
Famed Rapper Dies
Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
TODAY.com
Actor Tim Roth announces death of son Cormac, age 25: 'A gentle soul'
The son of actor Tim Roth has died at age 25, according to the actor and his family. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," read a statement sent to NBC News by Tim, his wife Nikki and their son Hunter Roth, Cormac's brother. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end."
