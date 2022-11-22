ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Montana, Montana State each get 14 All-Big Sky football selections

BOZEMAN — The Montana and Montana State football teams got an equal number of players on the 2022 All-Big Sky Conference teams, which were released Wednesday. UM and MSU each received 14 selections across the first, second and third teams and honorable mentions. MSU's Brent Vigen was also named co-Big Sky coach of the year, and Bobcats quarterback Sean Chambers received newcomer of the year honors.
BOZEMAN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Redhawks Fly to Missoula for a Playoff Battle With Montana

It’s not how you start that’s important, but how you finish! It has been a rollercoaster of a season, but our University of Montana Grizzlies still made the FCS playoffs and championship aspirations are still alive. The Griz entered the season as a top-five team in the country and were undefeated through five games, but injuries and heartbreaking losses derailed what was supposed to be an impressive regular season.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Big Sky Notebook: Questions swirl around FCS playoff selections

BOZEMAN — Sunday’s Football Championship Subdivision playoff selection show delivered several surprises to Big Sky Conference teams — some pleasant, some less so. The Big Sky will be represented by Idaho, Montana, Montana State, Sacramento State and Weber State in this year’s postseason. Before Sunday, it wasn’t clear if the conference would get five playoff teams or if UM would be the fifth. FCS playoff committee chair Jermaine Truax shed light on decisions surrounding UM, MSU, Weber and UC Davis, which narrowly missed the postseason.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

35 of the Best Signs for College Gameday in Bozeman

ESPN College Gameday will be live from Bozeman on Saturday morning, and we asked our listeners to design a sign for the event for a chance to win a pair of Cat/Griz tickets. We want to thank everyone that took the time to design a sign for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Cat/Griz game. We were overwhelmed by the level of creativity and the amount of time that everyone put into making their signs.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

A Montana Paperboy Loses His Job Right Before the Holidays?

Did you deliver newspapers as a kid? I did. I stuffed newspapers for the Glasgow Courier in Glasgow, Montana as far back as at least 4th grade. That's how I made money to go play video games at the Pizza Hut, and get some nacho cheese ole's at Taco Johns in Glasgow! I then delivered the Chicago Tribune south of Chicago in my junior high years. It was a great way to earn money as a kid and not have to wear the fake Jordan's again.
LIVINGSTON, MT
mountainliving.com

In Big Sky, an Interior Designer Embraces Mountain Minimalism

Many notable artists have found inspiration living in Montana—Theodore Waddell, Kevin Red Star and Andrea Joyce Heimer, to name but a few—but Susie Hoffmann never planned to become one of them. Back when the interior designer was a kid growing up in the Boston suburbs, her paintings and drawings were more influenced by Deutschland than the Treasure State. “My opa was a German furniture builder, woodworker and an artist.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Morning Show Giving Away The Greatest Christmas Gift Ever

'Tis the season of giving, and what better gift than the most iconic Christmas gift of all time?. The XL Country Morning Show with Derek and Megan has teamed up with Wolf's Mercantile in Livingston to give you the chance to make all of your family and friends jealous this Christmas Season with Derek and Megan's A Major Award Christmas Give-A-Way.
LIVINGSTON, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice

Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

State officials seek info on elk poaching near Big Sky

Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are looking for information about someone who poached an elk near Big Sky, according to an FWP release. Someone submitted a tip on the FWP’s violation reporting hotline that an elk was killed on private land on Chief Joseph Trail, in Hunting District 304, without the landowners permission on Nov. 10.
BIG SKY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy