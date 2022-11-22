Read full article on original website
Montana State's Isaiah Ifanse plans to return in 2023, '100% go' for 2022 playoffs
BOZEMAN — Montana State football fans might've noticed that senior running back Isaiah Ifanse didn't partake in senior day activities before Saturday's Brawl of the Wild. That's because this won't be his final season. Ifanse is planning to return to MSU for the 2023 season, MSU play-by-play broadcaster Keaton...
406mtsports.com
Montana, Montana State each get 14 All-Big Sky football selections
BOZEMAN — The Montana and Montana State football teams got an equal number of players on the 2022 All-Big Sky Conference teams, which were released Wednesday. UM and MSU each received 14 selections across the first, second and third teams and honorable mentions. MSU's Brent Vigen was also named co-Big Sky coach of the year, and Bobcats quarterback Sean Chambers received newcomer of the year honors.
Redhawks Fly to Missoula for a Playoff Battle With Montana
It’s not how you start that’s important, but how you finish! It has been a rollercoaster of a season, but our University of Montana Grizzlies still made the FCS playoffs and championship aspirations are still alive. The Griz entered the season as a top-five team in the country and were undefeated through five games, but injuries and heartbreaking losses derailed what was supposed to be an impressive regular season.
406mtsports.com
Big Sky Notebook: Questions swirl around FCS playoff selections
BOZEMAN — Sunday’s Football Championship Subdivision playoff selection show delivered several surprises to Big Sky Conference teams — some pleasant, some less so. The Big Sky will be represented by Idaho, Montana, Montana State, Sacramento State and Weber State in this year’s postseason. Before Sunday, it wasn’t clear if the conference would get five playoff teams or if UM would be the fifth. FCS playoff committee chair Jermaine Truax shed light on decisions surrounding UM, MSU, Weber and UC Davis, which narrowly missed the postseason.
Griz fans excited for playoffs despite Brawl of the Wild loss
The Grizzlies will face off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Saturday at 8 p.m. in a football playoff game in Missoula.
35 of the Best Signs for College Gameday in Bozeman
ESPN College Gameday will be live from Bozeman on Saturday morning, and we asked our listeners to design a sign for the event for a chance to win a pair of Cat/Griz tickets. We want to thank everyone that took the time to design a sign for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Cat/Griz game. We were overwhelmed by the level of creativity and the amount of time that everyone put into making their signs.
Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback
I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
montanarightnow.com
Coldest 'GameDay' ever: ESPN producers explain why show came to Montana for first time
BOZEMAN — On Sept. 10, ESPN’s “College GameDay” traveled to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Longhorns’ home football game against Alabama. Austin’s temperature got as high as 93 degrees that day, and it didn’t dip below 70. Just over two months later, GameDay...
Trevor Noah is Coming to Bozeman! Here’s How to Score Tickets
Trevor Noah is coming to Bozeman, and we want to send you to the show for free. Trevor Noah is bringing his Off the Record Tour to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 28, 2023, and we're giving away tickets to the show. Trevor Noah has been the...
Top 10 Things For ESPN College Gameday To Check Out In Bozeman.
Now that the world knows that ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Bozeman for The Brawl of the Wild, the question is, where should the crew from College Gameday hang out while they're here?. There are a ton of cool things to check out in Gallatin County, but what places...
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
A Montana Paperboy Loses His Job Right Before the Holidays?
Did you deliver newspapers as a kid? I did. I stuffed newspapers for the Glasgow Courier in Glasgow, Montana as far back as at least 4th grade. That's how I made money to go play video games at the Pizza Hut, and get some nacho cheese ole's at Taco Johns in Glasgow! I then delivered the Chicago Tribune south of Chicago in my junior high years. It was a great way to earn money as a kid and not have to wear the fake Jordan's again.
Everything you need to know about Cat/Griz parking, rules, and closures
Warm clothes and some patience will be required for the 2022 Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman this Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday come with some strict rules for Cat/Griz parking and what times gates will be open. WE WILL UPDATE WITH ADDITIONAL DETAILS AS THEY ARE RELEASED. With ESPN...
mountainliving.com
In Big Sky, an Interior Designer Embraces Mountain Minimalism
Many notable artists have found inspiration living in Montana—Theodore Waddell, Kevin Red Star and Andrea Joyce Heimer, to name but a few—but Susie Hoffmann never planned to become one of them. Back when the interior designer was a kid growing up in the Boston suburbs, her paintings and drawings were more influenced by Deutschland than the Treasure State. “My opa was a German furniture builder, woodworker and an artist.
Montana Morning Show Giving Away The Greatest Christmas Gift Ever
'Tis the season of giving, and what better gift than the most iconic Christmas gift of all time?. The XL Country Morning Show with Derek and Megan has teamed up with Wolf's Mercantile in Livingston to give you the chance to make all of your family and friends jealous this Christmas Season with Derek and Megan's A Major Award Christmas Give-A-Way.
Funksgiving Dance Party at The ELM This Friday Night
Bozeman does love it's funk, and this Friday night North 7th Avenue is hosting the 8th Annual Funksgiving party at The ELM. How can you not love the Sweet Groovalicious Funk Machine?. If you need a break from all the Cat/Griz excitement this weekend, this party is just what the...
Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice
Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
Top 3 Most Feasibly Priced Airbnb’s For Brawl Of The Wild Weekend
This is old news by now...but in case you are under a rock, this weekend is the Brawl Of The Wild which means that we are going to have an incredible amount of extra visitors in town. Not only for the game but for the chance of making an appearance in the background of the famous ESPN College Gameday Show.
explorebigsky.com
State officials seek info on elk poaching near Big Sky
Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are looking for information about someone who poached an elk near Big Sky, according to an FWP release. Someone submitted a tip on the FWP’s violation reporting hotline that an elk was killed on private land on Chief Joseph Trail, in Hunting District 304, without the landowners permission on Nov. 10.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
