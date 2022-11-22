Read full article on original website
Related
superhits1027.com
Iowa Christmas tree growers have overcome some challenges
NEW HAMPTON — The president of the Iowa Christmas Tree Association, John Beckwith of New Hampton, says the growing season for the trees was a good one despite the dry weather. “Some folks had some issues you know with some winterburn from last year and kind of carry over...
superhits1027.com
After Black Friday, shop Iowa’s small businesses on Saturday
DES MOINES — While retailers nationwide are bracing for a shopping extravaganza on this Black Friday, locally-owned merchants across Iowa are hoping for a bigger boost tomorrow. Jayne Armstrong, director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Iowa District Office, says Small Business Saturday is a crucial day for the...
superhits1027.com
New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa happy to talk about her abilities
ANKENY — A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition last weekend. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition which impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
superhits1027.com
ISU economist says rail strike could ultimately impact power supply
AMES — Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem says if there’s a railroad strike next month, it could affect the supply of a major source of fuel for power plants. “Coal is, of course, one of the things that we see rolling across Iowa in the wintertime and that’s one of the things they really worry about is whether or not we’ll be able to maintain supplies of energy,” Orazem says, “particularly if it’s a really bad winter.”
superhits1027.com
Community college overall enrollment up first time since 2010, NIACC down slightly
DES MOINES — The state’s community colleges saw an increase in enrollment this year for the first time since 2010. The Department of Education’s Jeremy Varner says that’s somewhat of a surprise given the state’s low unemployment. “Community college enrollment is in part counter-cyclical. So we’re pleased to see enrollment growth this fall, particularly given the tight labor market, right, normally, we would expect to see some declines. So Iowa is bucking this historical trend,” Varner says.
superhits1027.com
Ask the Mayor — November 23, 2022 — Iowa Economic Development Authority director Debi Durham
The director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority Debi Durham was our guest on “Ask the Mayor” on November 23, 2022. Listen to the program/download it via the audio player below.
superhits1027.com
New state medical director taught family doctors
DES MOINES — After a nearly year-long vacancy, the state medical director has been on the job for 49 days. Dr. Robert Kruse is not a native Iowan, but Kruse says he established strong roots here as a young adult. “I did start kind of my career path in...
Comments / 0