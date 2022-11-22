ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

No. 5 Virginia Hosts Maryland Eastern Shore Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 5 Virginia (4-0) hosts Maryland Eastern Shore (2-3) in nonconference action on Friday, Nov. 25. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network. For Openers. • No. 5 Virginia returns to the top-5 in the national rankings for the...
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Fall at NC State, 3-1

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Virginia volleyball team (12-16, 4-13 ACC) fell in four sets, 14-25, 19-25, 25-20, 17-25, to NC State (15-13, 9-8 ACC) Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 23) in Reynolds Coliseum. The Cavaliers were led by Grace Turner (10 kills, 10 digs), Veresia Yon (7 kills, 3 blocks, 2...
