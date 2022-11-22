ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
The Maine Writer

Heating Oil Crunch in the Northeast

With the Northeast getting plenty of snow in the winter and also having some very cold temperatures, being able to heat your house is a priority. The Northeast also earns the distinction of using the most heating oil in the United States, with the New England states of Connecticut, Maine, and Massachusetts in the top five for most heating oil-consuming states, with New York and Pennsylvania also making the list. This means heating oil is a necessity to heat Northeast houses and keep the residents warm during the cold winters, with households in the Northeast using about 2.6 billion gallons of heating oil in 2020.
MAINE STATE
rigzone.com

Race Is On to Be Next Big USA Supplier of LNG to Europe

Global markets are going to have to wait at least two more years before any new LNG supplies from the U.S. come online. — It’s been eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, sending global commodity prices soaring and forcing energy-ravenous countries into a mad competitive dash to secure new fuel sources ahead of winter.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
seafoodsource.com

Looming railroad strike, barge back-up straining US supply chains

An impending rail strike in the U.S. could further entangle supply chains and drive up inflation. Four major railroad labor unions have rejected a tentative agreement with freight railroad companies brokered by the administration of U.S. Joe Biden over the summer. Even though eight of the 12 major railroad worker unions have ratified the agreement, several have pledged solidarity with those that have not.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

2023 outlook for the oil and gas industry in Louisiana and Texas

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LSU Center for Energy Studies releases its outlook for 2023. The 38-page report covers all aspects that affect the economy and jobs in the energy sector. The biggest factor now is the war in Ukraine. The conflict is affecting the future of the industry worldwide.
LOUISIANA STATE
Reuters

Oil inches up amid wrangling over Russian oil price cap

MELBOURNE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Oil rose in early trade on Friday, trimming some of the week's losses which have been driven by worries about Chinese demand and expectations a high price cap planned by the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Russian oil will keep supply flowing.

