A restaurant in Oregon threatened to fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a Labor Department investigation found
A restaurant in Oregon said it would fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a DOL investigation found. The restaurant said it instead gave staff more reliable earnings by paying twice the minimum wage. Cooks also weren't paid overtime wages, per the DOL. The restaurant was ordered to pay...
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
CNBC
Massachusetts wind power project 'no longer viable' without contract adjustments, says developer
The developer for a major offshore wind project in Massachusetts has asked state regulators to pause review of the contract for one month, saying that global price hikes, inflation and supply chain shortages are disrupting the plan. The Commonwealth Wind project, which would supply 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind power...
What Happens If the U.S. Runs Out of Diesel Fuel?
The Energy Information Administration said diesel fuel inventories in the U.S. were at their lowest level since 2008.
Biden says coal plants 'all across America' will be shut down, replaced with wind and solar
President Biden said coal plants across the country will be shutting down, arguing that it saves them a "hell of a lot of money" to shift to wind and solar.
Trucking, oil companies ramp up warnings on diesel shortage: 'We put ourselves in this situation'
Energy suppliers, truckers warn about diesel shortages ahead of the busy holiday season, as supply chain disruptions prompt surging prices at the pump.
Per month $4,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Pennsylvania residents.
Stimulus payments worth $4,000 per month are coming for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing that are already putting the squeeze on Pennsylvania residents could go even higher.
Why the president of the Western Energy Alliance says Biden ‘wants to kill American oil and gas’
President Joe Biden has threatened to shut down the nation’s coal-fired power plants, end domestic production of oil and gas leasing and has put up roadblocks for new natural gas pipelines. But at the same time, green energy advocates say he is not moving fast enough toward a transition away from fossil fuels.
How Much Diesel Is Left? Shortage Fears as East Coast Supplies 'Very Low'
The U.S. has slightly replenished its diesel supplies, but inventory levels remain low in the East Coast.
msn.com
With Over 30 LNG Tankers Waiting Off The Coast Of Europe, US Gas Transporters Could Benefit From Contango
More than 30 natural gas tankers carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) are idling, reported the Wall Street Journal, and slowing their routes off Europe’s coast, waiting for the price of fuel to rise. As Dutch TTF December Gas Futures stabilized to 113.50 euros from a peak in August, natural...
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
Heating Oil Crunch in the Northeast
With the Northeast getting plenty of snow in the winter and also having some very cold temperatures, being able to heat your house is a priority. The Northeast also earns the distinction of using the most heating oil in the United States, with the New England states of Connecticut, Maine, and Massachusetts in the top five for most heating oil-consuming states, with New York and Pennsylvania also making the list. This means heating oil is a necessity to heat Northeast houses and keep the residents warm during the cold winters, with households in the Northeast using about 2.6 billion gallons of heating oil in 2020.
'It's like living in an igloo.' People are turning off their heat as prices surge
As the first frigid weather of autumn chills the Northeast, many people are faced with a tough decision: deal with the surging costs of heating their homes or live without it.
rigzone.com
Race Is On to Be Next Big USA Supplier of LNG to Europe
Global markets are going to have to wait at least two more years before any new LNG supplies from the U.S. come online. — It’s been eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, sending global commodity prices soaring and forcing energy-ravenous countries into a mad competitive dash to secure new fuel sources ahead of winter.
Interior rolls out new restrictions on oil and gas leasing
The Interior Department is beginning to implement new strictures on federal oil and gas leasing, a long-held priority of President Joe Biden's, as it moves forward with lease sales in compliance with the new Democratic climate law.
Biggest U.S. rail union digs in on paid sick time, raising threat of strike
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the U.S. economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel.
Canada helping with U.S. gas supplies, but only so much
The Energy Department finds imports from Canada are on the rise, but still well below records set during last year's Winter Storm Uri.
seafoodsource.com
Looming railroad strike, barge back-up straining US supply chains
An impending rail strike in the U.S. could further entangle supply chains and drive up inflation. Four major railroad labor unions have rejected a tentative agreement with freight railroad companies brokered by the administration of U.S. Joe Biden over the summer. Even though eight of the 12 major railroad worker unions have ratified the agreement, several have pledged solidarity with those that have not.
ktalnews.com
2023 outlook for the oil and gas industry in Louisiana and Texas
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LSU Center for Energy Studies releases its outlook for 2023. The 38-page report covers all aspects that affect the economy and jobs in the energy sector. The biggest factor now is the war in Ukraine. The conflict is affecting the future of the industry worldwide.
Oil inches up amid wrangling over Russian oil price cap
MELBOURNE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Oil rose in early trade on Friday, trimming some of the week's losses which have been driven by worries about Chinese demand and expectations a high price cap planned by the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Russian oil will keep supply flowing.
