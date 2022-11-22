Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Lara Gut-Behrami wins Killington giant slalom, and the overall title race may be on
Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami rallied from third place after the first run for her 35th career World Cup victory, taking a giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, on Saturday. Gut-Behrami, 31, earned her fifth World Cup giant slalom win and first in six years. She prevailed by .07 of a second over Italian Marta Bassino combining times from two windy runs. Sweden’s Sara Hector, the Olympic champion and first-run leader, ended up third.
NBC Sports
Mikaela Shiffrin’s most memorable World Cup races
The most memorable of Mikaela Shiffrin‘s 76 World Cup wins heading into the Killington Cup in Vermont on Saturday and Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET each day on NBC and Peacock) …. Under the lights in Åre, Sweden, a 17-year-old Shiffrin became the second-youngest American to win a World Cup (Jody Nagel, 1969). The look on her face was priceless. “I guess I just tried to fly,” she said moments after the victory. “I’m probably going to hug my mom a lot.”
Germany wins women's bobsled opener, Humphries wins bronze
Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander of Germany won the opening women's bobsled World Cup race of the season
hypebeast.com
Kylian Mbappé Leads France to Seal a Spot in World Cup Knockout Stages
Defending World Cup champion France, has officially become the first side to secure a spot in the knockout stage thanks to striker Kylian Mbappé. The star forward sealed France’s fate with his two goals that led to a 2-1 victory over Denmark. Les Bleus enjoyed the majority of...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
Today at the World Cup: Germany on the brink in Spain showdown
Spain and Germany go head to head in World Cup Group E on Sunday, while Japan will look to make it back-to-back victories when they face Costa Rica.Belgium can book their place in the last 16 with victory over Morocco, while Croatia will be out to make Canada’s coach eat his words when they meet at the Khalifa International Stadium.On Saturday, Lionel Messi helped Argentina get their campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over Mexico, while Poland beat Saudi Arabia to leave Group C wide open. France became the first country to reach the knockout stage after they...
SkySports
Davis Cup: Canada to face Australia in final after Felix Auger-Aliassime inspires win over Italy
Canada claimed a hard-fought win over Italy to set up a meeting with Australia in the Davis Cup final in Malaga. Lorenzo Sonego had given the Italians the upper hand with a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov in the opening singles match, which lasted over three hours and ended with a disappointing double fault by the world number 18.
Lionel Messi Moves Level With Diego Maradona In Terms Of World Cup Appearances And Goals
Messi's long-range stunner against Mexico was the eighth World Cup goal of his career.
Germany's World Cup survival on the line against Spain
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When the World Cup draw came out in April, one of the highlights of the group stage was Sunday's match between Spain and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium. Nearly eight months later, the game between the two former world champions and pre-tournament favorites gained even more prominence thanks to Germany's surprising loss to Japan in its opener in Qatar. Another setback against Spain this weekend and...
Tennis-Determined Sonego gives Italy 1-0 lead over Canada in Davis Cup semis
Nov 26 (Reuters) - Lorenzo Sonego overcame Denis Shapovalov 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 in a marathon encounter to give Italy a 1-0 lead over Canada in their Davis Cup semi-final clash in Malaga, Spain on Saturday, as the 1976 winners took a step closer to a final against Australia.
How Host Nations Have Fared in FIFA World Cup History
Qatar, show us what you got. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by a Middle Eastern country for the first time in the tournament’s 92-year history. Though Qatar is not expected to make a deep run in 2022, it begets the question: How have host nations fared in World Cup history?
Messi magic reignites Argentina, France into World Cup last 16
Lionel Messi reignited Argentina's World Cup challenge with a superb goal in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday as Kylian Mbappe's double fired France into the last 16. - Mbappe double - Elsewhere on Saturday, France became the first team to reach the last 16 after two goals from star striker Mbappe secured a 2-1 victory over Denmark.
Sporting News
France vs Denmark live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group D match as France search for an opener in the second half
The two heavyweights from Group D go head-to-head at Stadium 974 as defending champions France take on nemesis Denmark in a match that could a long way toward defining the team that tops the group. Much has been made of Denmark's two previous victories in the UEFA Nations League against...
