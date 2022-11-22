NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (EPWR WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Group 1 Automotive GPI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Wednesday, Group 1 Automotive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

20 HOURS AGO