Orlando Sentinel

Jones dominates top-seeded Edgewater in football region final

Jones High scored on three consecutive drives in the second quarter Saturday afternoon and never relented while capturing its third football regional title in four years. The Tigers (11-2) forced six turnovers in front of a standing-room crowd during a 42-13 win at previously unbeaten Edgewater (12-1). George Brown returned an interception for a touchdown with less than six minutes remaining ...
ORLANDO, FL

