Related
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line at retail stores
Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals.
St. Ferdinand Parish cancels annual Thanksgiving dinner, citing lack of volunteers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Ferdinand Parish has made the decision to cancel its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for 2022. The Florissant parish said on its website that the dinner had been canceled because it lacked volunteers to help with planning, and no longer had someone to roast the turkeys.
KSDK
St. Peters couple loses everything after Thanksgiving house fire
A St. Peters couple is thankful they're alive after a fire spread throughout their house. The flames caused them to lose almost everything on Thanksgiving night.
KMOV
First Alert Weather Team shares what to expect this winter in a St. Louis Winter Weather Outlook special
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis metro has already seen blasts of winter weather and it’s not Thanksgiving yet. News 4′s First Alert Weather team gives us a detailed view of what you can expect for the rest of the winter months. Our team asks road crews about their latest strategies to keep streets safe, as well as how you can prepare your home and car for the elements.
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
kbsi23.com
2 women running every street in Perryville
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Two women in Perryville have started running every street in town. The project is called Run This Town. Danielle Messer and Mandy Taylor of Perryville started this initiative, recently adding seven miles more to the map of their adventure. For over four years the two...
advantagenews.com
Fire closes Alton Hit N Run
A small fire has forced the closure of the Hit n Run in Alton on State Street. The call came into the Alton Fire Department at 12:52 am on Tuesday. Fire crews responded to find the store filled with smoke but were able to extinguish the flames rather quickly. No injuries were reported as the store was closed at the time.
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
St. Louis family fears for missing 15-year-old girl, hopes to bring her home
The family of 15-year-old Janyia Gulley is desperate for answers after they lost all contact just before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Schnucks, Walmart say they’re keeping Thanksgiving prices same as 2021
Schnucks says they’ve seen bigger orders and larger turkey sizes as families are finally meeting in person and in larger numbers this Thanksgiving.
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
Along the rivers, the Osage Orange, also known as hedge apple, bois d'arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood, flourishes.
Elderly Belleville couple waiting years on city to fix sinkhole problem
A homeowner in Belleville never dreamed he’d be dealing with such a problem at 86 years old.
KSDK
Man dead, another injured after Wednesday shooting near St. Louis' West End neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot Wednesday evening near St. Louis' West End and Academy/Sherman Park neighborhoods, which resulted in the death of one man only blocks from Forest Park. It happened at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Union Boulevard. One man in...
Glenn Zimmerman’s 2022 Winter Weather Outlook
There is one main thing that sticks out this year: this is the third winter in a row that we are seeing a La Niña pattern, which is a rarity in itself.
Snow flurries followed by bitter cold Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will move in late this afternoon and evening, first bringing a fast hit of light precipitation followed by another shot of cold air. This evening, light rain followed by light snow is expected along the front. A dusting of snow on grassy surfaces is possible, mainly along and […]
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
Three people dead in separate crashes
Three people are dead after two separate accidents overnight.
KSDK
South St. Louis crash kills 2, leaves another injured Tuesday night
ST. LOUIS — Two people died and one person was injured in a crash late Tuesday night in south St. Louis. St. Louis police originally reported three people were killed in the crash. In a later report, police said two people died. The traffic incident involving two vehicles happened...
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
