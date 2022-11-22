ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz returns to state semifinals

One month ago, the Buchholz football team suffered its first loss of the season in a 21-6 loss at Bartram Trail (St. Johns) in a Class 4S-District 3 game. But on Friday night in a 4S-Region 1 Final, the No. 3 seed Bobcats made enough plays to hand the top-seeded Bears (12-1) their first loss of the season in a 21-20 road victory to send Buchholz to its second straight state semifinal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hawthorne holds off Pahokee

Defense has been the calling card of the Hawthorne Hornets during their runs to back-to-back state championship game appearances. Friday night against Pahokee in the Region 4-1R final, the Hornets had to hold on. And hold they did. The host Hornets (10-0) stopped Pahokee (9-3) on fourth down with 2...
HAWTHORNE, FL
High School Football PRO

Lake City, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
blackchronicle.com

As Florida tries to change ‘Resign to run’ laws, Mayor curry wants voters to implement them in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Florida Republican lawmakers are in search of the state to change “Resign to run” legal guidelines so Gov. Ron DeSantis can feasibly run for president with out resigning as governor. Locally, Duval County Republican Mayor Lenny Curry is pushing for Jacksonville voters to go a “Resign to run” legislation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown

The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
High School Football PRO

Wrightsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CLINCH COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

Hundreds of patients injured by an orthopedic surgeon from Jacksonville could receive punitive damages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by an orthopedic surgeon in Jacksonville could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City group remembers 1988 unsolved homicide

Suwannee Valley Unsolved continues to keep the death of 2-year-old Roshanda McGuire and disappearance of her mother, Detra Renvictoria McGuire, before the public 34 years after the incident occurred. The incident happened on Nov. 2, 1988, and Suwannee Valley Unsolved sent out information on the case in the hopes that...
LAKE CITY, FL
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location

Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
GAINESVILLE, FL

