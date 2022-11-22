Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
Florida Missing After Daughter Is Thrown From Moving CarStill UnsolvedLake City, FL
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz returns to state semifinals
One month ago, the Buchholz football team suffered its first loss of the season in a 21-6 loss at Bartram Trail (St. Johns) in a Class 4S-District 3 game. But on Friday night in a 4S-Region 1 Final, the No. 3 seed Bobcats made enough plays to hand the top-seeded Bears (12-1) their first loss of the season in a 21-20 road victory to send Buchholz to its second straight state semifinal.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hawthorne holds off Pahokee
Defense has been the calling card of the Hawthorne Hornets during their runs to back-to-back state championship game appearances. Friday night against Pahokee in the Region 4-1R final, the Hornets had to hold on. And hold they did. The host Hornets (10-0) stopped Pahokee (9-3) on fourth down with 2...
Lake City, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
blackchronicle.com
As Florida tries to change ‘Resign to run’ laws, Mayor curry wants voters to implement them in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Florida Republican lawmakers are in search of the state to change “Resign to run” legal guidelines so Gov. Ron DeSantis can feasibly run for president with out resigning as governor. Locally, Duval County Republican Mayor Lenny Curry is pushing for Jacksonville voters to go a “Resign to run” legislation.
Recruits react to Florida State's epic victory against Florida, becoming state champions
The Seminoles made the most of their opportunity with recruits tuned in around the country.
Lake City Reporter
PREP FOOTBALL: Union County runs rampant over Lafayette in Region 3-1R final
LAKE BUTLER — It started to pile up after halftime. The “it” in this case could apply to a number of things: injuries, penalties, and any other negative thing that could’ve happened to Lafayette. …
Jacksonville’s Republican mayor splits with Florida Republican lawmakers on ‘resign to run’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Should elected officials have to resign if they decide to run for another office?. That question is at the center of debates in both our state and city governments, with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry taking a very different position than that of elected leaders in Tallahassee.
Lake City Reporter
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Gators ride big early lead to win over Oregon State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Trey Bonham scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half when Florida built a double-digit lead on its way to an 81-68 win over Oregon State on Friday in a consolation semifinal at…
Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants input from Clay County residents
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Jacksonville Transportation Authority created a survey to help Clay County residents have a better public transportation system. For resident who would like to put their input can go on this survey. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown
The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
Wrightsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WCJB
Lake City soup kitchen volunteers serve over a thousand plates on Thanksgiving
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Thanksgiving and Columbia County residents who are homeless, elderly, or just in need got fed at one soup kitchen that has been dishing out Thanksgiving plates for more than three decades. The Suwannee River Valley Mission’s LAD Kitchen served over a thousand plates today from...
First Coast News
People of Jacksonville sharing the Thanksgiving spirit with neighbors
Giving back is the spirit of the holiday and you don't have to go far to witness it. First Coast News caught up with people in Jacksonville who fed those in need.
Hundreds of patients injured by an orthopedic surgeon from Jacksonville could receive punitive damages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by an orthopedic surgeon in Jacksonville could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
Crash in Columbia County ends deadly: Driver confirmed as CCSO Captain
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — UPDATE: 12:40 P.M. In a Press release Columbia County Sheriffs Office confirmed the deceased driver of the UTV was Captain Charles Chuck” Brewington. They stated, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of one of our employees. Captain Charles ‘Chuck’ Brewington...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City group remembers 1988 unsolved homicide
Suwannee Valley Unsolved continues to keep the death of 2-year-old Roshanda McGuire and disappearance of her mother, Detra Renvictoria McGuire, before the public 34 years after the incident occurred. The incident happened on Nov. 2, 1988, and Suwannee Valley Unsolved sent out information on the case in the hopes that...
‘This shows love’: Girvin Road Christmas lights back in action
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on Girvin Road. Blackhawk Bluff neighbors kicked off their annual holiday Christmas light display Friday evening. Harry Smith has lived in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood for four decades and has been going all out on his Christmas...
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location
Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
