Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to find the best barbecue in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
St. Louis region finalizing spending plans for the $790 million received in Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
Related
Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws
These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
Can I be fired for being high at work in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After recreational marijuana use was made legal in Illinois in 2020, workers may be wondering if they can be fired for use of the drug at work. The Illinois Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act makes it “unlawful for an employer to refuse to hire or to discharge any individual [or […]
East St. Louis runs past Prairie Ridge for Illinois Class 6A championship
By Nathan Grimm | Photos by Ricky Slaughter CHAMPAIGN – It was a triple-option team that denied East St. Louis their 10th state championship title last November. On Saturday, the style was similar. The result was not. Illinois single-season rushing record holder Tyler Vasey and Prairie Ridge were ...
How much is an Illinois speeding ticket?
(WTVO) — Every driver fears seeing the red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but how much do drivers in Illinois have to shell out if they are found to be speeding? While the ticket itself can be expensive, what it does to a person’s insurance rates can really be what hurts their wallet. […]
Man killed in house fire in Freeburg, Illinois
A 62-year-old man died in a house fire Friday in Freeburg, Illinois.
advantagenews.com
SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting
Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
Secretary of State starting disability parking stings
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
Can I drive while high in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensaries. Since a marijuana high affects people differently than an alcohol buzz, you may be wondering: is it legal to drive while high in Illinois? The answer is: no. Driving under the influence of […]
How much marijuana can I have in Illinois?
(WTVO) — Marijuana was made recreationally legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensary and purchase the plant. However, they may still be wondering how much they can have at a time. The amount of marijuana that a person can have depends on if they are from, or out […]
Can I turn left on red in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too sometimes. While Illinois drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Illinois General Assembly. The state says […]
Illinois Business Journal
Groundbreaking held for what will be only urgent care in East St. Louis metro region
LifeBridge unveiled as Transformation Project name. SIHF Healthcare and Touchette Regional Hospital held the groundbreaking on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, for what will be the only Urgent Care in the East St. Louis metro region. “We are extremely pleased to be launching this much-needed service for the residents of the...
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Illinois is not among the 38 U.S. states that have a “Stand Your Ground” law, residents do have the right to use a gun to defend themselves in their homes in certain situations. On the books in Illinois is the “Justifiable Use of Force” law, or 750 ILCS 5/7, a […]
Washington Missourian
Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington
Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
This 400+ Mile Road is the Most Dangerous to Travel in Illinois
After a recent analysis of crashes and fatalities, this Illinois highway which runs through the entire state, has now been dubbed the 'most dangerous' road in Illinois. The website, This vs That, recently shared some data about the roads we drive and which of them greatly increase our risk of crashes and worse, crashes that result in a fatality.
Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
gladstonedispatch.com
Drought improves on Mississippi River. Officials hopeful for winter relief
A record-breaking drought throughout the Mississippi River basin is finally beginning to ease, federal officials said. Low water levels impacted barge traffic and grain exports this fall by slowing shipments from the Midwest to the Port of New Orleans. Saltwater began to move north from the Gulf of Mexico, threatening drinking supplies.
East St. Louis wins program's 10th football state championship
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The "City of Champions" is going to have to make room in the trophy case. The East St. Louis Flyers captured another football state championship in Illinois 6A on Saturday, with a dominating 57-7 win over Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge at the University of Illinois in Champaign.
Illinois legislators to decide whether to end cash bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — One of Illinois’ most comprehensive — and contentious — pieces of criminal justice legislation is scheduled for another cleanup, after it was both venerated and vilified during the fall election campaign. This is legislators’ last chance to finalize details before major parts of the package take effect Jan. 1. When lawmakers return to Springfield next week, at the center of discussions about the SAFE-T Act will be a key provision for ending cash bail — the longstanding process that ensures that defendants return to court if they’re set free before trial. Advocates say poor people have...
kcur.org
In Missouri, racial composition of juries is a matter of life or death penalty
This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund as part of its series Shadow of Death, which considers St. Louis County’s use of the death penalty. No less than the great defense attorney Clarence Darrow believed that more than lawyers’ rhetoric, more than the evidence, a verdict of guilt or innocence for many defendants rested on the 12 people judging them. “Never forget,” he wrote, “almost every case has been won or lost when the jury is sworn.”
Comments / 0