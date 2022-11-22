Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police seek identity of suspect in shooting of 40-year-old
Baltimore police need the public's help identifying a suspect in connection with the shooting of a 40-year-old man. On Nov. 17, a 40-year-old man was shot inside a store in the 400 block of East Coldspring Lane. Officers said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information...
WBAL Radio
Cecil County officials searching for suspect in arson attempt
In Cecil County, the state fire marshall said they believe an intentional fire was set outside a vacant building on Thanksgiving. The state fire marshall says someone reported seeing flames yesterday afternoon at a building on South Bridge Street in Elkton. Once a police officer put it out with a...
WBAL Radio
Two males shot in separate incidents on Thanksgiving in Baltimore
Two reported shootings took place on Thanksgiving in Baltimore. The first happened in the early hours of the morning in southeast Baltimore. Police report that a 23-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue. The other shooting happened yesterday afternoon...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore officials seek help in finding missing 11-year-old
Baltimore police are asking for help in locating 11-year-old Kamari Johnson. Johnson was last seen on Nov. 24, 2022, in the 4700 block of Ivanhoe Avenue around 7:25 p.m. wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and gray Fila sneakers. Kamari Johnson is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and...
WBAL Radio
This rodeo family is honoring generational legacy and Black cowboy culture
(UPPER MARLBORO, Md.) -- The Jackson Family Rodeo Crew is an Upper Marlboro, Maryland, family of seven epitomizing the rodeo lifestyle and legacy of Black cowboys in the United States.Parents Corey and Robyn Jackson have dedicated themselves to supporting their five kids, four of whom compete, in living that lifestyle to the fullest.
WBAL Radio
Thousands of runners take part in Turkey Trot, raising about $1M
Thousands of Marylanders went for a run Thanksgiving morning before many people even ate breakfast. The 5K Turkey Trot was held to have fun and raise money for the Y in Central Maryland. Carole White participated in the 5K with her husband, Doug White, and their two children for the...
WBAL Radio
Weather: Steady rain on the way Sunday
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says expect rain to reach the Baltimore area this morning and extend into the late afternoon.
