960 The Ref

Davis Cup: Italy tops US in doubles to reach semifinals

MÁLAGA, Spain — (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches.
BBC

Kirsty Way: World champion describes medal winning moment

When GB gymnast Kirsty Way prepares to sprint down the runway before throwing herself at a pair of trampolines, she reminds herself to keep calm. The 24-year-old has just returned from competing at the Trampoline World Championships in Bulgaria. "When I'm waiting to go at the end of the runway...
FOX Sports

Croatia beats Spain 2-0 to advance to Davis Cup semifinals

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Marin Cilic rallied to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta in a three-hour match Wednesday and send Croatia into the Davis Cup semifinals. Cilic trailed 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker before coming back to clinch a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory after 3 hours, 13 minutes and secure a 2-0 win for Croatia over Spain.
financefeeds.com

ACY Securities congratulates ACY NSW Table Tennis Open Championships winners

ACY Securities has sponsored the ACY NSW Table Tennis Open Championships held at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Halls from 19th –20th November 2022. The ASIC-regulated multi-asset CFD broker has signed a wider two-year sponsorship agreement with Table Tennis New South Wales (TTNSW) earlier this year here. The deal is in line with ACY’s continued support for local and national cultural events, and sporting and community organizations.
tennisuptodate.com

Murray set to start 2023 season at Adelaide International

Andy Murray will start his 2023 season at the Adelaide Invitational instead of the United Cup where many thought he would play. Playing at the Adelaide International is something Murray never did and when he expressed excitement about coming to the city for the first time and competing there. Murray has a clear goal in mind for next year and that is to return to the top and the event will give him a solid chance to do so.
NBC Sports

Something new for Olympic artistic swimming: men

Artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronized swimming, has been on the Olympic program since 1984. It has always been a women’s-only discipline at the Games. That may change in Paris in 2024. FINA, the international governing body for aquatic sports, last month amended its rules to allow up to...
FLORIDA STATE

