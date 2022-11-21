Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
tennisuptodate.com
Rajeev Ram blasts Team USA for omitting him from Davis Cup Finals squad - " i put in a lot of hard work this year to help the team get there"
American doubles specialist Rajeev Ram and Great Britain's Joe Salisbury added yet another big title to their cabinet on Sunday by winning the 2022 ATP Finals in the doubles category. In a press conference after the match, Ram, when asked if he was disappointed at being left out of Team...
ng-sportingnews.com
'We're not machines': Roger Federer highlights mental health impact of pro tennis circuit, can 'understand' players who retire early
The intense nature of professional tennis circuits has a negative impact on players' mental wellbeing, according to Roger Federer. The now-retired tennis great had a highly-successful 24-year career in the sport, but has now been able to reflect on the demands of the touring lifestyle. Speaking at a Uniqlo press...
Davis Cup: Italy tops US in doubles to reach semifinals
MÁLAGA, Spain — (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches.
tennisuptodate.com
Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin celebrates 24th birthday in style in Miami
Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, has been in and out of action this year owing to several injuries. She appeared for the last time this season at the WTA 125K Midland tournament at the start of November. Kenin has been making the most out of her off-season as...
BBC
Kirsty Way: World champion describes medal winning moment
When GB gymnast Kirsty Way prepares to sprint down the runway before throwing herself at a pair of trampolines, she reminds herself to keep calm. The 24-year-old has just returned from competing at the Trampoline World Championships in Bulgaria. "When I'm waiting to go at the end of the runway...
New Phoenix Rising FC board director represents Scottsdale's Vincere Capital
Baer Fisher will join the Phoenix Rising FC Board of Directors representing Vincere Capital, a Scottsdale-based family office that recently completed a multimillion-dollar investment in the two-time Western Conference Champions.
FOX Sports
Croatia beats Spain 2-0 to advance to Davis Cup semifinals
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Marin Cilic rallied to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta in a three-hour match Wednesday and send Croatia into the Davis Cup semifinals. Cilic trailed 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker before coming back to clinch a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory after 3 hours, 13 minutes and secure a 2-0 win for Croatia over Spain.
tennismajors.com
Moretton, in L’Équipe: “The Davis Cup was a great tool for promoting tennis. We gave in to the allure of money.”
This Tuesday, Gilles Moretton, the president of the French Tennis Federation, launched a few new shots towards the International Tennis Federations (ITF) about the current formula of the Davis Cup in an interview to L’Équipe,. “In the current configuration, we cannot move forward on the Davis Cup,” he...
financefeeds.com
ACY Securities congratulates ACY NSW Table Tennis Open Championships winners
ACY Securities has sponsored the ACY NSW Table Tennis Open Championships held at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Halls from 19th –20th November 2022. The ASIC-regulated multi-asset CFD broker has signed a wider two-year sponsorship agreement with Table Tennis New South Wales (TTNSW) earlier this year here. The deal is in line with ACY’s continued support for local and national cultural events, and sporting and community organizations.
tennisuptodate.com
Murray set to start 2023 season at Adelaide International
Andy Murray will start his 2023 season at the Adelaide Invitational instead of the United Cup where many thought he would play. Playing at the Adelaide International is something Murray never did and when he expressed excitement about coming to the city for the first time and competing there. Murray has a clear goal in mind for next year and that is to return to the top and the event will give him a solid chance to do so.
Meet the Breitling All-Star Squad: Chloe Kim
Chloe Kim is a star on the slopes—and off the mountain, she’s become an icon for her advocacy.
NBC Sports
Something new for Olympic artistic swimming: men
Artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronized swimming, has been on the Olympic program since 1984. It has always been a women’s-only discipline at the Games. That may change in Paris in 2024. FINA, the international governing body for aquatic sports, last month amended its rules to allow up to...
