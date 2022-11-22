Read full article on original website
Everything New on Netflix This Christmas Season
If you would like to forego the typical Christmas traditions like big family meals and parties and instead plan to ignore the world, stay in bed, and watch Netflix, first of all: There is no shame in that. Man, it sounds really nice, to be honest. And if that’s the way you want to go, Netflix will oblige with a whole mess of new holiday-themed movies and television shows in the coming weeks.
Best Black Friday 2022 deals: Top offers on iPhones, TVs, Airpods pro and more
Black Friday 2022 weekend is finally here, and it’s the sales extravaganza of the year. There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.Almost all the big-name brands are taking part, including Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ugg, Ninja, Meta, Dyson, Tefal, The White Company, Molton Brown and Shark. Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their...
Brandy Will Play Cinderella Again in New ‘Descendants’ Movie
’90s kids had just one Cinderella: Brandy, who played the iconic Disney princess in an extremely popular TV movie version of Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Rather than a live-action remake of the Disney cartoon (although Disney has done that too), this was a movie based on the stage musical of Cinderella by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, which originally debuted as a live television musical in 1957. (Its Cinderella: Julie Andrews.) With the great songs, plus performances from Brandy and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, it became a huge hit, watched by tens of millions of people on television. It was also a major best-seller of the VHS era.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT
After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
Rihanna To Document Stage Comeback In Apple TV+ Documentary: REPORT
Rihanna is making her grand return to the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl, however, it appears as though not only will fans be fed with a live performance, but a documentary as well. According to The Sun, RiRi inked a deal Apple TV+ to chronicle her comeback to the...
The Worst Marvel Moments of 2022
Marvel, we love you. We already made a list of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe moments of 2022. It’s got great stuff on it! This is not personal. But 2022 was not a Hall of Fame year for Marvel. There were some highlights that reminded us why we love these wild superhero stories in the first place. There were also a couple of moments that made us wonder whether the comic book industrial complex had gotten just a bit too massive and unwieldy. This year alone, Marvel released three big-screen movies — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — three Disney+ series — Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — and two Disney+ one-off specials — Werewolf By Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With that much stuff coming out all at once, is it any wonder the studio’s quality control might have dipped a little?
BTS Fans Discover Suga Seemingly Has Cat Based on Camera Roll Screenshot
During the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony Nov. 20, BTS' Jungkook performed his new song "Dreamers," and his bandmates showed their support on Instagram. But on Suga's Instagram Story, one post in particular caught fans' eye: a camera roll screen recording that showed a mysterious cat. The surprise cat glimpse...
Korean Music Icon J.Y. Park Receives Backlash After Criticizing Skills of Fans Who Do His Dance Challenge
Dance challenges are a staple these days with TikTok blowing up songs and sound bites featuring choreography mimicked by thousands. However, one K-pop dance challenge set to "Groove Back" by Korean music icon J.Y. Park has resulted in backlash after Park critiqued fans' dance moves online. On his Instagram, Park...
Woman Hits the Streets With Girlfriend Resume Hoping to Land Date: WATCH
A 27-year-old woman in California is taking matters into her own hands when it comes to her love life — and she's going viral in the process. On TikTok, Emily Zgoda, a.k.a. @crazyauntemily, has been chronicling her experience approaching attractive men she spots in public and handing them her "dating résumé," which includes surfing at Black's Beach, crying to (500) Days of Summer and "smashing" mac 'n' cheese, as well as her name, age and contact information.
